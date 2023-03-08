New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Signage Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010590/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Digital Signage Systems Market to Reach $44.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Signage Systems estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 1.8% over the period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record -0.7% CAGR and reach US$17 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Digital Signage Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 8.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured)
- Barco N.V.
- BrightSign LLC
- Daktronics Inc.
- Dynasign
- Extron Electronics
- Four Winds Interactive LLC
- LG Corporation
- Nanonation Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- NEXCOM International Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Scala Inc.
- Sharp Corporation
- SIIG Inc.
- Sony Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Digital Signage Systems - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Digital Signage Being Increasingly Considered a Comprehensive
Client Experience Solution
Digital Signage - Relevant for a Horde of Industries
Digital Signage for Outdoor Applications
Digital Signage and Big Data Analytics - An Enticing Prospect
Marketing & Advertising - Major Revenue Source for Digital
Signage Systems
Evolution of Digital Signage Market
Disparate Requirements
Enhanced Interactivity
Easy Digital Signage Integration with Software
Mobile Integration Enhances Digital Signage Relevance
Untapped Benefits of Digital Signage
Smartphone Penetration
Omni-channel Retail
Information Delivery Applications Add to the Revenue Prospects
Outlook
Developed Markets: The Traditional Revenue Generators
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic
Forecasts
Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic
Growth
Competitive Landscape
Industry Witnesses High M&A Activity
Key Statistical Findings - A Peek into the Recent Past
Digital Signage Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
OLED, a Significant Advancement in Digital Signage
Content Management to Play a Major Role in Digital Signage
Industry
4K Displays to Illuminate Digital Signage Market
Tiny Digital Display for Better Communication
Shift in Digital Signage Market
Software Versus Hardware
Flexibility
Innovations Maximize Consumer Experience
Interactive and Immersive Content to Attract Customers
Integration of Bluetooth and Beacons
Beacon Monitoring
Digital Signage with Multi Screens
Mobile Cloud Control
Dynamic Digital Experience
Customizable Digital Signage
Sophisticated Deployment Processes
Deployment of Larger Screens with Higher Resolutions
Open Pluggable Solution (OPS)
Public Information Display Market - An Overview
Video Wall: Emergence of Bezel-Less Video Walls
Indoor Displays - Wider Color Gamut
Outdoor Signage - Strong Focus on Reflective Displays
Interactive Whiteboards - Finding New Applications
Organizations Embrace Digital Signage for Immersive Customer
Experience
Real-Time Media Streaming
Compatibility with Mobile Devices
Cloud Networks for Fast Deployment and Content Security
Delivering Relevant Information
Digital Signage Media Players for Advertising
Innovative Digital Signage Trends to Become Omnipresent in Future
POS Systems to Provide Interactive and Immersive Shopping
Experience
Retail Sector: The Leading Spender on Digital Signage Systems
Air & Road Transportation Drives Considerable Demand for
Digital Signage Systems
Digital Signage Seeks Rapid Expansion in Hospitality Industry
Digital Menu Boards Widen Adoption of Digital Signage in
Restaurants
Digital Signage Gaining Prominence in CUSS Applications
Digital Signage as an Additional Revenue Source for Hospitality
Service Providers
Government Investments Adds to Market Growth
Corporate Communications Made Easy by Digital Signage Systems
Digital Signage Also Makes its Way into Healthcare Sector
Special Entertainment & Sports Event Venues Provide Momentum to
Digital Signage Systems
Digital Signage Systems Establish Strong Foothold in Indoor
Environments
Outdoor Digital Signage Gathers Steam
Digital Fever Grips Outdoor Advertising Industry - Bodes Well
for Outdoor Digital Signage Systems Market
Increase in Vehicular Traffic Bodes Drive Focus on Outdoor/
Street & Roadside Digital Signage
Commercial Grade Screens Score Over Consumer Screens in Digital
Signage
Small Size Displays Dominate the Scenario; Large Screen
Displays Record Sturdy Growth
UHD Panels Gaining Popularity
Content: A Key Element in Shaping the Success of Digital
Signage Campaign
Focus on Broader Contexts Seeks Context-Driven Solutions
Technology Developments - Driving Steady Increase in New Orders
The Power of Touch in Digital Signage Displays
Wireless Digital Signage Solutions on Rise
Interactive Digital Signage Systems Meets Huge Success in
Enterprise Sector
Interactive Kiosks Expand Opportunities for Digital Signage
Opportunity Indicators:
Integration of Mobile Devices and Digital Signage Picks Up
Momentum
Internet-Based Dynamic Digital Signs Rake In Opportunities for
IT Companies
3D Digital Signage: The New Frontier for Digital Advertising
AVA: An Innovative Method for Audience Impression Metrics in Ad
Campaigns
The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen "Glad"vertising
Innovations Drive the Industry Forward
BrightSign BrightBeacon
Samsung Mirror Display
Barco R10 LED
PixelFlex reFLEXion LED Video Display
Christie Mystique
DVIGear DN-100 Series
SiliconCore LED Displays
Mirage Vision Jumbo Outdoor Theater
Delta Displays? 8K Video Wall
SunBriteTV 49-inch Pro Series Outdoor Display
Exterity?s ArtioSign
Absen N Series Indoor Display
Aeson’s Rhodium
Video Wall Controllers
CMND’s Display Management Platform
Audience Analytics and the Future of Digital Signage
Social Media Integration Expands the Scope of Digital Signage
Android Digital Media Players Gaining Prominence
Digital Signage Looks at HTML5 for Rich Content
Synergistic Combination of Technology and Editorial Content
Durability & Performance: Issues of Universal Interest
Key Challenges for Digital Signage
High Cost & Uncertain ROI
Interoperability Issues
Value Chain Complications
Competition from Alternative Forms of Advertising: A Challenge
to Reckon With
