Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Food Processing Machinery and Equipment Market to Reach $102.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Food Processing Machinery and Equipment estimated at US$64.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6% over the period 2022-2030. Depositors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$31.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Extruding Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Food Processing Machinery and Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
- Alfa Laval
- Atlas Pacific Engineering Company Inc.
- Bucher Industries AG
- Bühler AG
- GEA Group AG
- Heat and Control Inc.
- John Bean Technologies Corporation
- Key Technology Inc.
- Marel
- Marlen International
- Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V
- Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Satake Corporation
- SPX Flow Inc.
- Tetra Laval International S.A.
- The Middleby Corporation
- Wenger Manufacturing Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Food Processing Machinery and Equipment: Overview & Outlook
Rising Importance of Automation & Technology Innovations in
Food Processing Machinery
Increasing Focus on Plant Modernization and Upgradation
Meat/Poultry Processing Machinery: Dominant Product Group
Equipment to Process Solid Foods Lead the Market
Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Market Growth
Key Competitive Elements
Competitive Landscape
A Highly Fragmented Marketplace
Price: A Competitive Variable
Food Processing Machinery and Equipment - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alfa Laval (Sweden)
Atlas Pacific Engineering Company, Inc. (USA)
Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland)
Bühler AG (Switzerland)
GEA Group AG (Germany)
Heat and Control, Inc. (USA)
John Bean Technologies Corporation (USA)
Key Technology, Inc. (USA)
Marel (Iceland)
Marlen International (USA)
Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V (The Netherlands)
Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Satake Corporation (Japan)
SPX Flow, Inc. (USA)
Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland)
The Middleby Corporation (USA)
Wenger Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Processed Meat Products: Major Growth Driver
Opportunity Indicators
Growing Consumption of Pork Bodes Well for Market Growth
Rising Demand for Processed Poultry Bodes Well for Equipment
Market
Growing Consumer Preference for Processed Seafood to Drive
Demand for Processing Equipment
HPP Finds Use in Seafood Processing
Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities
Opportunity Indicators
HPP Equipment Gains Popularity in Producing Dairy Products
Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth of Beverage Processing
Machinery
Functional Beverages Fuel Growth in Carbonated Beverage
Processing Equipment Market
HPP Technology Unlocks New Growth Opportunities for Beverage
Industry
Liquid Filling Machines: A Review of Key Factors Influencing
Purchase Decisions
Equipment Accuracy: A Key Consideration for Beverage Companies
Simplifying Changeovers and Waste Efficiency
Need for Product Versatility Reigns Supreme
Strong Frozen Food Demand Spurs Processing Equipment Market Growth
Freeze Drying Equipment Rise in Popularity
Rising Demand for Processed Fruits & Vegetables Drive Sales of
Processing Equipment
Primary Food Processing Machinery Market - Need for Advanced
Machinery Drives Growth
Streamlining of Equipment Design and Production Processes
Energy Efficient Food Processing Equipment Finds Favor among
Food Processors
Technology Advancements Foster Growth in Food Processing
Machinery Market
Continuous Processing & HPP Technology - Notable Developments
in Food Processing Machinery Market
Robotics Creating New Frontiers
Growing Prominence of Automation in Meat Processing Operations
HPP: A New Paradigm for the Food and Beverage Processing Industry
HPP Emerges as the Most Promising of Non-thermal Pasteurization
Technologies
HPP Technique Causes Minimal Impact on Sensory Characteristics
of Foodstuffs
Rising Demand for Healthier Convenience Foods Catalyzes HPP
Equipment Market
New Applications, Ongoing Commercialization of HPP Foodstuffs
Spur Adoption of HPP Equipment
Food Safety Issue Throws Spotlight on Product Quality & Design,
to Drive Replacement Demand
Favorable Megatrends Strengthen Market Prospects
Rising Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Urbanization: A Mega Trend with Significant Implications for
the Food Processing Industry
Growing Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to
Drive Demand
Challenges Confronting Food Processing Machinery Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
