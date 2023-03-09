Global Gaming Keyboard Market Is Expected to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland,OR, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global gaming keyboard market was estimated at $2.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $6.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.



Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.4 Billion Market Size in 2031 $6.4 Billion CAGR 10.6% No. of Pages in Report 400 Segments Covered Product Type, Price Point, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in the number of people that are interested in gaming content creation and e-sports Rise in preference toward electronic sports league Restraints Complications associated with gaming accessories business, exorbitantly priced branded items, and the presence of counterfeit items in the market Several trade restrictions Opportunities Increase in R&D activities



Covid-19 scenario-



Although the global gaming keyboard market was negatively impacted during the pandemic, engaged stakeholders started boosting their innovation in the sector of gaming keyboards as soon as the global situation began to normalize.

The market players are now introducing gaming keyboards at reasonable prices while also improving the products' quality and longevity.

The global gaming keyboard market is analyzed across Product Type, Price Point, Distribution Channel, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the mechanical segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than three-fourths of the global gaming keyboard market revenue. The membrane segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.4% throughout the forecast period.

By price point, the medium-priced segment contributed to more than half of the global gaming keyboard market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period. The low-priced and high-priced segments are also discussed in the report.

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global gaming keyboard market revenue. The e-commerce segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. The supermarkets/hypermarkets and independent retail stores segments are also analyzed through the study.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global gaming keyboard market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global gaming keyboard market report include ASUSTeK Computer Inc, Bloody, Corsair Gaming, Inc., Eastern Times Technology Co., Ltd, HP Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Ant Esports, Logitech International S.A., Mionix, Razer, Inc, Mad Catz Global Limited, Roccat GmbH, Sharkoon Technologies GmbH, Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co., LTD, and SteelSeries. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

