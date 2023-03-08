Unisync Announces Results of AGM

Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: “UNI”) (“OTC: “USYNF”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on March 8, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Bruce W. Aunger7,107,867100%2940%
Douglas F. Good6,059,95785.25%1,048,20414.75%
Darryl R. Eddy7,108,161100%00%
C. Michael O’Brian7,108,161100%00%
Joel R. McLean7,108,161100%00%
C. Scott Shepherd7,108,161100%00%
Tim Gu6,059,95785.25%1,048,20414.75%

In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F. Good
Executive Chairman

Investor relations contact:
Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725
Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com