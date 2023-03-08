MISTRAS Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Significantly Improved Quarterly Operating Profit and Net Income Growth

Fourth quarter Gross Profit expands 130 basis points, Operating Income increases 152%

2022 Full Year Net Income of $6.5 million, a 68% increase from the prior year

Continued deleveraging, with $11 million of full year debt repayments

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter 2022*

Revenue of $168.2 million, met the mid-point of management’s most recent guidance

Gross profit of $50.9 million, with gross profit margin of 30.3%, a 130 basis points increase

Income from Operations of $5.8 million, a 151.9% increase

Net Income of $2.8 million or $0.09 per diluted share, both up significantly

Highlights of the Full Year 2022*

Revenue of $687.4 million, up 1.5%, yet a 3.7% organic increase excluding the impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange**

Gross profit of $198.2 million, up 0.5% with gross profit margin of 28.8%

Income from Operations of $19.8 million, a 9.0% increase

Net Income of $6.5 million or $0.21 per diluted share, up 68.4% and 61.5%, respectively

* All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted.

** Foreign currency exchange impact is calculated by converting current period financial results in local currency, using the prior period exchange rates, and comparing this amount to the current period financial results in local currency using the current period exchange rate.

For the fourth quarter of 2022 consolidated revenue was 168.2 million, a 1.7% decline, yet an 0.8% increase excluding the impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange of $4.4 million. Fourth quarter 2022 gross profit increased 2.7% as compared to the year ago period, primarily due to lower employee benefit expenses and an improved sales mix in the current year. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $42.3 million, down from $42.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting the continued emphasis on cost discipline.

For the full year, revenue of $687.4 increased 1.5% as reported, yet an increase of 3.7% excluding the impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange of $15.2 million. Revenue growth reflects continued recovery in the Company’s primary end markets, with as reported Oil and Gas revenue up 5.7% and Aerospace and Defense revenue up 17.8%. For the full year 2022, gross profit increased $1.0 million, with gross profit margin of 28.8% compared to 29.1% in the prior year. On a full year basis in 2022, selling, general and administrative expenses were up just 3.3%, despite the prior year benefiting from temporary COVID-19 cost reductions. Income from operations was $19.8 million for the full year 2022, compared to $18.2 million in 2021. Net income was $6.5 million for the full year 2022, compared to net income of $3.9 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $58.2 million for 2022 compared to $63.0 million for full year 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Dennis Bertolotti commented, “As a result of a solid fourth quarter, we met our most recent top-line and exceeded our bottom-line guidance for the year. We continued to organically grow revenue despite the adverse impact of foreign currency exchange, while significantly improving profitability. Upstream, midstream and downstream revenue were all up in 2022, driven by continued improvement at our customers and strong demand for our services. Aerospace and Defense revenue was also up for the year, led by strength in commercial aerospace, offset by project delays in defense revenue during the fourth quarter. Gross margin improved to over 30% for the second consecutive quarter, in part due to pricing actions taken earlier in the year, helping to offset the wage inflation that we have been absorbing, in addition to lower employee benefit expenses. With these customer pricing actions now in place, we expect some tailwinds to both recurring revenue and gross margin for 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we were able to leverage our gross profit margin expansion into a 152% increase in operating income, through continued cost discipline, with selling, general and administrative expenses down from the year ago quarter despite the impact of inflationary costs. Our financial strength was also significantly improved over the prior year, with net debt reduced to $170.8 million from $178.5 million at the end of last year. Over the past four years, gross debt has decreased by almost $100 million and our leverage ratio is the lowest level it has been since immediately prior to the Onstream acquisition in December of 2018. Additionally, our bank refinancing completed in August 2022 added incremental capacity to our total available credit while also providing more favorable credit terms and further improving our financial flexibility.”

Mr. Bertolotti additionally commented on the Company’s progress noting, “I am proud of our organization, which has once again overcome economic challenges to generate profitable growth in 2022. We remain focused on our objective to return our results to pre-pandemic levels through growth in our core markets, expansion into adjacent markets, and the introduction of new technologies to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the markets we serve. We have kicked off our operational review with AlixPartners, which we will refer to as Project Phoenix. This review is designed to accelerate profitable growth and meaningful adjusted EBITDA improvement opportunities while also identifying steps to achieve sustained cost savings. We are laser‐focused on taking steps to position us for success to drive shareholder value. We will provide updates on the status of this project throughout 2023 as they become available.”

