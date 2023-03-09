New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Grinding Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484197/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Grinding Machines Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Grinding Machines estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.9% over the period 2022-2030. Surface Grinding Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cylindrical Grinding Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Grinding Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 143 Featured)

- 3M Company

- Amada Co, Ltd.

- ANCA Pty. Ltd.

- Chevalier Machinery, Inc.

- Danobat Group

- ELB-SCHLIFF Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH

- EMAG GmbH & Co. KG

- Falcon Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

- Fives Group

- Glebar Co.,

- Hardinge, Inc.

- Heinz Berger Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

- JTEKT Corporation

- Kent Industrial Co., Ltd.

- Komatsu Ltd.

- Koyo Machinery USA, Inc.

- Kunshan Huachen Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd.

- Okamoto Corporation

- Pietro Carnaghi Spa

- Shanghai Machine Tool Works Ltd.

- Shigiya (USA) Ltd.

- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

- Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

- United Grinding Group Management AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484197/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Grinding Machines: Delivering Ever Increasing Levels of

Dimensional Accuracy, Unimaginable Tolerance Levels, and High

Precision

The Indispensable Role of Grinding Machines in Industrial

Applications: Foundation for Market Growth

Materials, Process Kinematics, and Wheel Speeds

Adaptive Control Bring Great Improvements in Removal Rates

Critical Role of Grinding Fuels

Growing Preference for Super-Abrasives Wheels, CBN and Diamond

Increasing Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in

Grinding Systems

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to the Machine Tools Industry

Key Growth Drivers Summarized

Technology Refinements Boost Demand for Numerical Control (NC)

Machine Tools

Advent of 3D-Printing Machines Marks the Emergence of Next

Generation Machine Tools

Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools

Smart Machines Surge in Popularity

Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth

Global Market Outlook

Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Supports

Growth Momentum

Despite Slowdown in Economic Growth, China Continues to

Dominate Global Sales of Grinding Machines

Grinding Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

Amada Co, Ltd. (Japan)

Amada Machine Tools America, Inc. (USA)

ANCA Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

C & B Machinery (USA)

Danobat Group (Spain)

Delapena Honing Equipment Ltd. (UK)

ELB-SCHLIFF Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH (Germany)

Aba Grinding Technologies GmbH, Aschaffenburg (Germany)

EMAG GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Falcon Machine Tools Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Chevalier Machinery, Inc. (USA)

Fives Group (France)

Gleason Corporation (USA)

Glebar Co. (USA)

Hardinge, Inc. (USA)

L. KELLENBERGER & Co. AG (Switzerland)

Jones & Shipman Hardinge Limited (UK)

Heinz Berger Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

HTC Sweden AB (Sweden)

IMT SpA-Stabilimento MORARA - DE.CI.MA (Italy)

JTEKT Corporation (Japan)

JTEKT Toyoda Americas Corporation (USA)

Junker Group (Germany)

Erwin Junker Maschinenfabrik GmbH (Germany)

Kent Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)

Koyo Machinery USA, Inc. (USA)

Kunshan Huachen Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)

Matrix Machine Tool (Coventry) Limited (UK)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Okamoto Corporation (Japan)

Okuma Corporation (Japan)

Pietro Carnaghi Spa (Italy)

Qinchuan Machine Tool & Tool (Group) Corp. (China)

Shanghai Machine Tool Works Ltd. (China)

Shigiya (USA) Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Taiyo Koki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)

UNITED GRINDING Group Management AG (Switzerland)

UNITED GRINDING North America, Inc. (USA)

UVA LIDKÖPING AB (Sweden)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Launch of Revolutionary Grinding Platforms and Solutions for

