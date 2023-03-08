New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Signage Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010590/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Digital Signage Systems Market to Reach $44.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Signage Systems estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 1.8% over the period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record -0.7% CAGR and reach US$17 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Digital Signage Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 8.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured)

- Barco N.V.

- BrightSign LLC

- Daktronics Inc.

- Dynasign

- Extron Electronics

- Four Winds Interactive LLC

- LG Corporation

- Nanonation Inc.

- NEC Corporation

- NEXCOM International Co. Ltd.

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- Scala Inc.

- Sharp Corporation

- SIIG Inc.

- Sony Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Digital Signage Systems - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Digital Signage Being Increasingly Considered a Comprehensive

Client Experience Solution

Digital Signage - Relevant for a Horde of Industries

Digital Signage for Outdoor Applications

Digital Signage and Big Data Analytics - An Enticing Prospect

Marketing & Advertising - Major Revenue Source for Digital

Signage Systems

Evolution of Digital Signage Market

Disparate Requirements

Enhanced Interactivity

Easy Digital Signage Integration with Software

Mobile Integration Enhances Digital Signage Relevance

Untapped Benefits of Digital Signage

Smartphone Penetration

Omni-channel Retail

Information Delivery Applications Add to the Revenue Prospects

Outlook

Developed Markets: The Traditional Revenue Generators

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic

Forecasts

Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic

Growth

Competitive Landscape

Industry Witnesses High M&A Activity

Key Statistical Findings - A Peek into the Recent Past

Digital Signage Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Barco N.V. (Belgium)

BrightSign, LLC (USA)

Daktronics Inc. (USA)

Dynasign Corporation (USA)

Extron Electronics (USA)

Four Winds Interactive LLC (USA)

LG Corporation (South Korea)

Nanonation, Inc. (USA)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

NEXCOM International Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Scala, Inc. (USA)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

SIIG, Inc. (USA)

Sony Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

OLED, a Significant Advancement in Digital Signage

Content Management to Play a Major Role in Digital Signage

Industry

4K Displays to Illuminate Digital Signage Market

Tiny Digital Display for Better Communication

Shift in Digital Signage Market

Software Versus Hardware

Flexibility

Innovations Maximize Consumer Experience

Interactive and Immersive Content to Attract Customers

Integration of Bluetooth and Beacons

Beacon Monitoring

Digital Signage with Multi Screens

Mobile Cloud Control

Dynamic Digital Experience

Customizable Digital Signage

Sophisticated Deployment Processes

Deployment of Larger Screens with Higher Resolutions

Open Pluggable Solution (OPS)

Public Information Display Market - An Overview

Video Wall: Emergence of Bezel-Less Video Walls

Indoor Displays - Wider Color Gamut

Outdoor Signage - Strong Focus on Reflective Displays

Interactive Whiteboards - Finding New Applications

Organizations Embrace Digital Signage for Immersive Customer

Experience

Real-Time Media Streaming

Compatibility with Mobile Devices

Cloud Networks for Fast Deployment and Content Security

Delivering Relevant Information

Digital Signage Media Players for Advertising

Innovative Digital Signage Trends to Become Omnipresent in Future

POS Systems to Provide Interactive and Immersive Shopping

Experience

Retail Sector: The Leading Spender on Digital Signage Systems

Air & Road Transportation Drives Considerable Demand for

Digital Signage Systems

Digital Signage Seeks Rapid Expansion in Hospitality Industry

Digital Menu Boards Widen Adoption of Digital Signage in

Restaurants

Digital Signage Gaining Prominence in CUSS Applications

Digital Signage as an Additional Revenue Source for Hospitality

Service Providers

Government Investments Adds to Market Growth

Corporate Communications Made Easy by Digital Signage Systems

Digital Signage Also Makes its Way into Healthcare Sector

Special Entertainment & Sports Event Venues Provide Momentum to

Digital Signage Systems

Digital Signage Systems Establish Strong Foothold in Indoor

Environments

Outdoor Digital Signage Gathers Steam

Digital Fever Grips Outdoor Advertising Industry - Bodes Well

for Outdoor Digital Signage Systems Market

Increase in Vehicular Traffic Bodes Drive Focus on Outdoor/

Street & Roadside Digital Signage

Commercial Grade Screens Score Over Consumer Screens in Digital

Signage

Small Size Displays Dominate the Scenario; Large Screen

Displays Record Sturdy Growth

UHD Panels Gaining Popularity

Content: A Key Element in Shaping the Success of Digital

Signage Campaign

Focus on Broader Contexts Seeks Context-Driven Solutions

Technology Developments - Driving Steady Increase in New Orders

The Power of Touch in Digital Signage Displays

Wireless Digital Signage Solutions on Rise

Interactive Digital Signage Systems Meets Huge Success in

Enterprise Sector

Interactive Kiosks Expand Opportunities for Digital Signage

Opportunity Indicators:

Integration of Mobile Devices and Digital Signage Picks Up

Momentum

Internet-Based Dynamic Digital Signs Rake In Opportunities for

IT Companies

3D Digital Signage: The New Frontier for Digital Advertising

AVA: An Innovative Method for Audience Impression Metrics in Ad

Campaigns

The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen "Glad"vertising

Innovations Drive the Industry Forward

BrightSign BrightBeacon

Samsung Mirror Display

Barco R10 LED

PixelFlex reFLEXion LED Video Display

Christie Mystique

DVIGear DN-100 Series

SiliconCore LED Displays

Mirage Vision Jumbo Outdoor Theater

Delta Displays? 8K Video Wall

SunBriteTV 49-inch Pro Series Outdoor Display

Exterity?s ArtioSign

Exterity’s ArtioSign

Absen N Series Indoor Display

Aeson’s Rhodium

Video Wall Controllers

CMND’s Display Management Platform

Audience Analytics and the Future of Digital Signage

Social Media Integration Expands the Scope of Digital Signage

Android Digital Media Players Gaining Prominence

Digital Signage Looks at HTML5 for Rich Content

Synergistic Combination of Technology and Editorial Content

Durability & Performance: Issues of Universal Interest

Key Challenges for Digital Signage

High Cost & Uncertain ROI

Interoperability Issues

Value Chain Complications

Competition from Alternative Forms of Advertising: A Challenge

to Reckon With



