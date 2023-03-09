3D Printing Construction Market worth $1,575 million by 2024 Globally, at a CAGR of 245.9%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D Printing Construction Market was valued at USD 3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,575 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR 245.9% from 2019 to 2024, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The market is witnessing significant growth because of the growing demand from various end-use industries such as building and infrastructure.3D construction printing has multiple features, such as time-saving, cost-benefit, and environmental friendly resulting in its increasing adoption.

List of Key Players in 3D Printing Construction Market:

Yingchuang Building Technique (China) XtreeE (France) Apis Cor (Russia) Monolite UK (UK) CSP s.r.l. (Italy) CyBe Construction (Netherlands) Sika (Switzerland) MX3D (Netherlands) Cazza Construction Technologies (California) ICON (Texas) Others

Key Findings of the Study:

Extrusion construction method segment is projected to account for a significant share in the overall 3D printing construction market during the forecast period. Buildings were the largest end-use sector in 2019. APAC is expected to lead the 3D printing construction market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the largest market for 3D printing construction during the forecast period.

Based on material used, the market for 3D printing construction is segmented as concrete, metal, composite, and others including foam, plastic, gypsum, and geopolymer. Concrete material type dominated the overall 3D printing construction market in 2018, in terms of volume & value both. This is due to the high demand for concrete material used in 3D printing construction for infrastructural and building applications. In the building industry, it is used mainly to construct homes, official buildings, and flats. In the infrastructure sector, 3D printing construction is used in constructing bridges, bus shelters, public toilets, pavilions, and other public welfare construction projects.

The 3D printing construction is divided into two construction methods, such as extrusion and powder bonding. The extrusion construction method dominates the 3D printing construction method market. The capability of extrusion construction method to produce large-scale building components with complex geometries and the usage of conventional construction materials for it contributes toward its dominant share in the 3D printing construction market.

The 3D printing construction is divided into two end-use sectors, such as building and infrastructure. The building end-use sector is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years. The demand for excellent properties and benefits such as superior durability, high thermal stability, cost-effective, and time-saving is expected to boost the market for 3D printing construction in various end-use sectors.

Europe is one of the leading 3D printing construction markets. The growing demand from the building and infrastructure sectors is driving the market in the region. The Europe region has the presence of 3D printing construction manufacturers. Russia accounted for a significant share of the global 3D printing construction market and is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. The players in the region’s construction industry have adopted various methodologies to sustain the growing demand and competition. Installation and maintenance of construction machinery and development software are done mostly in the construction sector in Europe.

