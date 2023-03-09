Global Gene Editing Partnering Analysis Report 2023: Terms and Agreements for 400+ Deals Signed Since 2010 by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gene Editing Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Gene Editing Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2023 report provides an understanding and access to the gene editing partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene editing partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors gene editing technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest gene editing agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all gene editing partnering deals announced since 2010 including financial terms where available including over 400 links to online deal records of actual gene therapy partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of gene editing dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in gene editing dealmaking since 2010, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading gene editing deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active gene editing dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in gene editing dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of gene editing deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of gene editing partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of gene editing partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010. The chapter is organized by specific gene editing technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by gene editing partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and gene editing partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in gene editing partnering and dealmaking since 2010.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of gene editing technologies and products.



Report scope



Global Gene Editing Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in gene editing dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 400 gene editing deals

The leading gene editing deals by value since 2010

Most active gene editing dealmakers since 2010

The leading gene editing partnering resources

In Global Gene Editing Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Gene Editing dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Gene editing partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Gene Editing dealmakers

2.4. Gene Editing partnering by deal type

2.5. Gene Editing partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Gene Editing partnering

2.6.1 Gene Editing partnering headline values

2.6.2 Gene Editing deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Gene Editing deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Gene Editing royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Gene Editing deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Gene Editing deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Gene Editing dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Gene Editing dealmakers

4.3. Most active Gene Editing partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Gene Editing contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gene Editing contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Gene Editing dealmaking by technology type



