Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Nanocoatings Market to Reach $70.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nanocoatings estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 19% over the period 2022-2030. Self-Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.9% CAGR and reach US$27.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anti-Microbial segment is readjusted to a revised 22.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.3% CAGR



The Nanocoatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 15% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Nanotechnology - A Curtain Raiser

A Time Line of Materials Development

Recent Market Activity

Nanoscience - Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

New Discoveries Bridge the Gap between Organic and Inorganic

Materials

A Peek into the World of Possibilities with Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Market Gathers Momentum

Enabling Technologies - Need of the Hour

Coatings Industry Gets a Touch of Nanotechnology

Nanocoatings Promise Superior Performance Benefits Over

Traditional Polymer Coatings

Key Application Properties of Nanocoatings in a Capsule

Nanocoatings - Market Evolution Over the Years

Coating Manufacturers Become More Open towards Producing

Nanocoatings

Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation Driving Coating

Manufacturers? Lean towards Nanocoatings

Environmental Benefits Attract Manufacturer Attention

Nanocoatings Market - Quite Resilient Against Periods of

Economic Slowdown

Stable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Nanocoatings Market

Market Outlook

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market

Nanocoatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ACTnano, Inc. (USA)

albert rechtenbacher GmbH (Germany)

Bio-Gate AG (Germany)

Bühler Holding AG (Germany)

CG2 Nanocoatings Inc. (Canada)

Cleancorp GmbH (Germany)

Ecology Coatings, Inc. (USA)

Eikos, Inc. (USA)

Green Earth Nano Science, Inc. (Canada)

Inframat Corporation (USA)

Integran Technologies Inc. (USA)

NANOBIZ.PL Ltd. (Poland)

Nano-Care Deutschland AG (Germany)

Nanofilm (USA)

Nanogate AG (Germany)

NanoMate Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (USA)

nanopool® GmbH (Germany)

Nanosol AG (Liechtenstein)

Nanovere Technologies, LLC (USA)

P2i Ltd. (UK)

Surfactis Technologies SAS (France)

Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Nanocoating Technology to Shape Electronics Industry

Safeguarding Connectivity - Nanocoatings for Longevity and

Reliability of IoT

Growing Demand for Connectivity

Water-Resistant Nanocoatings for Consumer Electronics

Increasing Applications for Nanocoatings in Cleaning

Nano Technology in Pool Cleaning

Self-Cleaning Glass

Nano-Ceramics

Hydrophobic Lotus Leaves

Nanoparticles in Cleaning Agents

Robotic Pool Cleaners

Sprayable Edible Nanocoatings to Extend Shelf Life of Produce

Nanostructured Coatings to Remove Pollutants

Sanitation & Disease Control to Drive Demand for Anti-Microbial

Nanocoatings

Anti-Foul & Easy-to-Clean Nanocoatings Draw Huge Demand

Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings to Grow in Prominence

Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings in Demand

Nanotechnology Coating that Kills 99.9% of Superbugs

Nanocoating Technology to Prevent Infections in Spinal Implant

without Inhibiting Osseointegration

A Race to the Surface

The Ideal Orthopedic Spinal Implant Coating

Nanocoating Technology - Antimicrobial Activity without

Inhibiting Osseointegration

A Look at Opportunities & Trends in Key End-Use Markets

Healthcare Industry - Market Laden with Tremendous Potential

Automotive Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for

Nanocoatings Market

Nanocoatings for Construction and Exterior Protection - A Review

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Drives Demand for

Nanocoatings in Solar Energy Sector

Demand for Marine Nanocoatings Poised to Grow

Nanocoatings Gain Prominence in the Aviation Sector

Nanocoatings for Optics - Opportunities Galore

Opportunities in Textile Industry Boosts Nanocoatings Market

Use of Nanocoatings Gaining Traction for Furniture

Household Care Sector - An Emerging Niche

Titanium Dioxide Nanocoatings Ignite Interest

Nano-Scale Silver Finding Tremendous Use as an Agent in

Antimicrobial Coatings

Graphene as Nanocoatings to Find Great Demand

Technological Innovations Drive Nanocoatings Market

Nanocoating for Development of Better Cardiovascular Stents

High-Performance Nanocoatings in Demand

P2i Develops Liquid Repellent Nanocoating

Nanocoatings with Efficacy to Transport Vaccines without

Requiring Refrigeration

New Applications of Nanoclay and TiO2 Nanoparticles for

Protecting Wood against Weathering

New Nanocoatings that Improve Energy Efficiency of Aircraft

Challenges

Competition from Uncoated Products Proves to be a Major

Challenge for Nanocoated Products

Lack of Awareness about Benefits of Nanocoatings



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Nanocoatings Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Microbial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Anti-Microbial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Fingerprint by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Anti-Fingerprint by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Self-Cleaning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Self-Cleaning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Corrosion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Anti-Corrosion by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,

Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,

Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &

Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and

Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,

Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,

Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &

Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and

Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,

Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,

Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &

Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and

Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,

Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,

Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &

Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: China 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and

Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,

Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,

Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &

Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and

Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,

Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,

Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: France 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &

Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: France 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and

Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,

Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,

Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &

Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and

Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,

Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,

Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &

Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and

Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,

Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,

Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Cleaning,

Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction,

Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and

Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning,

Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction,

Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &

Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion

and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning,

Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction,

Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &

Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion

and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 72: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning,

Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction,

Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &

Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion

and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.



