UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos“ publishes green bond report for 2022

UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” (the Company) publishes its green bond report for 2022.

The Company acknowledges its responsibility to ensure that its actions have a beneficial impact on the sustainability and energy independence of the region, hence it works toward investments tailored to the activities that enable the transition to a climate-resilient low-carbon and sustainable environment.

Green Bonds Programme:

In December 2021, the Company issued 25 million Euros of Green Bonds, while throughout the year 2022, additional 27 million Euros of Green Bonds were issued

In 2022 Green Bonds were listed on Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network

The eligible projects for these Green Bonds are in the category of renewable energy only, such as wind and solar PV energy parks aiming to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and Social Development Goal (SDG) 7 “Affordable and clean energy”

The Green Bond framework is available online on the Company’s website, which defines and provides the selection and evaluation process of the investments to make sure that it contributes to long-term value creation and complies with Green Bond Principles, defined by the International Capital Markets Association

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

