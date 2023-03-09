Dystonia Drugs Market Is Expected to Reach $1378.67 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dystonia drugs market was valued at $806.67 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,378.67 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $806.67 Million Market Size in 2031 $1378.67 Million CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Drug Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region. Drivers Increase in R&D activities in pharmaceutical field Increase in incidences of dystonia Increase in prevalence of neurological disorders Restraints Lack of awareness about dystonia in underdeveloped nations Opportunities Growth opportunity in emerging markets

Impact of Covid-19 on Dystonia Drugs Market-

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on growth of the global dystonia drugs market. The pandemic has forced a number of industries to halt their activities temporarily, including several subdomains of health care.

There was a negative impact on the market due to decreased sales of dystonia drugs and medications due to decreased patient visit to the hospitals. Also, non-COVID-19 hospitalizations started to decline which suggested that people were delaying care due to the pandemic, due to hospital capacity constraints and threat due to corona virus infection.





The global dystonia drugs market is analyzed across drug type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. The study utilizes tabular and graphical representation to offer a thorough study of the segments and their sub-segments. The segmentation can assist investors and market participants to build strategies based on the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified by the study.

By drug type, the GABAergic agents segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than one third of the global dystonia drugs market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031 with a highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

By route of administration, the oral segment contributed to nearly three-fourth of the global dystonia drugs market share in 2021, and is projected to dominate the market till 2031. On the other hand, injectable segment is projected to growth at a fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around more than half of the global dystonia drugs market revenue. On the other hand, online providers segment would grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifth of the global dystonia drugs market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global dystonia drugs market report include AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hameln Pharma GmbH, Ipsen Pharma, Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals and Wellona Pharma. These market players have embraced several strategies including product approval, collaboration, acquisition, clinical trials, agreement and product launch, and others to highlight their expertise in the market. The report is useful for analyzing the developments and business performance of the major companies.

