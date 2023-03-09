Photovoltaic: FuturaSun’s new Gigafactory will open in Italy

FuturaSun relaunches the European photovoltaic supply chain with a new center dedicated to the development and production of PV modules



PADUA, Italy, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuturaSun, the leading Italian manufacturer of high-efficiency photovoltaic panels, has acquired a 24,000 sqm plot of land in the industrial area of Cittadella (Padua) to establish a new Italian Gigafactory. The facility will reach a 2 GW/year production capacity of high-efficiency photovoltaic modules, manufactured using the most innovative technologies.

With this important step, the company commits to a total investment of 25 million Euros over the next few years.

The project fits into the company's strategic industrial plan, and it follows through on the European mission of rebuilding the European supply chain, with FuturaSun taking the role of one of the main players.

Alessandro Barin, the CEO of FuturaSun, declares, "With this new industrial hub, we believe we can enhance our hometown while also becoming a reference point in the HORIZON IBC4EU project*, a program within the REpowerEU plan and the European Green Deal to revive the Italian and European photovoltaic industrial supply chain in support of continental energy transition strategies."

The new HQ will be designed according to across-the-board environmental and sustainability criteria and will include an R&D center for applied scientific research, a large test-field for product control and improvement, a PV Academy and a training center to recreate the expertise of industry professionals.

FuturaSun was founded in Cittadella in 2008 and has successfully transformed the 2012 photovoltaic crisis into an opportunity. After 15 years of uninterrupted growth, with a Gigafactory already active in China and two others under construction, the company continues in its project to reposition the supply chain, initiating another dream of reviving the Italian district of photovoltaics in Veneto.

The Italian company FuturaSun is specialized in the manufacturing of high-performance photovoltaic panels which have passed the most stringent of tests to achieve prestigious certifications issued by laboratories from all over the world. FuturaSun’s manufacturing plants are based in China and soon in Italy.

*This project has received funding from the Horizon Europe Programme for Research and Innovation (2021-2027) under grant agreement No 101084259

