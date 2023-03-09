Global Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market Size to Surpass $5.73 Bn by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.89%: Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast

Atlanta, GA, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market By Applications (Mobile Security, Automotive, Banking, Transport, Pay TV & ID, Wearable, And Security In Internet Of Things (IoT) Connectivity), By Type (TPM 1.2, And TPM 2.0), By Implementation Type (Discrete, Integrated, And Firmware), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1965 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 5725 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.89% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Trusted Platform Module (TPM)? How big is the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Industry?

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) is a specialized chip or module that is designed to provide secure hardware-based storage and processing of sensitive data, such as encryption keys, digital certificates, and user credentials. TPM can also help to protect against various security threats, such as malware, phishing, and identity theft.

The size of the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. According to a report by Zion Market Research, the global Trusted Platform Module (TPM) market was valued at USD 2.69 billion in 2020 and is expected to surpass USD 5.725 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.89% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for secure computing and communication devices, along with the growing use of cloud computing and the internet of things (IoT), is driving the growth of the TPM market.

Report Overview:

The global trusted platform module (TPM) market size was worth around USD 1965 Million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 5725 Million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 14.30% between 2022 and 2030

A trusted Platform Module (TPM) is a microcontroller or a computer chip used to store security artifacts related to platform authentication. The artifacts may vary from computer passwords, encryption keys, certificates, and other security-related digital data. TPM is also widely used to install platform measurements that can determine if a certain platform has been tampered with and if it is trustworthy or not. The technology comprises two main components.

The first is called authentication which entails the system’s ability to prove that it is what it claims to be. The second is the attestation process proving that the system has not been breached and can be trusted. The module can be used in personal computers, laptops, smartphones, and network equipment. Hardware-based cryptography makes sure that the data is well protected as compared to the security provided by the software. Secrets or encrypted data can be stored on the TPM with the help of many applications which make it difficult to access any information on the device without sufficient and predetermined authorization. If the platform configuration changes due to unauthorized activities, the data can be sealed with assistance from such applications.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/rice-snacks-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market: Growth Factors

However, there has been a growing concern over the debate related to if the TPM can control the software installed in personal electronic systems. Even though TPM can store pre-run time parameters related to the configuration, other applications are responsible for determining and implementing policies that are associated with it. Digital signing, securing secrets, and other data can be made safer with TPM. For example, during boot time, if a system claims to have been tampered with, highly secured data will automatically go into the secure zone till the time the issue is dealt with and reverted. TPM allows for understanding if a certain artifact needed to sign secure emails or messages has been compromised by software or cyber-attacks.

Covid-19 may show promising results for the global trusted platform module market cap owing to the increase in the use of TPN during the period 2020 and 2021 to secure digital information. During the initial phase of the virus, growth in the number of cyber-attacks increased by a huge margin forcing organizations or individuals to enlist the aid of TPN to protect information from critical virus attacks of ransomware .

The global trusted platform module (TPM) market is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing need for securing digital information present on the internet. In June 2020, Swissinfo.ch compiled data from the National Cyber Security Center and reported that more than 350 cyber-attack cases were reported in Switzerland in April 2020.

The attacks included a direct attack on the organization, phishing, and fraudulent websites to name a few. As per official reports, more than 45% of people are known to have fallen prey to fraudulent phishing calls. In January 2020, more than GBP 11 million were lost due to Covid-19-related cyber-attacks. The growing need to upgrade security systems as a result of a higher adoption trend of digital and internet technology is anticipated to increase global market cap expansion during the forecast period.

The doubts related to the efficiency of TPM in protecting copyright infringement may restrict global market expansion. The rising trend of smart technology adoption is expected to provide global trusted platform module industry growth opportunities. The varied government regulations related to the TPM deliverables are projected to challenge global market growth

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/trusted-platform-module-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1965 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 5725 million CAGR Growth Rate 7.89% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Infineon Technologies AG, Nuvoton Technology Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Microchip Technology Inc., Winbond Electronics Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, HP, IBM, Security Innovation Inc., AMD, Intel Corporation, On Semiconductor Corporation, Nationz Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Atmel Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Lenovo Group Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., and others. Key Segment By Applications, By Type, By Implementation Type, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global trusted platform module (TPM) market is segmented based on type, applications, implementation type, and region.

Based on type, the two global market segments are TPM 1.2 and TPM 2.0. The global market is currently dominated by TPM 2.0 since it supports even the new cryptographic algorithm. TPM 1.2 was only able to support the SHA-1 algorithm which is now being phased out.

Based on applications, the global market is divided into mobile security, automotive, banking, transport, Pay TV & ID, wearable, and security in Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity. Massive efforts are being put into applying a trusted platform module of security in IoT connectivity. Even though there is a lot of discussion around TPM controlling the system, the technology is known to be 100% passive for the rest of the system.

Based on the implementation, the trusted platform module industry is segmented into discrete, integrated, and firmware. The demand for integrated implementation is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% in the coming years owing to the increasing safety issues.

