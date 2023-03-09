Global White Oil Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2035

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global White Oil Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2035" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global White Oil market stood around 4300 thousand tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period until 2035.

In March 2021, Hainan Handi Sunshine Petrochemical announced that they will begin running tests on a brand-new unit situated in South China in April 2021. This new plant will have an initial capacity of 700,000 tonnes per year and will include white oils and diesel.



White Oil is synthesized from paraffinic crude and naphthenic feedstock. White oil is a colorless mineral oil with interesting properties such as high stability, low oxidation rate, high stability, low odor, due to which it grasps interest of numerous industries such as the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry.

The applications of White Oil include cold creams, varnishes, baby oil, makeup removers, and spray tan. cleansing cream, lubricants, emollients, and more. Its application in the medicinal industry is due to its excellent miscibility property and employed as ointment base. Moreover, its mixing property with other polymers drives its application to manufacture chemicals.



The primary market driving factor for the growth of White Oil market is the growing demand of personal care products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals in the forecast period. In 2021, the personal care products and cosmetics industry consumed about 32% of the global White Oil market and are anticipated to dominate the market.

The demand for items where white oil is utilized, including the vehicle, medical, fabric, food and beverage, and chemical sectors will increase with the gradual increase of global population, propelling the demand White Oil in the forecast period. Besides, the growing demand of White Oil by the Textile industry will also result in the expansion of the White Oil market due to its growing use as a lubricant.



Based on region, Asia Pacific is dominating across all the regions around the globe and is expected to further grow in the forecast period. Growing demand of personal care items, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals due to growing population is anticipated to swell the White Oil demand in the forecast period. Meanwhile, North America stands as another leading consumer with the White Oil demand to further grow in the forecast period.



Based on the end-user industry, the global White Oil market is segmented into Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry, Textile, Plastics & Polymers, and others. Personal Care & Cosmetics industry is the largest consumer of the white oil market. White Oil is an ingredients in various skincare and cosmetic formulations.

White oils are frequently used in practically all cosmetic and personal care products such as lip balm, skincare, baby oil, and emollients. Furthermore, it is expected that the Pharmaceutical Sector, another significant consumer of White Oil global market, will also exponentially expand in the forecast period.



Major producers in the production of Global White Oil market are

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

Petro-Canada Lubricant

ExxonMobil Corp

Hainan Handi Sunshine Petrochemical

S-Oil Corporation

APAR Industries

Gandhar Oil Refinery Limited

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2035

Key Topics Covered:



1. Capacity By Company

On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for White Oil.

2. Capacity By Location

To better understand the regional supply of White Oil by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

3. Production By Company

Study the historical annual production of White Oil by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

4. Demand by End- Use

Discover which end-user industry (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry, Textile, Plastics & Polymers, and others) are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the White Oil market.

5. Demand by Region

Analyzing the change in demand of White Oil in different regions, i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America, that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

6. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Multiple channels are used to sell White Oil. Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

7. Demand-Supply Gap

Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of White Oil.

8. Company Share

Figure out what proportion of the market share of White Oil is currently held by leading players across the globe.

