Lynx Air Adds Montreal to Its Network

MONTREAL, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx), today announced the addition of Montreal to its network from June 5, 2023, taking the total number of North American destinations served by Lynx to fifteen.



Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline will operate services from Montreal – Trudeau International Airport (YUL) to both Calgary International Airport (YYC) and St. John’s International Airport (YYT). Frequencies range from 2 to 4 services a week, depending on the market.

Tickets go on sale today, and Lynx is launching a limited-time seat sale with up to 50 per cent off all base fares to and from Montreal. The sale will run from 8:00 AM EDT on March 08, 2023, and end at 11:59 PM EDT on March 10, 2023, and is accessible with promo code: MONTREAL. Fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from $59* one way, including taxes and fees. For complete details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.





"We are delighted to be adding the vibrant city of Montreal to the Lynx Air network in the lead up to summer. While Montreal is a very popular destination, it is currently under-served by low-cost carriers, and Lynx aims to change that,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. “We are pleased to offer an ultra-affordable option to connect Montreal and Quebec to the rest of Canada. Whether you are traveling to wander the cobblestone streets of Vieux-Montreal; to explore the iconic Notre-Dame Basilica; or to visit your loved ones, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is very pleased to welcome Lynx Air to YUL for the first time. The announcement of these direct flights to Calgary and St. John’s is a great contribution to the development of domestic air services at YUL. ADM is always looking for ways to offer our passengers the best possible service for both business and leisure travellers, and Lynx Air will certainly enhance the domestic flight options from Montreal,” said Stéphane Lapierre, Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development, ADM.

“We are thrilled with the expansion of Lynx Air’s service out of St. John’s,” said Lisa Bragg, Director of Business Development and Marketing with the St. John’s International Airport Authority. “This new Lynx route from St. John’s to Montreal and onward to Calgary further enhances our passenger choices in flying and reinforces the partnership we are building with Lynx.”

“The addition of Montreal to Lynx Air’s route offerings out of YYC showcases the success it has seen in its YYC operations. We are thrilled with the success our collaboration has had over the last year and look forward to continuing to support Lynx’s growth and expansion in the years to come,” said Carmelle Hunka, Vice President, External Affairs, ESG, Enterprise Risk & General Counsel for The Calgary Airport Authority.