Mr. Bertolotti further continued, “Our core markets have shown a resiliency, and we are seeing a surge in demand for our more recently launched state-of-the-art data solutions offerings. I am pleased to announce that we have surpassed our goal of installing 100 patented Sensoria™ Wind Blade Monitoring systems in 2022, having installed systems on over 130 wind turbines this year. This significant milestone demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional value to our renewable energy customers, by enhancing their uptime and safety. Moreover, our data solutions offerings which serve our core markets have experienced strong demand with the MISTRAS Digital field execution platform and OneSuite asset protection software ecosystem leading the charge. Customers who have adopted both applications are now embracing our revolutionary technology as a bundled solution at an ever-increasing number of sites. We are excited to offer our clients yet another solution that maximizes their asset protection and operational efficiency and further supports our brand promise of: One Source for Asset Protection Solutions. Having implemented OneSuite at over 160 customer sites and issued licenses to more than 1,200 individual subscriptions, the adoption of OneSuite and its suite of 90 integrated applications - now combined with MISTRAS Digital - is setting a new standard in the industry. We are confident that our recent accomplishments signify substantial progress towards achieving our vision of becoming the go-to integrated-solution partner.”

Performance by certain segments during the fourth quarter was as follows:

Services segment fourth quarter revenues were $138.1 million, down 2.2% from $141.1 million in the prior year quarter and down 1.2% excluding the impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange. For the fourth quarter, gross profit was $40.7 million, compared to $38.8 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin was 29.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 200 basis point improvement from 27.5% in the fourth quarter of the prior year. This increase was primarily due to lower employee benefit expenses and improved sales mix.

International segment fourth quarter revenues were $29.0 million, up 1.5% from $28.5 million in the prior year quarter and up 12.3% excluding the impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange. The increase was due to timing of projects and continued recovery in the Aerospace business. International segment fourth quarter gross profit margin was 28.5%, compared to 28.0% in the prior year.

The Company generated $26.4 million of net cash from operating activities in 2022, compared with $42.3 million in 2021, with the decline primarily due to an increase in working capital, most notably an increase in days sales outstanding (“DSO”). The Company is focused on reducing DSO during fiscal 2023. Free cash flow was $13.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $23.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Free cash flow in the current year was reduced by a $4.5 million payment related to the CARES Act employer payroll tax deferral and a $2.4 million legal settlement payment, both of which had been accrued in previous years.

The Company’s net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $170.8 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $178.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Gross debt decreased by $11.3 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, from $202.6 million at the end of 2021 to $191.3 million as of December 31, 2022. The Company’s leverage ratio at December 31, 2022 was the lowest it has been since prior to the Onstream acquisition in December of 2018. The Company’s bank defined consolidated debt leverage ratio was just under 3.5 times as of the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022.

Outlook for 2023

The Company is providing its preliminary full year guidance for 2023. Based on current market conditions, the Company anticipates 2023 full year revenue between $710 to $740 million and adjusted EBITDA between $70 to $75 million. The Company additionally expects to generate Free Cash Flow between $30 to $33 million. The Company is optimistic about its current level of activity, given stable energy markets, improving commercial aerospace demand, and a rapidly developing Data Solutions offering.

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,488 $ 24,110 Accounts receivable, net 123,657 109,511 Inventories 13,556 12,686 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,181 15,031 Total current assets 167,882 161,338 Property, plant and equipment, net 77,561 86,578 Intangible assets, net 49,015 59,381 Goodwill 199,635 205,439 Deferred income taxes 779 2,174 Other assets 40,032 47,285 Total Assets $ 534,904 $ 562,195 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,532 $ 12,870 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 77,844 83,863 Current portion of long-term debt 7,425 20,162 Current portion of finance lease obligations 4,201 3,765 Income taxes payable 1,726 755 Total current liabilities 103,728 121,415 Long-term debt, net of current portion 183,826 182,403 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 10,045 9,752 Deferred income taxes 6,283 8,385 Other long-term liabilities 32,273 39,328 Total Liabilities $ 336,155 $ 361,283 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 29,895,487 and 29,546,263 shares issued 298 295 Additional paid-in capital 243,031 238,687 Accumulated Deficit (11,489 ) (17,988 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,390 ) (20,311 ) Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 198,450 200,683 Non-controlling interests 299 229 Total Equity 198,749 200,912 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 534,904 $ 562,195





