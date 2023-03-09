Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market to Reach $26.4 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 19.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market by Type (Permanent Staffing, Flexible Staffing, Others), by End-user (BFSI , IT and Telecom , ITES and BPO , Healthcare , Manufacturing, Retail and E-Commerce , Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” According to the report, the global recruitment process outsourcing industry was valued at $4.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $26.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $26.4 billion CAGR 19.1% No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments covered Type, End-user and Region. Drivers Growing adoption of cloud and web-based services and software solutions has helped in the efficiency of recruitment process outsourcing, and it offers analytics and reporting feature that facilitates detailed insights and real-time reporting for easy decision making. Opportunities Many SMEs frequently face workforce challenges, such as sickness and dismissals, dealing with poor performance, where recruitment process outsourcing removes these problems Restraints The written agreement between the parties should outline all of the conditions of the outsourcing, including duties for data protection and confidential information risk, it is sometimes simpler to implement the provisions of an employment contract than the terms of a consultancy agreement

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the recruitment process outsourcing market. There has been a significant change in recruitment procedures due to the pandemic and the need for businesses to follow the social distance standards.

With the number of layoffs experienced globally during the pandemic, the recruitment-to-employee termination ratio suffered a significant hit in the market.

The flexible tapping segment to grab lion’s share during the forecast period

Based on type, the flexible tapping segment contributed to the largest share of around two-thirds of the global recruitment process outsourcing market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is because, flexible staffing involves replacing some of an organization's regular and permanent employees with staff or workforce.

The IT and telecom to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on end user, the IT and telecom segment contributed to the largest of nearly one-third of the global outsourcing market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031. IT and telecommunications are essential components of corporate environment. Companies all across the world have used technological advancements to transform their day-to-day operations.

North America to achieve the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global outsourcing market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. However, market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period. As APAC has expanded, so has the demand for personnel, and as a result, workforce management systems have evolved.

Leading Market Players

