Aquaculture ROV Market 2023-2028 | Company Profiles, Top Regions, Latest Technology, Investment Opportunities, Future Trends | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis

Aquaculture ROV Market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Aquaculture ROV market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence.

Aquaculture mainly includes raising, breeding, and obtaining animals and plants in seawater and freshwater environments. ROV is an unmanned underwater vehicle, which is connected to human operations by cables. Often equipped with underwater light sources and cameras, cameras, robotic arms, sonar, etc. Aquaculture ROV mainly refers to ROV used for aquaculture. Aquaculture ROV market finds that the global Aquaculture ROV market reached a value of USD 51.31 million in 2022. It’s expected that the market will achieve USD 116.22 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

From 2022-2027, North America is estimated to witness robust growth prospects.



Key players in the global market include: -

VideoRay

AKVA GROUP

VxFly

ROBOSEA

Blueye Robotics

Nido Robotics

ROV Innovations

SEAMOR

PowerVision

Deep Trekker

Chasing

AKVA GROUP, Deep Trekker, PowerVision, SEAMOR and Blueye Robotics are the five key players in the global Aquaculture ROV market. These companies have shown consistent growth in revenue, larger volumes of sales and a prominent presence in terms of share in the global Aquaculture ROV market in the past 5 years.

AKVA Group is a global technology and service partner that provides technologies and services that help solve biological challenges in the aquaculture industry.



Deep Trekker provides the world's truly portable, affordable, and easy to use remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) submersible crawler systems and subsurface cameras.



With sales in over 80 countries, Deep Trekker robots can be found in industries ranging from aquaculture to municipal contracting, commercial diving, recreation, military, search and rescue, shipping, infrastructure and more.



Aquaculture is one of the fastest growing industries in the food industry worldwide, providing a large number of aquatic products for humans. According to the latest global aquaculture data compiled by FAO, in 2018, world aquaculture production once again hit a record high, with a fresh weight of 114.5 million tons. The contribution of aquaculture to the total global fish production has been continuously increasing, from 25.7% in 2000 to 46.0% in 2016-18.



Segmentation by Types: -

Depth below 100m

Depth 100m-200m

Depth 201-300m

Others

Among different product types, Depth below 100m segment is anticipated to contribute the largest market share in 2027.



Segmentation by Applications: -

Underwater Observation

Environmental Test

Others

By application, the Underwater Observation segment occupied the biggest share from 2017 to 2022.



COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Aquaculture ROV market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

Years considered for this report: -



Historical Years: 2018-2022



Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2029

