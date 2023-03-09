Dassault Aviation: Availability of a short form of the 2022 Annual Financial Report

English French

Availability of a short form

of the 2022 Annual Financial Report

A short form of the Dassault Aviation 2022 Annual Financial Report (version abrégée du Rapport Financier Annuel 2022) is available to the public, awaiting the issuance of the statutory auditors' reports.

This short form of the 2022 Annual Financial Report can be found on the company’s website at www.dassault-aviation.com , in the “Finance / Publications / 2023 Publications” section.

The full 2022 Annual Financial Report will be made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) later in March 2023.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2022, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.9 billion. The company has 12,770 employees. dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication

Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations

Nicolas Blandin - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 27 - nicolas.blandin@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment