FTI Consulting Continues Strategic and Geographic Expansion of RelativityOne Solutions, Adds Offering in Australia

SYDNEY, Australia, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that its Technology segment has expanded its partnership with global legal technology company Relativity to provide the cloud-based e-discovery solution RelativityOne in Australia. Building upon FTI Technology’s legacy as one the largest and most prominent e-discovery consulting and services providers in Australia and around the world, this extension of RelativityOne provides clients with more flexibility and control of their matters in Australia and globally.



“Our team has a unique position and long-standing track record of excellence in the e-discovery industry in Australia,” said Scott Gillard, a Managing Director within FTI Technology based in Brisbane. “Moreover, our global footprint with RelativityOne is one of the largest, providing our clients with consistency and flexibility, which are critical in reducing friction in high-stakes and cross-border matters.”

FTI Technology’s solutions provide legal, compliance and risk teams with expert workflows, advanced analytics and a flexible and secure platform to reduce the cost and complexity of global matters of all sizes. Clients also have access to FTI Technology’s enhanced Relativity solutions that leverage the firm’s proprietary technology and add-ons from software partners alongside the global consulting expertise of FTI Technology professionals. Over the last several years, FTI Technology has expanded its Relativity-managed e-discovery services and RelativityOne offerings across North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. This global reach provides clients with continuous efficiency and localised expertise across dozens of countries. Services include:

Customisation of tools, applications and workflows to optimise and evolve technological efficiencies within the Relativity ecosystem.

Workflow development to ensure advanced analytics and technology-assisted review capabilities are aligned with the legal team’s unique needs. FTI Technology’s experts help facilitate standardised procedures, implement best practices and build solutions to integrate emerging data sources into e-discovery workflows.

Commenting on the partnership, Daryl Teshima, a Senior Managing Director within FTI Technology, added, “The e-discovery process is constantly changing, and our teams are diligent in evolving our solutions, services and technology partnerships as needed to remain ahead of emerging needs. The expansion of our RelativityOne offerings to Australia strengthens our ability to help legal teams in the region manage data challenges and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing clients with a robust scope of solutions.”

Georgia Foster, Senior Managing Director of APAC at Relativity, said, “FTI Consulting was faced with the demand from Australian customers in need of support managing the explosive growth of data. With RelativityOne, FTI Consulting will be able to further leverage its e-discovery expertise to enhance results for clients.”

Taking place at the InterContinental Melbourne The Rialto, Relativity’s Spotlight: ANZ event is designed exclusively for the e-discovery community in Australia and New Zealand. At the annual event, attendees explore the region’s biggest challenges, such as investigating modern data types, and spark ideas for how to solve those challenges together. From the latest on AI to a sneak peek at region-specific product enhancements, Spotlight brings the best of the Relativity community to Australia and New Zealand.

Widely recognised as leading providers of high-quality e-discovery consulting and services, FTI Technology’s digital insights and risk management experts provide a broad range of consulting and services that help clients address critical areas of digital risk, including e-discovery, data privacy and information governance, compliance and risk and legal operations. Across practice areas, FTI Technology helps clients address a broad range of complex challenges, manage data and guard against a myriad of threats, while balancing innovation and business needs.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,600 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.0 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

