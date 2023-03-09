Sterile Filtration Market to Grow at CAGR of 9.43% through 2032 - Growing Demand for Drug Development & Increasing Investment in R&D to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 6.11 billion in 2022 sterile filtration market will reach USD 15.04 billion by 2032. The need for strict quality checks and controls in the pharmaceutical industries is highlighted by recent news stories challenging the quality of cough syrups produced in India that led to deaths from acute renal failure in children who took these products. Several instances of product recall exist because these drugs resulted in undetected fatalities throughout testing and approval. The lack of adequate bioprocess validation results in avoidable deaths. It depletes the brand's resources and harms its reputation. The organization and government of its nation are likewise embarrassed by it. The development of the worldwide sterile filtration market will be fuelled by the renewed push for having a well-defined, sophisticated, practical, and dependable quality control of pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the growing demand for food and beverages and clean water filtration products like RO systems will fuel the growth of the global sterile filtration market.



Key Insight of the Sterile Filtration Market



North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



North America is home to some prominent biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms. Several acute and chronic health problems are becoming more prevalent in the area due to its big population, which presents pharmaceutical businesses with lucrative market prospects to expand their product lines. The robust regulatory structure governing the implementation of quality controls, checks, and approvals, such as the US FDA, favours market development in the region (Food and Drug Administration). The pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research industries are spending more money on research and development, which is assisting the market's growth.



The product type segment is divided into angioplasty balloons, capsule filters, membranes, bottle-top filtration systems, table-top filtration systems, cartridge filters, syringe filters, accessories, and others. In 2022, the cartridge filters segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and market revenue of 2.32 billion.

The end user is divided into pharmaceutical companies, food and beverage companies, academic institutes, research laboratories, biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations and others. In 2022, the pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and market revenue of 2.26 billion.



The application segment is divided into fill-finish processes, buffer filtration, cell culture media preparation, bioprocesses, water purification, air filtration, and others. In 2022, the bioprocesses segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and market revenue of 2.38 billion.



The membrane type is divided into polyether sulfone (PES), nylon, mixed cellulose ester, polyvinylidene difluoride (PDVF), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), cellulose acetate and others. In 2022, the polyether sulfone (PES) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 44% and market revenue of 2.68 billion.



Advancement in market



February 2023 - The Valairdata 4 portable filter testing system from Parker Bioscience Filtration was developed to lower the possibility of airborne contamination in food and beverage items. A fully automated aerosol challenge integrity test unit was created as part of the technology to provide quick and accurate filter integrity testing, allowing operators to promptly spot any filter failures without interference with aseptic process operations. With a lengthy battery life, the new filter testing solution is small, light, and portable. It has been ergonomically constructed with a handle that can be folded away during testing to give users quick access to connection ports. Also, it comes with a multilingual menu option and a travel bag for portability.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Given the global increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, there is an increasing need for drug development



The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses like cardiovascular, respiratory, and neuro-degenerative conditions results from changing lifestyles and climatic conditions. The development of life-saving pharmaceuticals and other medications has been facilitated by considerable advancements in the healthcare industry, which have followed the rise in diseases. Nonetheless, as drug development procedures and manufacturing capacities advance, more instances of contaminated drugs and subpar pharmaceuticals are being produced. Federal government agencies are required to control, oversee, and supervise the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries due to the direct influence these sectors have on consumers. Since they have the potential to cause immediate harm to the general population, the government must ensure that only high-quality products are created, manufactured, and supplied by these businesses. Manufacturers and regulators must ensure that drugs are sterilized to ensure consistent product quality and boost the feasibility and reliability of the drug development process. Therefore, building a solid and comprehensive regulatory framework to ensure high-quality pharmaceutical products is given more attention. High-level sterilization and disinfection methods are being used more frequently. Given their effectiveness and superior results to the alternatives, sterile filters over non-sterile filters have also gained popularity. Increased government and commercial spending on drug discovery as well as procedures, strategies, and ways to authenticate the quality and dependability of all drugs, will fuel the market's growth.



Restraint: Certain microbes may not be removed by sterile filtering.



Sterile filtration is performed to eliminate heat-sensitive microbiological life from medicines or other items. A few toxins with small molecular sizes might continue to be present in the final product because the technology, filters employed, and process assembly have not been thoroughly validated and may be subject to errors. The sterilizing personnel may have caused the errors, or they may have been intrinsic. These errors could cause the company to suffer substantial losses and hinder the market's growth.



Opportunities: The growing amounts of both public and private funding for research and development in pharma



The covid19 epidemic brought attention to the inadequate state of the global healthcare system. Lack of pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, research and drug development infrastructure, and supply chain bottlenecks caused millions of patients to wait longer for diagnoses and treatments, ultimately raising the worldwide death toll. With increased infrastructure investments and other federal support, the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries have undergone major reform due to the pandemic. Even after the pandemic's intensity began to decline, healthcare innovation has continued apace. Gains in the pharmaceutical sector due to increased investment in research and development and renewed government support have also risen. Future federal spending is anticipated to increase. Also, the market for food and drinks uses sterile filtering more frequently due to increased research and development. Increased regulatory oversight, internal controls, accountability measures, and quality assurance methods like sterile filtration are all required due to increased R&D spending. As a result of more research and development, the market will expand, and industry players will profit from the promising market outlook. Market expansion will also be accelerated by expanding public-private or private-private partnerships.



Challenge: The strict legal requirements governing the applications and uses of sterile filtration



In the past several years, multiple product recalls have occurred due to the rising number of cases in which subpar pharmaceuticals have injured end users. Due to shifting environmental conditions, these incidents happened due to product integrity being compromised during packaging, shipping, or storage. To maintain the quality and integrity of the product throughout the production process and the supply chain, it is the responsibility of the manufacturers and the regulatory bodies overseeing the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. The market's expansion will be hampered by the strict and well-defined rules and regulations supported by legislative safeguards to ensure quality inspections and controls. The authorities are given the resources, staff, and authority needed to implement these accountability measures because doing so is crucial. Therefore, the market's growth will be constrained by the regulatory authorities' strict rules controlling the global sterile filtration market.



Some of the major players operating in the sterile filtration market are:



• 3M

• Alfa Laval AB

• Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd.

• Danaher Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Merck KGaA

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Porvair Filtration Corp

• Sartorius AG

• Sterlitech Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Angioplasty Balloons

• Capsule Filters

• Membranes

• Bottle-Top Filtration Systems

• Table-Top Filtration Systems

• Cartridge Filters

• Syringe Filters

• Accessories

• Others



By End User



• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Food and Beverage Companies

• Academic Institutes

• Research Laboratories

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Manufacturing Organizations

• Contract Research Organization

• Others



By Application



• Fill-Finish Processes

• Buffer Filtration

• Cell Culture Media Preparation

• Bioprocesses

• Water Purification

• Air Filtration

• Others



By Membrane Type



• Polyether Sulfone (PES)

• Nylon

• Mixed Cellulose Ester

• Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PDVF)

• Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

• Cellulose Acetate

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



