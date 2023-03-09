Hand-Foot Syndrome Treatment Market Growth (2022-2030) | Industry Share, Size, Trends and Global Forecast Report

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global hand-foot syndrome treatment market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2030

Market Drivers

As the global population is aging, the incidence of cancer is rising, thereby driving the demand for the global hand-foot syndrome treatment market. For instance, according to the WHO’s factsheet of October 2022, by 2030, one in every six people will be over 60, and by 2050. Healthcare professionals and patients are becoming more aware of hand-foot syndrome, which is driving the demand for treatments and resulting in the growth of the global hand-foot syndrome treatment market. Additionally, advances in drug development and delivery systems, such as transdermal drug delivery and nanotechnology, are providing new treatment options for hand-foot syndrome, which is boosting the growth of the global hand-foot syndrome treatment market. Moreover, companies across the globe are involved in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions which is also helping in the rise of the global hand-foot syndrome treatment market.

The global hand-foot syndrome treatment market is analyzed from three perspectives: Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on the drug class, the global hand-foot syndrome treatment market is segmented into analgesics, NSAID’s, antihistamines, and others.

Analgesics and NASID’s accounted for a major revenue share in 2021, attributed to the easy availability of analgesics as over-the-counter medicines. Analgesics are a class of drugs that are used to manage pain associated with hand-foot syndrome. They work by blocking pain signals to the brain. Commonly used analgesics for hand-foot syndrome include acetaminophen, opioids such as morphine or fentanyl, and tramadol. Analgesics can be used alone or in combination with other medications, such as NSAIDs or antihistamines, to manage hand-foot syndrome symptoms. The choice of analgesic will depend on the severity of the pain, the patient's medical history, and other individual factors. Opioids are typically reserved for more severe pain that is not adequately managed by other treatments. These factors contribute to the growth of the analgesics segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’

Based on the distribution channel, the global hand-foot syndrome treatment market is segmented into:

Hospital

Retail

Online Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy is expected to be the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period owing to the patient convenience and cost-effectiveness of the medicine. Online pharmacies may offer medications not available at traditional stores, including over-the-counter and prescription-only drugs. They may also provide discounts or other incentives, such as free shipping or loyalty programs, that can make treatment more affordable. Customers can now access a wide range of treatments and medications from the comfort of their own homes and have them delivered to their door. Furthermore, the availability of online consultations and prescription services has made it easier for patients to receive the care they need without having to leave the house. These factors are expected to boost the online pharmacy segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global hand-foot syndrome treatment market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global hand-foot syndrome treatment market with the largest revenue share in 2021, owing to expanding research & development efforts, rising healthcare expenditure, and the presence of key companies. Additionally, companies of this region are continuously involved in the research and development of new and novel drugs as well as treatment methods also resulting in the growth of the region. In January 2023, OnQuality Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received regulatory approval from both China and India for Part 2 of the NOVA-II Phase 2 clinical trial. This trial is focused on evaluating the effectiveness of OQL011, a topical ointment designed to manage Hand-Foot Skin Reaction (HFSR) in cancer patients who are undergoing anti-cancer treatment with vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) inhibitors. NOVA-II is a randomized, double-blinded, dose-ranging Phase 2 clinical trial that aims to determine the safety and efficacy of OQL011 as a topical ointment in treating VEGFRi-associated HFSR. The key objectives of the study include identifying the optimal dosage for Phase 3, evaluating the safety and efficacy of OQL011, and exploring the pharmacokinetics profile of OQL011 in HFSR patients.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global hand-foot syndrome treatment market are:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Celgene Corporation

Valeant Canada

Oceanside Pharmaceuticals

Baxter International, Inc.

Biogen, Inc.