Industry 4.0/Smart Factory Drive Healthy Growth in Demand

Digital Smart Grinding Solutions from United Grinding Group

Revolutionary Air-Operated Grinder Integrated with the Novel

DIQ Platform Technology

ANCA?s Robotic Loader and Other Innovations

Robustness, Flexibility, and Numerous Other Benefits Drive

Implementation of CNC Grinding Machines in the Metal Casting

Industry

Advantages and Disadvantages of CNC Technology

Challenges to Implementing CNC Technology

Future of Automation in CNC Grinding

Multi-Robot Production Cell Technology Opens Up Several

Opportunities

Robotics to Emerge as an Intrinsic Part of CNC Grinding Machines

Superior Attributes over Milling and Turning Boosts Demand in

Aerospace Engine and Components Manufacturing

Machining Platforms Evolve to Address Specific Needs of the

Aerospace Industry

Custom Grinding and Dressing Solutions for Aerospace Parts

Use of New and Different Materials in Aerospace Building

Provide Opportunities

Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities

Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Signals

Opportunities

Surging Popularity of Laser Machines in Handling Tough Tool

Grinding Promote Market Adoption

Medical Orthopedic Implants Opens Up New Avenues for Future Growth

CNC Tool Grinders Find Growing Use in Orthopedic Implants Grinding

Increasing Use in Electrical Appliances and Electronics

Manufacturing Drive Demand for Die Grinders

Efficiency and Productivity Benefits Drive Demand in the Cement

Manufacturing Industry

Increasing Proliferation of Advanced Technologies in Gear

Grinding Lends Traction to Market Growth

Solutions to Reduce Noise

Accelerating Grinding Time

Enhanced Polish Grinding

Several Critical Applications in Semiconductor Manufacturing

Spurs Demand for Grinding Machines

Growing Demand for New Generation Automobiles Extends

Opportunities for Grinding Machines

Shortage of Skilled Labor is Driving Automation in Grinding

Machinery

Automated Grinding and Finishing Technology

Innovative System for Automated Floor Grinding

Robotic Automation and Grinding Machines: Complimentary to Each

Other or Substitutes?

Robotic Technology for Efficient High Payload Operations

Growing Share of Renewables Drive Demand for Grinding Machines

in Wind Turbines Production

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Benefits Market

Prospects

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market, Also

Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for

Grinding Machines in Developing Countries

Other Steadily Growing End-Use Markets for Grinding Machines

Job Shops Industry

Heavy Machinery Industry

WEINIG Rondamat Range of Universal Grinding Machines

GrindSmart Grinding Machines for Small and Large Tools

OD-1524X-CNC OD-Cylindrical Grinder

Innovative, Dual Spindle Grinding System for Complex OD and ID

Grinding

VGring-360 that Allows Solid Carbide Tools? Multi-Level Machining

Supertec?s Novel Machine Tools and Grinders Range

Five-Axis Grinding Machinery with Increased Axis Movement

Helitronic-Power 400 & Helitronic-Power Diamond 400 Systems

Spiro F12 and Spiro F5

MEISTER-G3 and GLS-150GL Grinders

NXT Tool Grinding System

The Zema Line: Novel Corundum Grinding Systems Range

3-in-1 Diamond-Grinding Wheels

VG-110 for Large Scale Internal Out-of-Round Machining Needs

Innovative Fixture for Shoe-Grinding in Cylindrical Grinding

Machines

Expanded Range of Vertical Clamp Bore Micro-finishing Grinders

Novel Swing Arm Double Disc Grinder

Innovative Machines by Thielenhaus Microfinish

Norton Pneumatic Die Grinder

Reinvention of Weldon Midas Series

WireDress ® Technology for Metal-Bonded Grinding

Electro-Discharge (EDM) and Electrochemical (ECM) Dressing

Integrated Dressing with STUDER-WireDress®

No Wear of the Dressing Device

Integrated Control Unit in the Control System of the Grinding

Machine

MicroStar iQ: A Flat-Finishing Machine that can Self-Regulate

NUMgrind Software Simplifies Programming of CNC Precision

Grinding Machines

SG 160 SKYGRIND Technology Revolutionizes Gear Grinding Process

Precision Grinding for Sheet Metal Fine Machining

Robot-Guided Flexible Deburring

Lapmaster Wolters? Device for High Quality Profile and Surface

Grinding

Varia: New Improved Universal Cylindrical Grinder

Double Column Surface Grinding Machine

High Speed Compact Internal CNC Grinder

Tiger Ceramic: High Performance Range of Cutting, Grinding, and

Combination Wheels

High Level Cylindrical Grinding Technology

Optimizing User Profitability

ILD Series of Universal Internal Grinding Machines

IRD 200 and IRD 400: Radial and Internal Grinding Machines

Rotary Surface Grinder

High Performance Precision ID Grinder

Upgrading of LGG Range of Grinding Machines

M 18 FUEL ¼? Die Grinder

GPD Double-Drive CNC Cylindrical Grinders

4.5-inch Diamond Grinding Wheel with Long Life

Dual Station Universal Belt Grinder for Enhanced Grinding

JUMAT 6S Grinding Machine

Double Disc Grinding Process for DD-7 Grinders



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surface Grinding Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Surface Grinding Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Surface Grinding

Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cylindrical Grinding Machines by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cylindrical Grinding

Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Cylindrical Grinding

Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Center-less Grinding Machines by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Center-less Grinding

Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Center-less Grinding

Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

General Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for General Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for General Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Precision Engineering by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Precision Engineering

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transport Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Transport Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Transport Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Grinding Machines Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Grinding Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Product Segment - Surface Grinding

Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding

Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Grinding Machines by Product

Segment - Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical Grinding

Machines, Center-less Grinding Machines and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines,

Center-less Grinding Machines and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Application - Automotive, General

Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Application - Automotive, General Machinery, Precision

Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport

Machinery and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Product Segment - Surface Grinding

Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding

Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Product Segment - Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical

Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding Machines and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines,

Center-less Grinding Machines and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Application - Automotive, General

Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Application - Automotive, General Machinery, Precision

Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport

Machinery and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Grinding Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Product Segment - Surface Grinding

Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding

Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Product Segment - Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical

Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding Machines and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines,

Center-less Grinding Machines and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Application - Automotive, General

Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Application - Automotive, General Machinery, Precision

Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport

Machinery and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Grinding Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Product Segment - Surface Grinding

Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding

Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Product Segment - Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical

Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding Machines and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines,

Center-less Grinding Machines and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Application - Automotive, General

Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Application - Automotive, General Machinery, Precision

Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport

Machinery and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Grinding Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Product Segment - Surface Grinding

Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding

Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Product Segment - Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical

Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding Machines and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines,

Center-less Grinding Machines and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Application - Automotive, General

Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Application - Automotive, General Machinery, Precision

Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport

Machinery and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Grinding Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Product Segment - Surface Grinding

Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding

Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Product Segment - Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical

Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding Machines and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines,

Center-less Grinding Machines and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Application - Automotive, General

Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Application - Automotive, General Machinery, Precision

Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport

Machinery and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Grinding Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Product Segment - Surface Grinding

Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding

Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Product Segment - Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical

Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding Machines and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines,

Center-less Grinding Machines and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Application - Automotive, General

Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Application - Automotive, General Machinery, Precision

Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport

Machinery and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Product Segment - Surface Grinding

Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding

Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Product Segment - Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical

Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding Machines and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines,

Center-less Grinding Machines and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Application - Automotive, General

Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Grinding Machines by

Application - Automotive, General Machinery, Precision

Engineering, Transport Machinery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Grinding Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport

Machinery and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Grinding Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grinding Machines by Product Segment - Surface Grinding

Machines, Cylindrical Grinding Machines, Center-less Grinding

Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Grinding Machines by Product

Segment - Surface Grinding Machines, Cylindrical Grinding

Machines, Center-less Grinding Machines and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484197/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________