OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023: Benefits of Privacy and Anonymity Drive Growth

The sleeping giant of Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics is set to create a broad new diagnostic industry. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.

Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now Infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the pandemic has proven the need for self testing. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and the learn about the players.

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Market Guides

2 Introduction and Market Definition

3 The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

3.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

3.2 HBV - Hepatitis B.

3.3 HCV - Hepatitis C

3.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus

3.5 Coronavirus

3.6 Influenza

3.7 CT/NG - Chlamydia/Gonorhea

3.8 UTI

3.9 GAS

3.10 RESP

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Industry Participants

4.1.1 IVD Supplier

4.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

4.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

4.1.4 Independent lab analytical

4.1.5 Public National/regional lab

4.1.6 Hospital lab

4.1.7 Physician lab

4.1.8 Pharmacies

4.1.9 Audit body

4.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

4.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

4.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

4.3.2 Economies of Scale

4.3.3 Hospital vs. Central Lab

4.3.4 Physician Office Lab's

4.3.4.1 The Problem with POLS

4.3.5 Physician's and OCT/DTC

4.3.6 Pharmacies and OCT/DTC

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Privacy and Anonymity

5.1.2 The Internet Effect

5.1.3 Rapid Result

5.1.4 The Wellness Movement

5.1.5 The COVID-19 Impact

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Trust Factor

5.2. Infectious Disease is Declining But..

5.2.3 Wellness Hurts

5.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

5.3.1 The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

5.3.2 NAT vs. Lateral Flow

5.3.3 The Unusual Role of GPS

5.3.4 Self and Send Competition

5.3.5 The Relationship to DTC Genetic

5.3.6 The Relationship to TeleHealth

5.3.7 Sample Collection - Who Knew?

6 OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Testing Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 FDA Authorizes First OTC Home Test for both Influenza and COVID-

6.3 Pharmacies Poised to Capture At-Home Diagnostics Category

6.4 How Labcorp, Abbott, BD, Siemens plan to expand home testing market

6.5 Morgan Health Invests in LetsGetChecked

6.6 New US$ 1 price for HIV self-tests

6.7 Startup Detect to Roll Out Next-Gen Molecular Instrument

6.8 Diagnostics for the Real World Third-Generation POC Platform

6.9 Labcorp Partnering With Getlabs for Home Collection

6.10 Salignostics Closes Funding Round

6.11 Cue Health Targets DTC Market in 2

6.12 Grip Molecular Developing Home Respiratory Panel

6.13 Mainz Biomed Developing Home ColoAlert Assay

6.14 MFB Fertility Closes Series A Financing Round

6.15 Continued Demand for SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Tests

6.16 Rapid Covid-19 Test Results Risk Going Uncounted

6.17 FDA Grants EUAs for Direct-to-Consumer Coronavirus Kit

6.18 Researchers Develop 15-Minute PCR System

6.19 Stanford Developing Low-Cost, At-Home, COVID-19 Saliva Test

6.20 Lucira Health Files for $115M IPO

6.21 Spectrum Solutions Gets CE Mark for Saliva Collection Devices

6.22 Sherlock Biosciences Receives Gates Foundation Grant for COVID-19 Self-Test

6.23 LabCorp Receives EUA for OTC COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit

6.24 FemtoDx Launches Rapid At-Home Test Development for COVID-

6.25 FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test

6.26 Free Home HIV Tests Detect More Infections

6.27 Biohacking trend supports self testing.

6.28 PerkinElmer and EverlyWell to Expand U.S. At-Home Health Test Market

6.29 Mylan, Atomo Diagnostics Get WHO Prequalification Approval for HIV Self-Test

6.30 OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions

6.31 Nigerian Govt Approves Alere HIV Self-Test Kit

6.32 Boots launches UTI test and treat service across 37 branches

6.33 Scanwell Health moves beyond home UTI testing

6.34 Healthy.io raises $18 million for at-home urinalysis tests

6.35 LetsGetChecked collects $30M more for at-home health testing

6.36 TestCard, a $4 Urine Test Read by Smartphone

6.37 Digital Health Startup EverlyWell Raises $50M

6.38 Thriva adds test-at-home kits for female hormone and cortisol stress

6.39 Tasso scores $6.1M for patch-based home blood testing

6.40 DBS Systems HEMAXIS receives CE/IVD mark

6.41 Abbott HbA1c point-of-care test reliably diagnoses diabetes

7 Profiles of Key Diagnostic Testing Companies

8 Global Market Size

9 Global Market by Syndrome

9.1 Respiratory Market

9.2 STD Market

9.3 UTI Market

9.4 HxV Market

9.5 Other Market

10 Global Market by Channel

10.1 OTC Market

10.2 DTC Market

10.3 HSG Market

11 Appendices

