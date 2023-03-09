New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Processing Machinery and Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484186/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Food Processing Machinery and Equipment Market to Reach $102.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Food Processing Machinery and Equipment estimated at US$64.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6% over the period 2022-2030. Depositors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$31.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Extruding Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Food Processing Machinery and Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 234 Featured)

- Alfa Laval

- Atlas Pacific Engineering Company Inc.

- Bucher Industries AG

- Bühler AG

- GEA Group AG

- Heat and Control Inc.

- John Bean Technologies Corporation

- Key Technology Inc.

- Marel

- Marlen International

- Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V

- Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd.

- Satake Corporation

- SPX Flow Inc.

- Tetra Laval International S.A.

- The Middleby Corporation

- Wenger Manufacturing Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment: Overview & Outlook

Rising Importance of Automation & Technology Innovations in

Food Processing Machinery

Increasing Focus on Plant Modernization and Upgradation

Meat/Poultry Processing Machinery: Dominant Product Group

Equipment to Process Solid Foods Lead the Market

Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Market Growth

Key Competitive Elements

Competitive Landscape

A Highly Fragmented Marketplace

Price: A Competitive Variable

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Atlas Pacific Engineering Company, Inc. (USA)

Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland)

Bühler AG (Switzerland)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

Heat and Control, Inc. (USA)

John Bean Technologies Corporation (USA)

Key Technology, Inc. (USA)

Marel (Iceland)

Marlen International (USA)

Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V (The Netherlands)

Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Satake Corporation (Japan)

SPX Flow, Inc. (USA)

Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland)

The Middleby Corporation (USA)

Wenger Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Processed Meat Products: Major Growth Driver

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Consumption of Pork Bodes Well for Market Growth

Rising Demand for Processed Poultry Bodes Well for Equipment

Market

Growing Consumer Preference for Processed Seafood to Drive

Demand for Processing Equipment

HPP Finds Use in Seafood Processing

Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities

Opportunity Indicators

HPP Equipment Gains Popularity in Producing Dairy Products

Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth of Beverage Processing

Machinery

Functional Beverages Fuel Growth in Carbonated Beverage

Processing Equipment Market

HPP Technology Unlocks New Growth Opportunities for Beverage

Industry

Liquid Filling Machines: A Review of Key Factors Influencing

Purchase Decisions

Equipment Accuracy: A Key Consideration for Beverage Companies

Simplifying Changeovers and Waste Efficiency

Need for Product Versatility Reigns Supreme

Strong Frozen Food Demand Spurs Processing Equipment Market Growth

Freeze Drying Equipment Rise in Popularity

Rising Demand for Processed Fruits & Vegetables Drive Sales of

Processing Equipment

Primary Food Processing Machinery Market - Need for Advanced

Machinery Drives Growth

Streamlining of Equipment Design and Production Processes

Energy Efficient Food Processing Equipment Finds Favor among

Food Processors

Technology Advancements Foster Growth in Food Processing

Machinery Market

Continuous Processing & HPP Technology - Notable Developments

in Food Processing Machinery Market

Robotics Creating New Frontiers

Growing Prominence of Automation in Meat Processing Operations

HPP: A New Paradigm for the Food and Beverage Processing Industry

HPP Emerges as the Most Promising of Non-thermal Pasteurization

Technologies

HPP Technique Causes Minimal Impact on Sensory Characteristics

of Foodstuffs

Rising Demand for Healthier Convenience Foods Catalyzes HPP

Equipment Market

New Applications, Ongoing Commercialization of HPP Foodstuffs

Spur Adoption of HPP Equipment

Food Safety Issue Throws Spotlight on Product Quality & Design,

to Drive Replacement Demand

Favorable Megatrends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Urbanization: A Mega Trend with Significant Implications for

the Food Processing Industry

Growing Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to

Drive Demand

Challenges Confronting Food Processing Machinery Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Processing Machinery and Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depositors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Depositors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Depositors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Extruding Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Extruding Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Extruding Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mixers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Mixers by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Mixers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigeration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Refrigeration by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Refrigeration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Meat, Poultry, &

Seafood by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bakery & Confectionery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Bakery & Confectionery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Bakery & Confectionery

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Dairy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Dairy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Food Processing Machinery and Equipment Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Processing Machinery and Equipment by Type - Depositors,

Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery and

Equipment by Type - Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers,

Refrigeration and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration and Other

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Processing Machinery and Equipment by Application - Meat,

Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery and

Equipment by Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery,

Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment by Type - Depositors,

Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Type - Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers,

Refrigeration and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration

and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment by Application - Meat,

Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Processing Machinery and Equipment by Type - Depositors,

Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Type - Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers,

Refrigeration and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration

and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Processing Machinery and Equipment by Application - Meat,

Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Processing Machinery and Equipment by Type - Depositors,

Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Type - Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers,

Refrigeration and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration

and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Processing Machinery and Equipment by Application - Meat,

Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment by Type - Depositors,

Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Type - Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers,

Refrigeration and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration

and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment by Application - Meat,

Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment by Type - Depositors,

Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Type - Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers,

Refrigeration and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration

and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment by Application - Meat,

Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment by Type - Depositors,

Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Type - Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers,

Refrigeration and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration

and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment by Application - Meat,

Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Processing Machinery and Equipment by Type - Depositors,

Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Type - Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers,

Refrigeration and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration

and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Processing Machinery and Equipment by Application - Meat,

Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Processing Machinery and Equipment by Type - Depositors,

Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery and

Equipment by Type - Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers,

Refrigeration and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration and Other

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Processing Machinery and Equipment by Application - Meat,

Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery and

Equipment by Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery,

Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Processing Machinery and Equipment by Type - Depositors,

Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Type - Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers,

Refrigeration and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration

and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Processing Machinery and Equipment by Application - Meat,

Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Bakery &

Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment by Type - Depositors,

Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Food Processing Machinery

and Equipment by Type - Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers,

Refrigeration and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing

Machinery and Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration

and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Processing Machinery and Equipment by Application - Meat,



