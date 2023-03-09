New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanocoatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368325/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Nanocoatings Market to Reach $70.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nanocoatings estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 19% over the period 2022-2030. Self-Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.9% CAGR and reach US$27.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anti-Microbial segment is readjusted to a revised 22.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.3% CAGR
The Nanocoatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 15% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Nanotechnology - A Curtain Raiser
A Time Line of Materials Development
Recent Market Activity
Nanoscience - Breaking Conventional Size Barriers
New Discoveries Bridge the Gap between Organic and Inorganic
Materials
A Peek into the World of Possibilities with Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology Market Gathers Momentum
Enabling Technologies - Need of the Hour
Coatings Industry Gets a Touch of Nanotechnology
Nanocoatings Promise Superior Performance Benefits Over
Traditional Polymer Coatings
Key Application Properties of Nanocoatings in a Capsule
Nanocoatings - Market Evolution Over the Years
Coating Manufacturers Become More Open towards Producing
Nanocoatings
Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation Driving Coating
Manufacturers? Lean towards Nanocoatings
Environmental Benefits Attract Manufacturer Attention
Nanocoatings Market - Quite Resilient Against Periods of
Economic Slowdown
Stable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Nanocoatings Market
Market Outlook
Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market
Nanocoatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ACTnano, Inc. (USA)
albert rechtenbacher GmbH (Germany)
Bio-Gate AG (Germany)
Bühler Holding AG (Germany)
CG2 Nanocoatings Inc. (Canada)
Cleancorp GmbH (Germany)
Ecology Coatings, Inc. (USA)
Eikos, Inc. (USA)
Green Earth Nano Science, Inc. (Canada)
Inframat Corporation (USA)
Integran Technologies Inc. (USA)
NANOBIZ.PL Ltd. (Poland)
Nano-Care Deutschland AG (Germany)
Nanofilm (USA)
Nanogate AG (Germany)
NanoMate Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)
Nanophase Technologies Corporation (USA)
nanopool® GmbH (Germany)
Nanosol AG (Liechtenstein)
Nanovere Technologies, LLC (USA)
P2i Ltd. (UK)
Surfactis Technologies SAS (France)
Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Nanocoating Technology to Shape Electronics Industry
Safeguarding Connectivity - Nanocoatings for Longevity and
Reliability of IoT
Growing Demand for Connectivity
Water-Resistant Nanocoatings for Consumer Electronics
Increasing Applications for Nanocoatings in Cleaning
Nano Technology in Pool Cleaning
Self-Cleaning Glass
Nano-Ceramics
Hydrophobic Lotus Leaves
Nanoparticles in Cleaning Agents
Robotic Pool Cleaners
Sprayable Edible Nanocoatings to Extend Shelf Life of Produce
Nanostructured Coatings to Remove Pollutants
Sanitation & Disease Control to Drive Demand for Anti-Microbial
Nanocoatings
Anti-Foul & Easy-to-Clean Nanocoatings Draw Huge Demand
Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings to Grow in Prominence
Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings in Demand
Nanotechnology Coating that Kills 99.9% of Superbugs
Nanocoating Technology to Prevent Infections in Spinal Implant
without Inhibiting Osseointegration
A Race to the Surface
The Ideal Orthopedic Spinal Implant Coating
Nanocoating Technology - Antimicrobial Activity without
Inhibiting Osseointegration
A Look at Opportunities & Trends in Key End-Use Markets
Healthcare Industry - Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
Automotive Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for
Nanocoatings Market
Nanocoatings for Construction and Exterior Protection - A Review
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Drives Demand for
Nanocoatings in Solar Energy Sector
Demand for Marine Nanocoatings Poised to Grow
Nanocoatings Gain Prominence in the Aviation Sector
Nanocoatings for Optics - Opportunities Galore
Opportunities in Textile Industry Boosts Nanocoatings Market
Use of Nanocoatings Gaining Traction for Furniture
Household Care Sector - An Emerging Niche
Titanium Dioxide Nanocoatings Ignite Interest
Nano-Scale Silver Finding Tremendous Use as an Agent in
Antimicrobial Coatings
Graphene as Nanocoatings to Find Great Demand
Technological Innovations Drive Nanocoatings Market
Nanocoating for Development of Better Cardiovascular Stents
High-Performance Nanocoatings in Demand
P2i Develops Liquid Repellent Nanocoating
Nanocoatings with Efficacy to Transport Vaccines without
Requiring Refrigeration
New Applications of Nanoclay and TiO2 Nanoparticles for
Protecting Wood against Weathering
New Nanocoatings that Improve Energy Efficiency of Aircraft
Challenges
Competition from Uncoated Products Proves to be a Major
Challenge for Nanocoated Products
Lack of Awareness about Benefits of Nanocoatings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Nanocoatings Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Microbial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Anti-Microbial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Fingerprint by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Anti-Fingerprint by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Cleaning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Self-Cleaning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Corrosion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Anti-Corrosion by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,
Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and
Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,
Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and
Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,
Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and
Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,
Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: China 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and
Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,
Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and
Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,
Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: France 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: France 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and
Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,
Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and
Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,
Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and
Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial,
Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Self-Cleaning,
Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction,
Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion and
Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning,
Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction,
Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion
and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Nanocoatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning,
Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction,
Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion
and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 72: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanocoatings by Application - Self-Cleaning,
Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building & Construction,
Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fingerprint, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanocoatings by Type - Anti-Corrosion and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-Corrosion
and Other Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
