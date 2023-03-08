Global Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Market Size To Grow USD 219 Million By 2030 | CAGR 41%

New York, United States , March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Market Size was valued at $18 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach $219 Million in 2030 at a CAGR of 41% from 2021 to 2030. The inductive coupling hypothesis, which states that energy is passed through an electric device and used to charge batteries, forms the basis for the concept of wireless charging for electric vehicles. This method needs a charging base station where two things can exchange energy in order to function. The rising popularity of electric vehicles has had an impact on the need for wireless electric vehicle charging systems. It is projected that future market demand will rise as a result of rising interest in electric vehicles and expanding knowledge of eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Technology Abstract:

Electric vehicles are gaining popularity due to their efficiency and environmental friendliness, which has boosted the demand for fast-charging infrastructure. Long-distance and city commuting with electric automobiles is anticipated. However, the majority of EVs now on the market have a range of no more than 100 miles, making the usage of quick-charging technologies necessary to provide smooth, uninterrupted driving. Wireless charging offers a workable answer for the expanding, rapidly shifting charging needs because it can deliver up to 11 kilowatts of power, which is comparable to level-2 chargers. WiTricity Corporation, Momentum Wireless Power, and Wave Inc. are just a few of the wireless technology companies making significant investments in the study and development of fast-charging wireless power transmission solutions for electric vehicles. The main market restraints are high costs connected with R&D activities and energy loss during transmission. These restrictions need to be removed in order for enterprises to properly compete in the market. EVs are zero-emission, sustainable, and efficient vehicles, which are also the future of the automotive industry. The methodology of charging an electric vehicle is through the plug-in and wireless power transfer. In the plug-in method, the charging station charges the battery of an electric vehicle via a cord/plug. The wireless charging technology for electric vehicles requires transmitter and receiver coils for power transfer with a power control unit.

Global Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Static, Dynamic) By Technology (CWEVS, PMWEVCS, IWEVCS, RIWEVCS) By Application (Commercial, Residential) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America)

Covid 19 Impact on Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Market

In 2019, there were over 2 million electric vehicles (OTR) on the road in the world. However, the COVID-19 issue caused supply chain disruptions, global industrial closures, and limitations on operations and workforce. The economic downturn caused a sharp decline in car sales, notably in the market for electric vehicles. The demand for infrastructure for electric vehicle charging has undergone significant modifications. Major investments for the development of EV charging infrastructure have been postponed since the bulk of EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) manufacturers internationally have been hampered by government restrictions and statewide lockdowns.

Global Electric Wireless Charging Market, By Type

Based on type, the market for wireless EV charging systems is largely segmented into static and dynamic EV charging systems. The market for static wireless EV charging systems is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Top car OEMs are conducting several pilot projects to include these chargers into their electric vehicles, and leading shared mobility and taxi fleet operators across the globe are rapidly using static wireless EV chargers for fleet charging applications.

Global Electric Wireless Charging Market, By Application

Based on the application, the market for wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging systems is segregated into commercial and residential wireless EV charging systems. Commercial wireless EV charging systems are the market segment predicted to see the highest CAGR over the forecast period. There is a considerable demand for commercial wireless EV charging systems in China due to the availability of big business garage parking spaces as middle-class and lower-middle-class people in Europe are buying electric vehicles more frequently without having the opportunity to charge them at home. These elements, together with the widespread use of commercial wireless EV charging infrastructure, all contribute to this market's rapid expansion.

Global Electric Wireless Charging Market, By Technology

As per technology, the market for wireless EV charging systems is segmented into four groups: inductive wireless EV charging systems, capacitive wireless EV charging systems, and resonant inductive wireless EV charging systems. The inductive wireless EV charging systems market is predicted to experience the highest CAGR during the projection period. This market has grown quickly because of the inductive wireless EV charging systems' high effectiveness due to the close coupling of the primary and secondary coils, low heat buildup in the system allowing significant power transfer, and increased efforts by major automotive OEMs to incorporate wireless charging capabilities into their vehicles.

Global Electric Wireless Charging Market, By Region

The growing popularity of electric vehicles in Europe, the implementation of numerous wireless EV charging technology pilot projects across the continent, and government initiatives to assess the viability of wireless EV charging technology are the primary causes of the widespread use of wireless EV charging systems in Europe. Electric mobility players in Europe are launching new projects to build a sustainable road transportation infrastructure that can charge electric vehicles while they are in motion in an effort to reduce range anxiety connected to electric vehicles.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Witricity Corporation (US), Momentum Dynamic Corporation (US), Plugless Power Inc., (US), Efacec (Portugal), HEVO Inc. (US) and Among Others. Total 23 major players and 20 adjacent market players across four regions covered.

Some Recent Developments in the Global Electric Wireless Charging Market:

Businesses operating in the global wireless electric car charging market have been heavily spending in research and development to boost the efficiency of the charging technology.

In order to create contactless wireless charging stations that can accept autonomous and efficient electric vehicles, businesses like Plugless Power have made large investments.

Based on Application:

Commercial Charging Station

Home Charging Unit

Based on Component:

Base Charging Pad

Power Control Unit

Vehicle Charging Pad

Based on Charging Type:

Dynamic Wireless Charging System

Stationary Wireless Charging System

Based on Distribution Channel:

Aftermarket

OE Market

Based on Propulsion Type:

BEV

PHEV

Based on Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Based on Power Supply Range:

3–<11 kW

11–50 kW

>50 kW

Based on Charging System:

Magnetic Power Transfer

Capacitive Power Transfer

Inductive Power Transfer

Based on the Region:

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

South Korea

Japan

North America (NA)

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe (EU)

Austria

Denmark

France

Germany

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Rest of the World (RoW)

Brazil

South Africa

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

