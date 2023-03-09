Miscellaneous

Shell plc published Annual Report and Accounts



09 March 2023









Shell plc published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022.









The 2022 Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 23, 2023.









The 2022 Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed online or downloaded in .pdf format from March 9, 2023 at www.shell.com/annual-publications.









In compliance with article 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, on March 9, 2023, a copy of the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. This document will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. In compliance with section 5:25m(5) Financial Markets Supervision Act the Annual Report and Accounts was submitted to the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). The AFM publishes the report in its public register.









Printed copies of the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts will be available from April 17, 2023, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/order-printed-annual-report.









Shell plc will also file its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission today. The Form 20-F will be available for download from www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/sec-filings.html or www.sec.gov.









This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).









Additional Information



For the purposes of complying with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTRs) and the requirements imposed on issuers though the DTRs, information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. This was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text on March 9, 2023 and will shortly be available for inspection. Furthermore, the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts are available at www.shell.com/annual-report.















Enquiries









Shell Media Relations International: +44 20 7934 5550 Americas: +1 713 241 4544



LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70



Classification: Annual financial and audit reports

