Asia Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2023 Update: Sector to Reach $292.41 Billion by 2027 at a 7.7% CAGR

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Gift card market in 2022 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth.
In value terms, the gift card market in Asia Pacific has recorded a CAGR of 10.1% during 2018-2022. According to the publisher, gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 8.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 217,144.4 million in 2023.
The gift card industry in Asia Pacific will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 7.7% during 2023-2027. Gift card market in the region will increase from US$ 199,493.0 million in 2022 to reach US$ 292,416.7 million by 2027.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.
This title is a bundled offering, comprising 1 regional and 10 country reports.
- Regional Report - Asia Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 1 - Australia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 2 - Indonesia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 3 - Philippines Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 4 - Singapore Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 5 - Thailand Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 6 - China Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 7 - Japan Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 8 - India Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 9 - South Korea Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 10 - Malaysia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Scope
- This bundled offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity at country level
Total Spend on Gifts
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Festivals & Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebration
- Self-Use
- Other
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- By Scale of Business
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Food & Beverage
- Health, Wellness & Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
- Books & Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants & Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Ecommerce & Department Stores
- Restaurants & Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
- Wesfarmers Ltd
- Woolworths Ltd (Australia)
- Metcash Ltd
- Aldi Group
- Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd
- JB Hi-Fi Ltd
- Apple Inc
- SM Retail Inc
- Puregold Price Club Inc
- Rustan Group of Cos
- Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd
- Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
- Metro AG
- San Miguel Corp
- Salim Group
- Trans Retail Indonesia PT
- Matahari Putra Prima Tbk PT
- Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk PT
- Delhaize Group Sa
- Kompas Gramedia Group
- Ace Hardware Corp
- NTUC FairPrice Co-operative Pte Ltd
- Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd
- Shen Siong Supermarket Pte Ltd
- Takashimaya Co Ltd
- Mustafa Holdings Pte Ltd
- Courts Asia Ltd
- Al Futtaim Group LLC
- Yamada Denki Co Ltd
- Tesco Plc
- Central Retail Corp
- Home Product Center PCL
- Mall Group Co Ltd, The
- Charoen Pokphand Group
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
- JD.com Inc
- Auchan Group SA
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc
- Bailian Group Co Ltd
- Yonghui Superstores Group
- Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd
- Tata Group
- Future Group
- Reliance Group
- Amazon.com Inc
- Aditya Birla Group
- K Raheja Corp
- AEON Group
- Lawson Inc
- FamilyMart Co Ltd
- Rakuten Inc
- Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd
- Lotte Group
- Shinsegae Co Ltd
- Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd
- GS Holdings Corp
- SK Planet Co Ltd
- BGF Retail Co Ltd
- Costco Wholesale Corp
Reasons to buy
- In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2018-2027) for gift cards and incentive cards in Asia Pacific.
- Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.
- Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Asia Pacific: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.
- Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
- Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbvbqx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.