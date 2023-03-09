Strapless Backless Bra Market 2023-2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Pune, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strapless Backless Bra market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Strapless Backless Bra market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence.

Strapless Backless Bra is a bra that supports and covers the breasts. Strapless backless bras stay invisible with no straps or sheer back straps. Strapless backless bras are often used when women wear backless dresses and plunging or off-the-shoulder necklines to avoid the visible straps and back straps of regular bras. Strapless Backless Bra market finds that the global Strapless Backless Bra market reached a value of USD 230.61 million in 2022. It’s expected that the market will achieve USD 471.78 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.67% during the forecast period.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

In 2021, the share of the Strapless Backless Bra market in North America stood at 39.37%.



Key players in the global market include: -

Brassybra

Niidor

Fashion Forms

Hollywood Fashion Secrets

Misses Kisses

Victoria's Secret

NuBra

Fashion Forms is one of the major players operating in the Strapless Backless Bra market, holding a share of 15.64% in 2022. Victoria’s Secret will acquire DTC lingerie company Adore Me for $400M.



Segmentation by Types: -

Non-Underwire Strapless Backless Bra

Underwire Strapless Backless Bra

Non-Underwire Strapless Backless Bra segment accounted for the largest share of market in 2021.

Segmentation by Applications: -

Online Sales

Offline Sales

The market's largest segment by application is the segment Offline Sales, with a market share of 66.01% in 2021. Offline Sales mainly include hypermarkets and offline occasions such as supermarkets, department stores, and specialty stores. Online Sales includes selling products through e-commerce websites and corporate websites.





COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Strapless Backless Bra market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

TOC of Strapless Backless Bra Market Research Report: -

1. Market Definition and Statistical Scope

2. Research Findings and Conclusion

3 Key Companies’ Profile

4. Global Strapless Backless Bra Market Segmented by Type

5 Global Strapless Backless Bra Market Segmented by Downstream Industry

6 Strapless Backless Bra Industry Chain Analysis

7. The Development and Dynamics of Strapless Backless Bra Market

8 Global Strapless Backless Bra Market Segmented by Geography

9 North America

10 Europe

11 Asia Pacific

12 Latin America

13 Middle East & Africa

14. Global Strapless Backless Bra Market Forecast by Geography, Type, and Downstream Industry 2023-2029

15 Appendix