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 168,218 $ 171,163 $ 687,373 $ 677,131 Cost of revenue 111,720 115,233 466,567 457,013 Depreciation 5,559 6,336 22,633 22,971 Gross profit 50,939 49,594 198,173 197,147 Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,298 42,755 166,595 161,334 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries (247 ) — 42 — Legal settlement and litigation charges (benefit), net — 1,012 (994 ) 2,042 Research and engineering 471 576 1,994 2,518 Depreciation and amortization 2,603 2,880 10,661 11,950 Acquisition-related expense, net 12 65 76 1,133 Income from operations 5,802 2,306 19,799 18,170 Interest expense 3,713 2,187 10,505 10,882 Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,089 119 9,294 7,288 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (774 ) 208 2,720 3,395 Net income (loss) 2,863 (89 ) 6,574 3,893 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes 21 5 75 33 Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ 2,842 $ (94 ) $ 6,499 $ 3,860 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.00 $ 0.22 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.00 $ 0.21 $ 0.13 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 29,983 29,637 29,901 29,572 Diluted 30,258 30,138 30,229 30,130





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Operating Data by Segment

(in thousands)

For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Services $ 138,085 $ 141,136 $ 573,336 $ 555,387 International 28,984 28,546 112,425 117,245 Products and Systems 4,061 4,332 12,727 13,831 Corporate and eliminations (2,912 ) (2,851 ) (11,115 ) (9,332 ) $ 168,218 $ 171,163 $ 687,373 $ 677,131 For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit Services $ 40,701 $ 38,797 $ 159,049 $ 155,384 International 8,267 8,004 33,591 34,282 Products and Systems 1,976 2,346 5,490 7,001 Corporate and eliminations (5 ) 447 43 480 $ 50,939 $ 49,594 $ 198,173 $ 197,147





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Revenues by Category

(in thousands)

Revenue by industry was as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Services International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 86,474 $ 8,636 $ 123 $ — $ 95,233 Aerospace & Defense 12,369 4,308 68 — 16,745 Industrials 9,668 5,835 812 — 16,315 Power Generation and Transmission 8,619 1,799 624 — 11,042 Other Process Industries 8,561 3,716 5 — 12,282 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 4,658 1,930 1,505 — 8,093 Petrochemical 5,304 123 — — 5,427 Other 2,432 2,637 924 (2,912 ) 3,081 Total $ 138,085 $ 28,984 $ 4,061 $ (2,912 ) $ 168,218





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Services International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 82,296 $ 9,215 $ 170 $ — $ 91,681 Aerospace & Defense 14,274 4,172 121 — 18,567 Industrials 11,252 6,264 761 — 18,277 Power Generation and Transmission 12,947 2,151 604 — 15,702 Other Process Industries 11,711 3,019 (12 ) — 14,718 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 1,330 2,019 1,208 — 4,557 Petrochemical 3,003 36 — — 3,039 Other 4,323 1,670 1,480 (2,851 ) 4,622 Total $ 141,136 $ 28,546 $ 4,332 $ (2,851 ) $ 171,163





Year ended December 31, 2022 Services International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas 356,763 30,654 335 — 387,752 Aerospace & Defense 61,475 18,763 314 — 80,552 Industrials 38,197 23,703 2,083 — 63,983 Power Generation and Transmission 31,197 8,304 2,603 — 42,104 Other Process Industries 40,778 14,021 28 — 54,827 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 15,283 7,946 3,994 — 27,223 Petrochemical 15,360 536 — — 15,896 Other $ 14,283 $ 8,498 $ 3,370 $ (11,115 ) $ 15,036 Total $ 573,336 $ 112,425 $ 12,727 $ (11,115 ) $ 687,373





Year ended December 31, 2021 Services International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas 330,880 35,232 808 — 366,920 Aerospace & Defense 51,593 16,513 286 — 68,392 Industrials 41,873 24,000 1,842 — 67,715 Power Generation and Transmission 39,966 9,927 2,853 — 52,746 Other Process Industries 38,742 12,593 64 — 51,399 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 16,809 11,496 3,985 — 32,290 Petrochemical 19,378 227 — — 19,605 Other 16,146 7,257 3,993 (9,332 ) 18,064 Total $ 555,387 $ 117,245 $ 13,831 $ (9,332 ) $ 677,131

Revenue by Oil & Gas Sub-category was as follows:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Oil and Gas Revenue by sub-category Upstream 35,154 32,692 152,590 135,615 Midstream 24,363 27,060 111,144 109,527 Downstream 35,716 31,929 124,018 121,778 Total $ 95,233 $ 91,681 $ 387,752 $ 366,920





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to Income (Loss) from Operations before

Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Services: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 14,301 $ 9,467 $ 49,616 $ 48,458 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries (247 ) — 42 — Reorganization and other costs 59 32 99 129 Legal settlement and insurance (recoveries) charges, net — — (841 ) 1,650 Acquisition-related expense, net — 94 45 1,128 Income before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 14,113 $ 9,593 $ 48,961 $ 51,365 International: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 888 $ (319 ) $ 3,566 $ 1,839 Reorganization and other costs 71 300 (43 ) 424 Legal settlement and insurance (recoveries) charges, net — 737 — 737 Income before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 959 $ 718 $ 3,523 $ 3,000 Products and Systems: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 342 $ 536 $ (992 ) $ (117 ) Reorganization and other costs — — — 27 Income (loss) before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 342 $ 536 $ (992 ) $ (90 ) Corporate and Eliminations: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (9,729 ) $ (7,378 ) $ (32,391 ) $ (32,010 ) Legal settlement and insurance (recoveries) charges, net — 275 (153 ) (345 ) Loss on debt modification — — 693 278 Reorganization and other costs — 93 139 93 Acquisition-related expense, net 12 (29 ) 31 5 Loss before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ (9,717 ) $ (7,039 ) $ (31,681 ) $ (31,979 ) Total Company Income from operations (GAAP) $ 5,802 $ 2,306 $ 19,799 $ 18,170 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries (247 ) — 42 — Reorganization and other costs 130 425 195 673 Legal settlement and insurance (recoveries) charges, net — 1,012 (994 ) 2,042 Loss on debt modification — — 693 278 Acquisition-related expense, net 12 65 76 1,133 Income before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 5,697 $ 3,808 $ 19,811 $ 22,296





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 15,875 $ 19,792 $ 26,406 $ 42,261 Investing activities (3,361 ) (3,057 ) (12,238 ) (18,551 ) Financing activities (11,570 ) (14,379 ) (16,323 ) (23,245 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,460 (843 ) (1,467 ) (2,115 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 2,404 $ 1,513 $ (3,622 ) $ (1,650 )





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 15,875 $ 19,792 $ 26,406 $ 42,261 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,541 ) (3,031 ) (12,591 ) (18,161 ) Purchases of intangible assets (245 ) (228 ) (825 ) (1,115 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 12,089 $ 16,533 $ 12,990 $ 22,985





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Gross Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

For the year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,425 $ 20,162 Long-term debt, net of current portion 183,826 182,403 Total Gross Debt (GAAP) 191,251 202,565 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (20,488 ) (24,110 ) Total Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 170,763 $ 178,455





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 2,863 $ (89 ) $ 6,574 $ 3,893 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes 21 5 75 33 Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ 2,842 $ (94 ) $ 6,499 $ 3,860 Interest expense 3,713 2,187 10,505 10,882 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (774 ) 208 2,720 3,395 Depreciation and amortization 8,162 9,216 33,294 34,921 Share-based compensation expense 1,169 1,505 5,335 5,421 Reorganization and other related costs, net 130 425 195 673 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — 1,012 (994 ) 2,042 Acquisition-related expense, net 12 65 76 1,133 Loss on debt modification — — 693 278 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries (247 ) — 42 — Foreign exchange (gain) loss 709 27 (215 ) 371 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,716 $ 14,551 $ 58,150 $ 62,976





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

(tabular dollars in thousands, except per share data)