Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI)

NEW YORK, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Zynex, Inc. (“Zynex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZYXI). The investigation concerns whether Zynex and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Zynex, through its subsidiary, markets electro therapy products, which help improve the quality of life of patients who have functional disabilities.

On March 6, 2023, Zynex announced that the Company was postponing release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call initially scheduled for March 6, 2023 to allow additional time to complete its year-end closing procedures. On this news, the price of Zynex shares declined by $2.65 per share, or approximately 21.35%, from $12.41 per share to close at $9.76 on March 7, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zynex securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

