Global Capnography Market Size To Grow USD 852.3 Million By 2030 | CAGR 8.1%

New York, United States , March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Capnography Market Size to grow from USD 523.3 million in 2021 to USD 852.3 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period due to the technological advancements, the prevalence of respiratory diseases, and supportive government initiatives are anticipated to increase the market growth and revenue during the forecast timeline. In addition, healthcare industry in emerging countries are expected to offer growth opportunities for players in the global market.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases as well as the different initiatives taken by the government are boosting technology advancements that lead to overall market growth over the upcoming years. Apart from this the rise in the adoption of capnography to treat different respiratory elements because of its efficiency and reliability is anticipated to boost the medical efficiency of such equipment when it comes to patient monitoring. During the covid 19 pandemic different key market players have witnessed an increasing demand for capnography devices as compared to other respiratory system-related equipment. The main reason behind this is capnography belongs to the non-invasive remote monitoring devices category which are mainly used in supporting patient monitoring at the time of treating covid 19. Not only this but also capnography devices are widely used at the time of emergency medical treatment to monitor the patient anytime when the patient is given pain medication, sedation or oxygen. The non-invasive and cost friendly features of capnography devices have made them the most ideal option when it comes to respiratory monitoring. Apart from this the rise in the geriatric population and the changing Lifestyle is also impacting the overall market positively. In addition, advancement in the field of Technology has also helped the industry to work on the innovation in making the device more efficient, portable, and automated. On the other hand, the strict and rigorous regulatory rules are hampering the overall growth of the capnography devices market.

The Others segment is dominating the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of components, the market is segmented into OEM modules and others. The other components segment includes sampling lines and filters. Among these, the others segment is dominating the market over the forecast period. The other segment comprises filters, sampling lines, sensors and airway adapters, anaesthetic breathing circuits, luer connectors, cannula, etc. Sampling line is widely adopted by the hospitals as it helps in taking accurate measurement of end tidal CO2 and waveforms quality are totally dependent on sampling lines.

The Handheld segment holds the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into hand-held, stand-alone, and multi-parameter. Among these, the handheld segment holds the largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to its rising usage because of its multiple benefits, including high durability, cost effectiveness, and facilitation of certain oxygen saturation levels, and high portability. In addition, newly launched handheld devices are featured with audible and visual alarm and side stream technology. This is the reason why handheld devices are anticipated to witness maximum growth than other segments in the upcoming years.

The Side Stream segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global market has been segmented into the mainstream, side stream, and micro stream technologies. Among these, the side stream segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period owing to its increasing usage of the side stream technology in monitoring the anaesthesia level. Not only this, but also the side stream-based technology devices provide lots of benefits like lesser problems in sterilization and easy connectivity.

The Hospitals segment to dominate the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the global market has been classified into hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, and others. Among these, the hospitals segment is going to dominate the market over the forecast period. This product is highly used in the form of a preventive measure to face critical issues in ICUs.

The Emergency segment is dominating the market over the forecast period.

Capnography devices are highly used in emergency medication in optimizing prehospital ventilation and handle pediatric emergencies, and in ambulatory care centers. Apart from this, upcoming guidelines and recommendations to add capnograohy in emergency medicine by AHA and European Heart Association Council is going to increase the survival chances of the patients which will ultimately fuel the segmental growth.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. As a result of unhealthy lifestyles and high levels of stress, respiratory illnesses are becoming more common, which is the main reason driving the regional market. The adoption of new reimbursement models for respiratory and monitoring solution procedures in this region, along with stringent regulatory standards designed to guarantee patient safety, medical efficacy, and clinical efficiency, are additional factors that are anticipated to increase demand for the product in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Key companies profiled are Masimo; Smiths Medical; Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.); Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medtronic; Nonin Medical, Inc.; Nihon Kohden Corp.; BD; Diamedica (U.K.) Litd.; Edan Instruments, Inc.

