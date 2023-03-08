Global Disposable Gloves Market Size To Grow USD 17 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 5.6%

New York, United States, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Disposable Gloves Market Size to grow from USD 13 billion in 2021 to USD 17 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period. The healthcare sector in major developing economies is anticipated to witness substantial growth on account of several factors, such as increasing investments in both the private and public sectors, rising population, the high influx of migrants, and the growing geriatric population. These gloves serve as a barrier, providing protection against all bacterial and fungal infections as well as protection from toxic chemicals. These gloves are widely used in chemical, healthcare, food and cleaning sector.

Medical gloves are hand gloves worn by healthcare professionals in an effort to prevent the spread of infection to patients, as is clear from the word alone. Medical gloves are available on the market in a range of materials and through both online and conventional retail channels. Additionally, during the forecast period, market expansion is anticipated to be aided by rising hygiene standards, an ageing population, an expanding healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare reforms in various countries. Medical practitioners are also using double gloving to lessen the possibility of failure due to wear and strain, which is anticipated to further drive market expansion. Medical gloves are hand gloves worn by healthcare professionals in an effort to prevent the spread of infection to patients, as is clear from the word alone. Medical gloves are available on the market in a range of materials and through both online and conventional retail channels. Additionally, during the forecast period, market expansion is anticipated to be aided by rising hygiene standards, an ageing population, an expanding healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare reforms in various countries. Medical practitioners are also using double gloving to lessen the possibility of failure due to wear and strain, which is anticipated to further drive market expansion.

Global Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile), By Application (Examination, Surgical), By End Use (Hospital, Home Healthcare), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

The Natural Rubber Material segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of material, the global disposable gloves market is segmented into Natural Rubber, Nitrile. Among these, the Natural Rubber Material segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period. Since they are tactile, disposable medical gloves made of natural rubber or latex are used in settings like surgery and medical procedures. They are perfect for working with biological or water-based products because they are flexible and comfortable to wear. All of these reasons are expected to raise their demand during the projection period. Vinyl disposable gloves are free of latex and made of polyvinyl chloride and plasticizers. Vinyl gloves are the ideal solution when frequent glove changes are required or for short-term jobs where comfort is not a consideration. Rising demand for antimicrobial and FDA-approved gloves is likely to drive category growth during the projection period.

The Examination segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global disposable gloves market is segmented into Examination, Surgical. Among these, the Examination segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. The market for these goods in the medical sector is expected to increase due to an increase in hospital use, dental applications for routine exams, and patient visits. To avoid cross-contamination between patients and employees during non-invasive physical examinations, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals use exam gloves. It is predicted that the COVID-19 will return, which would boost demand for the examination gloves that frontline healthcare personnel use for testing and examination purposes and speed up industry growth.

The Hospital segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the global disposable gloves market is segmented into Hospital, Home Healthcare. The rapidly growing senior population, particularly in industrialised countries, as well as the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired and other disorders, such as hepatitis and AIDS, are both expected to boost the demand for these products. The increased prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), such as surgical site infection, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and bloodstream infection, is anticipated to be a major driver of product demand in the hospital end-use segment. Furthermore, it is projected that the ageing population and rise in chronic health conditions will spur business growth.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market in 2021 and held more than 35.2% of the global revenue share due to ongoing developments in the field of surgery, including those in medical technology and High-reliability Organising (HRO), which are anticipated to spur demand for these products as well as increase hospital sector growth. Strict government regulations governing the safety of patients, doctors, and other employees in hospitals and other facilities, as well as stiff fines for noncompliance, are predicted to be the main drivers of industrial demand.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Semperit AG Holding, Supermax Corporation Berhad., Cardinal Health., Medline Industries, Inc., ANSELL LTD., Medicom., YTY Group., Arista Networks, Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, JIANGSU JAYSUN GLOVE CO.,LTD, Bluesail Medical Co., Ltd., Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Co., Ltd., Zhanjiang Jiali Glove Products Co.,Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Dynarex Corporation., Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Robinson Healthcare, SHIELD Scientific B.V., PAUL HARTMANN AG and Others.

