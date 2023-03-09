BUSINESSNEXT launches AI-Based Digital Lending Platform 3.0

English Indonesian

HANOI, Vietnam and JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUSINESSNEXT, a universe of composable enterprise solutions to banks and financial services, announced the launch of its cloud-based Digital Lending Platform 3.0. Leveraging AI-driven automation, codeless digital journey designers, and private cloud landing zones, the platform aims to provide end-to-end modernized lending solutions with absolute regulatory compliance to deliver a superfast lending experience.



The platform will enable banks and financial institutions to achieve the following outcomes:

90% reduction in avg. loan disbursal time

90% automated approvals across retail, corporate, and SME lending products

Increase in digital channel revenues by 5X

60% reduction in the cost of acquisition per loan

The platform digitizes the complete lending process - from application to disbursement - to both existing and new bank customers. It enables over 200 lending products such as auto, gold, personal, and agri loans among others with enhanced operational efficiency and a faster turnaround time. Leveraging AI, machine learning algorithms, and its ecosystem connectors including income analysis and eKYC, the platform will enable faster onboarding with minimal data entry from customers.

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Pruthi, SVP & Head Southeast Asia, BUSINESSNEXT said, “BUSINESSNEXT’s foray into the southeast Asia market underlines our commitment to deliver on the digital transformation and financial inclusion agenda of the region. A transformative immersive customer experience is the real benchmark of the efforts in this arena. However, this is also the biggest and consistent roadblock that Digital Lending companies face. The right technology architecture streamlines the processes & simplifies complex digital journeys. Our digital lending platform ensures the lending process is more efficient and convenient for both lenders and borrowers.”

About BUSINESSNEXT:

BUSINESSNEXT, erstwhile CRMNEXT, recently announced its foray into the Southeast Asia market. BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a Visionary by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarter in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC. For more information, visit https://www.businessnext.com/

Media Contact Information:

Sherwin S. Lumintaintang

+62 821-3310-0053

sherwin.lumintaintang@crmnext.com



