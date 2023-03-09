The INNOCN 48Q1V 48 Inch OLED 4K Gaming Monitor is the Best Monitor for Avid Gamers

Shenzhen, China, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a group of experts dedicated to serving people all over the world with innovative designs. INNOCN's researchers and developers are on a mission to broaden the world of technology by making monitors more useful to the average consumer.

With the INNOCN 48Q1V 48 Inch OLED 4K Gaming Monitor, gamers around the world can expect an improvement in their gaming experience. From March 8th to March 18th, this new 48-inch ultra-wide 4K OLED monitor is available on Amazon with two significant discounts. Customers can get the INNOCN 48Q1V Gaming Monitor for $1159.99 after a $200 Prime exclusive discount and a $150 Amazon coupon.

The INNOCN 48Q1V has a 4K OLED screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160, so every graphic is vibrant and life-like. It also has a high refresh rate of 138Hz, making it ideal for gaming, entertainment, live streaming, video viewing, and much more. Users will notice optimized color and picture clarity with 100% sRGB, 10Bits, and HDR 10 features.

Because the screen is ultra-wide, gamers who play co-op with a second player can have a larger viewing area when splitting the screen on this 48-inch monitor. With the addition of AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the gaming experience is further enhanced for fluid and tear-free game play.

The INNOCN 48Q1V has a built-in USB-C port to provide users with a second monitor to pair with their favorite smart devices. It also has DisplayPort and HDMI ports for connecting devices such as the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and others.

This gaming monitor also has high-quality stereo speakers that outperform the market's most popular monitors. Good speakers let people enjoy their favorite music and host online meetings and presentations without sound issues. Purchase the INNOCN 48Q1V 48 Inch OLED 4K Gaming Monitor today to boost productivity.



