Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases in Aquatic Animals Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type of Vaccine, Species, and Route of Administration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific aquaculture vaccines market is expected to grow from US$ 33.05 million in 2022 to US$ 74.98 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2028.



Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases in Aquatic Animals is Driving the Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market



As per the research study titled Prevalence of Anisakid Nematodes in Fish in China: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis" published by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) in February 2022, the anisakid nematodes were widespread in fish across China with a pooled incidence rate of 45.5% and the occurrence percentage for fresh fish was the greatest (58.1%).

Eastern China had the highest prevalence rate of anisakid nematodes (55.3%), while the prevalence of anisakid nematodes (76.8%) was highest in East China Sea.

According to the data published in Aquaculture Research & Development journal, ~219 cases of infectious diseases in the fresh aquaculture sector were registered from 2014 to 2018. Among these, 74.88% were parasitic, 12.80% were bacterial, 1.83% were viral, and 10.50% cases were a mix of parasitic and bacterial diseases. Therefore, the high prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to boost the demand for vaccines, which would provide lucrative opportunities for the aquaculture vaccines market in the coming years.



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Aquaculture Industry

Surging Demand for Aquatic Animal-Derived Food Products

Market Restraints

Strict Regulatory Policies for Approval of Vaccines and High Cost of Vaccines

Market Opportunities

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases in Aquatic Animals

Future Trends

Development of Novel Vaccines

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $33.05 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $74.98 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Market Landscape



5. Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Asia Pacific Analysis



7. Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Type of Vaccine

7.1 Overview

7.3 Live Vaccines

7.4 Inactivated Vaccines

7.5 Other Vaccines



8. Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2028 - by Species

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market, by Species 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Tilapia

8.4 Trout

8.5 Salmon

8.7 Shrimps

8.8 Others



9. Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Route of Administration

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market Revenue Share, by Route of Administration 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Injection Vaccines

9.4 Immersions Vaccines

9.5 Oral Vaccines



10. Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Country Analysis



11. Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Industry Landscape



12. Company Profiles



13. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Elanco Animal Health Inc

HIPRA SA

Merck & Co Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corp

Zoetis Inc.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd

Nisseiken Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgy9x2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment