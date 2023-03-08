Global Ethernet Switch Market Size To Grow USD 23.2 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 7.1%

New York, United States , March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ethernet Switch Market Size to grow from USD 15.8 billion in 2021 to USD 23.2 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period. Because of the increased demand for internet-enabled gadgets, the Global Ethernet Switch Market is booming. The Global Ethernet Switch Market has grown due to the quick rise of cloud networking and the increasing acceptance of virtualized technology. The global Ethernet switch market is benefiting greatly from business changes in SMEs.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

An Ethernet switch can connect various devices and networks to expand a local area network. The same IP address can be shared by a number of network devices, though, thanks to routers. A router's main job is to provide connectivity between routers, whereas an Ethernet switch's main job is to create a network. The router has a LAN port and a WAN port. Multiple ports on switches enable communication between diverse LAN-connected devices. Among these devices are printers and personal PCs. Routers are used to link PCs and other devices to the Internet. The rise in Gigabit Ethernet usage is fueling the growth of the Ethernet switch industry on a global scale. The global Ethernet switch market is expected to rise as a result of greater PoE adoption for a range of applications and the convergence of residential and commercial networks. Due to the growing demand for devices with internet connectivity, the global market for Ethernet switches is expanding rapidly. The global market for Ethernet switches has grown as a result of the quick development of cloud networking and the rising use of virtualized technologies. The growth of SMEs' business activity has a significant positive impact on the world Ethernet switch market. SMEs are expanding rapidly, and they hold a larger percentage of the market than even the largest companies in a country. For quick and faultless communication, Ethernet switches and routers are very widely utilised in collocation data centres. Small and medium-sized businesses, healthcare organisations, consumer products suppliers, the IT and telecom industries, online businesses (such e-commerce stores), educational institutions, and so forth could all benefit from these skills. The growing number of end users is causing the Ethernet switch industry to grow.

Global Ethernet Switch Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Modular Ethernet switches and Fixed Configuration Ethernet switches (Unmanaged Switches, Smart Switches and Managed L2 and L3 Switches) Switching Ports (100ME and 1GbE, 10GbE, 40GbE, and 100GbE), By End User (Data Center, Carrier Ethernet, Enterprise and campus), By Region ((North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030".

The Fixed Configuration Ethernet Switches Segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global ethernet switch market is segmented into Modular Ethernet switches and Fixed Configuration Ethernet switches (Unmanaged Switches, Smart Switches and Managed L2 and L3 Switches). Among these, the fixed configuration ethernet switches segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period. Due to the intense rivalry, manufacturers are concentrating more on capturing this market with affordable, cutting-edge equipment that offers a quicker transmission speed of 10 Gbps. Expanding the R&D division and government funding in a developed country with advanced development helps the Ethernet Switch Market grow.

The 1GbE segment is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of switching ports, the ethernet switch market is segmented into 100ME and 1GbE, 10GbE, 40GbE and 100GbE. Among these, the 1GbE segment is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. This is due to its widespread usage and compatibility with a variety of tools and programmes. These factors for the market growth of Ethernet switches are all positive.

The Data Center segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global ethernet switch market is segmented into Data Center, Carrier Ethernet, Enterprise and campus. Among these, the data center segment is dominating the market with the largest market share. Data centres can increase productivity by unifying the data centre infrastructure because of their advantages and qualities, such as their capacity to offer redundancy and flexibility for better use of IT assets. Additionally, data centres improve energy efficiency and security, two factors that support the expansion of the data centre business. India's demand for data centres is expanding significantly as a result of a growth in digital datacenters and a rise in cloud usage. Demand for data centres in India is being driven by the rise in cloud adoption, data localization, and adoption of cutting-edge technologies like 5G and IoT.

Asia Pacific region accounted the significant market share over the forecast period.

In the Asia Pacific region, the market for Ethernet switches is growing significantly. The region has a sizable population and a developing economy, which has boosted the demand for Ethernet switches to support the growth of several industries like telecommunications, data centres, and cloud computing. The government's expenditures in digital infrastructure and the increased use of technology by businesses and consumers are also contributing to the growth of the Ethernet Switch market in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

