Graphene Nanoplatelets Market to record growth at a CAGR of 37.40 percent during the forecast period, Market Dynamics and Key Players

Maximize Market research, a global Material & Chemical market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the " Graphene Nanoplatelets Market ", which is a combination of primary and secondary data. The total market opportunity for Graphene Nanoplatelets was USD 79.65 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at 37.40 percent CAGR through the forecast period to reach USD 736.37 Mn by 2029. As per the report, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.



Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 79.65 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 736.37 Mn CAGR 37.40 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 269 No. of Tables 119 No. of Charts and Figures 113 Segment Covered Product, Form, Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The main aim of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the market including current scenario and future market outlook of the Graphene Nanoplatelets Industry. The report covers all the major aspects of the industry with an in-depth study of the key players including market-leading companies, raw materials suppliers, product distributors and buyers. The Graphene Nanoplatelets Market report provides region-wise and segment-wise a detailed analysis of the market with drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in each region and segment.

Maximize Market Research used a bottom-up approach for estimating quantitative aspects of the market. The Graphene Nanoplatelets Market forecasting is performed through a combination of economic tools, domain expertise and technological analysis. To validate the findings and assumptions used to obtain them, exhaustive primary interviews were conducted, on face to face and over the phone too. Primary interviews not only helped in data validation but also provided critical insights into the Graphene Nanoplatelets Market. Secondary research included a review of annual and financial reports of leading manufacturers, databases of various organizations, government sites, industry journals and white papers. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Graphene Nanoplatelets Market.

Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Overview

A graphene nanoplatelet is a thin form of graphene, which consists of stacks of one or more graphene sheets in platelet morphology. It has various properties used in a wide range of applications such as energy power storage, medical devices, coatings, composites and conductive inks.

Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for graphene-based composites and coating materials that are used for making structural components in aircraft is one of the major drivers of the market. The graphene nanoplatelets have good thermal and electrical conductivity compared to carbon nanotubes. It has a unique structure and size because its adoption is expected to increase during the forecast period. These factors are expected to drive the graphene nanoplatelets market growth in the future. The high production cost and difficulties faced during production are expected to hamper the graphene nanoplatelets market growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the lack of advanced technologies to produce pure graphene at a high level. Increasing research and development are expected to play a major role to reduce overall product prices in the future.

Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Regional Insights

In 2022, the North America region accounted for the global share of more than 34 percent. The Graphene Nanoplatelets Market growth in the region is mainly driven by the presence of numerous aircraft manufacturers that has increased the demand for lightweight composite materials.

During the forecast period, the Graphene Nanoplatelets Market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high rate. The regional market is majorly driven by the strong presence of the growing electronics industry.

Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Segmentation

By Product

M-GNPs

C-GNPs

Others



By Form

Bulk Powder

Dispersions

Leaf



By Application

Energy & Power

Composites

Conductive Inks & Coatings



Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Key Competitors include:

Angstron Materials Inc.

CVD Equipment Corporation

ACS Materials LLC

XG Sciences, Inc.

Thomas Swan & Ltd.

Group NanoXplore Inc.

Graphene Laboratories Inc.

Directa Plus PLC

Haydale Graphene Industries Inc.

Applied Graphene Materials Inc.

Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd.

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Ltd.

Others

