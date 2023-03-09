eCompass Demand to Increase Rapidly in Aerospace & Military Sectors Predicted to Hit USD 11.9 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global eCompass market is valued at US$ 2.6 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 16.5% by 2033.



An accelerometer and a magnetometer are used in an e-Compass, which is an electronic compass. The main function of an eCompass is to facilitate navigation, because of which, it is employed in antenna positioning equipment and GPS navigation devices. It is also utilized in several other applications such as transportation, defense, and construction, and is essential for location-based services. Intensive research and development as well as the requirement for better equipment have led to the high adoption of eCompass sensors in the aforementioned sectors.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8417

The eCompass market is expanding as a result of the growing need for user-friendly interfaces and the need for greater technological accessibility. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China are expected to account for high demand for e-compass sensors due to the expanding consumer electronics manufacturing hubs and aerospace and military sectors. North America and Europe hold dominating positions in the market due to increasing demand for cutting-edge wearable technologies and the high spending power of people in these regions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global eCompass market is projected to reach US$ 11.9 billion by 2033.

eCompass demand in China is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period.

Sales of hall-effect eCompass sensors are expected to rise at a CAGR of 17.5% during the next 10 years.

The market in Germany is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2033.

Recent Market Development

STMicroelectronics, a leading worldwide semiconductor company, signed two M&A agreements in July 2020 in connection with the purchases of cellular IoT connectivity assets from Riot Micro and Ultra Wide Band expert BeSpoon. Following the completion of the two transactions, ST will strengthen its offer for wireless connection and, in particular, the roadmap for the challenging STM32 microcontrollers and protected MCUs, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8417

Competitive Landscape

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, key players in the eCompass market are developing advanced eCompass sensors to earn more profits. Mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and regional expansion are some of the marketing tactics adopted by leading companies in the eCompass market.

Bosch improved its knowledge of MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) micro narrators in April 2019 and strengthened its position as a market leader in sensing keys for consumer devices with this achievement.

Honeywell purchased US Digital Designs, Inc. in December 2021. The improvement and expansion of public safety, communications with first responders, physical processes elimination, and accelerated emergency reaction times were predicted benefits of these integrated services.

Key Companies Profiled

Aichi Steel Corporation

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Invensense Inc.

Magnachip Semiconductor

Mcube Inc.

Memsic Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Oceanserver Technologies Inc.

PNI Sensors Corporation

ST Microelectronics N.V.

Truenorth Technologies Ltd.



Key Segments Covered in eCompass Industry Research

By Technology: Hall-effect Fluxgate Magnetoresistive

By Type: 1 & 2 Axis 3 Axis 6 Axis 9 Axis

By Application: Consumer Electronics Aerospace & Defense Automotive Marine Surveying

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Quick Buy (Special Offer Save 20% Now): eCompass Market Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8417

Key Questions Covered in the eCompass Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global eCompass sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the eCompass demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the eCompass Market during the forecast period?



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global eCompass market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on technology (hall-effect, fluxgate, magnetoresistive), type (1 & 2 axis, 3 axis, 6 axis, 9 axis), and application (consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, automotive, marine, surveying), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Industrial Battery Chargers Market Size: Industrial Battery Chargers Market Size to register a 2.6% CAGR during the years, 2020-2030. Sealed lead acid (SLA) industrial battery chargers to dominate the market. The rapid outbreak of COVID-19 has bought on an economic crisis that the entire world is grappling with.

Industrial Air Preheater Market Growth: The industrial air preheater market is consolidated due to existing and forthcoming coal-fired power plants which have important implications for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and climate goals so most of the developed economies are channelizing their inclination towards renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power for power generation to get clean energy and reduce pollution. This factor is likely to be a detriment in the industrial air preheater market growth.

Industrial Cable Reels Market Share: The worldwide industrial cable reels market is expected to rise steadily with the increasing adoption of factory automation over the upcoming years. According to the recent market research report by Fact.MR the industrial cable reels manufacturers are updating their latest product features to increase sales.

Industrial Fans Market Demand: Industrial fans market demand is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for industrial fans will witness growth in coming years, owing to increase in number of new small and large industries in developing countries.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.