The global Trusted Platform Module (TPM) market is segmented as follows:

By Applications

Mobile Security

Automotive

Banking

Transport

Pay TV & ID

Wearable

Security in Internet Of Things (IOT) connectivity

By Type

TPM 1.2

PM 2.0

By Implementation Type

Discrete

Integrated

Firmware

Browse the full “Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market By Applications (Mobile Security, Automotive, Banking, Transport, Pay TV & ID, Wearable, and Security in Internet Of Things (IoT) Connectivity), By Type (TPM 1.2, and TPM 2.0), By Implementation Type (Discrete, Integrated, and Firmware), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/trusted-platform-module-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Trusted Platform Module (TPM) market include -

HP

IBM

Intel

Samsung

Nuvoton

Security Innovation Inc.

Microsoft

Lenovo

AMD

Nationz

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.89% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) market size was valued at around US$ 1965 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5725 million by 2030.

Based on type segmentation, The global market is currently dominated by TPM 2.0 since it supports even the new cryptographic algorithm 2021

Based on application segmentation, Massive efforts are being put into applying a trusted platform module of security in IoT connectivity.

On the basis of geography/region, Asia-Pacific may also generate high revenues because of regions like China, Taiwan, and Japan.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/trusted-platform-module-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Trusted Platform Module (TPM) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Industry?

What segments does the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Applications, By Type, By Implementation Type, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7118

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global trusted platform module (TPM) may generate the highest revenue from North America mostly driven by the advanced technical architecture of the USA fostering innovation in technology. A large section of key TPM services providers is located in the US resulting in regional growth which is also aided by the strategic decision of the players to expand their global reach. The services provided by US players are acknowledged across the globe and many people or organizations prefer to use their technology even if there are options for domestic players providing the same services at a lower rate.

Asia-Pacific may garner significant results during the projection period owing to the increasing number of players in regions like China, India, Japan, and Singapore. The regional expansion may also be driven by the presence of skilled labor and sufficient space to set up manufacturing units at cost-effective prices.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In June 2019, the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) launched a new project to develop the world's smallest trusted platform module for the Internet of Things (IoT). The project is named the “world’s tiniest Trusted Platform Module (TPM)” and is intended to integrate directly with the host chip making sure the size of the systems that are not big to incorporate TPM can still retain the necessary RTS/RTR ability

In June 2021, Microsoft announced that to run Windows 11, computers will need to have the necessary TPM 2.0 support. The change was intended to improve security from the chip to the cloud along with raising safety baselines.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/trusted-platform-module-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence trusted platform module (TPM) market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the trusted platform module (TPM) market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the trusted platform module (TPM) market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the trusted platform module (TPM) market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

At 12.9% CAGR, Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 113.48 Billion by 2028 | Industry Trends, Demand, Price, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-12-9-cagr-global-autoimmune-disease-therapeutics-market-size--share-to-surpass-usd-113-48-billion-by-2028--industry-trends-demand-price-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301593327.html

Insights on Global Neurodegenerative Disease Market Size & Share to Reach USD 47911.88 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 3.1% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-global-neurodegenerative-disease-market-size--share-to-reach-usd-47911-88-million-by-2028--exhibit-a-cagr-of-3-1--industry-trends-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301594272.html

At 3.20% CAGR, Canes and Crutches Market Size to Hit USD 1022.59 Million, Globally by 2028 | Industry Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-3-20-cagr-canes-and-crutches-market-size-to-hit-usd-1022-59-million-globally-by-2028--industry-trends-share-growth-rate-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301594281.html

Statistics on Global Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 6.41 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.10% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statistics-on-global-pressure-ulcers-treatment-market-size--share-to-surpass-usd-6-41-billion-by-2028--exhibit-a-cagr-of-6-10--industry-trends-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301594288.html

At 11.80% CAGR, Global Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market Size & Share Will Hit US$ 88.06 Million by 2028 | Industry Trends, Demand, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-11-80-cagr-global-endoluminal-suturing-devices-market-size--share-will-hit-us-88-06-million-by-2028--industry-trends-demand-growth-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301594377.html

At 16.20% CAGR, Global Pet Insurance Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 19945.75 Million By 2028 | Pet Insurance Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-16-20-cagr-global-pet-insurance-market-size--share-to-surpass-us-19945-75-million-by-2028--pet-insurance-industry-trends-share-growth-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301595290.html

Statistics on Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 15675.74 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.30% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statistics-on-global-retinal-disorder-treatment-market-size--share-to-surpass-usd-15675-74-million-by-2028--exhibit-a-cagr-of-7-30--industry-trends-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301596178.html

With 2.10% CAGR, Mineral Supplements Market Size Worth US$ 14.8 Bn by 2028 | Zion Market Research | Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-2-10-cagr-mineral-supplements-market-size-worth-us-14-8-bn-by-2028--zion-market-research--global-industry-trends-share-growth-value-analysis--forecast-report-301596172.html

At 21.80% CAGR, Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Size & Share Will Hit US$ 12783.14 Million by 2028 | Industry Trends, Demand, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-21-80-cagr-global-ambulatory-surgical-centers-it-services-market-size--share-will-hit-us-12783-14-million-by-2028--industry-trends-demand-growth-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301595319.html

Insights on Global CBD Consumer Health Market Size & Share to Reach USD 37602.7 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 24.10% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-global-cbd-consumer-health-market-size--share-to-reach-usd-37602-7-million-by-2028--exhibit-a-cagr-of-24-10--industry-trends-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zmr-301595408.html

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) is a specialized chip or module that is designed to provide secure hardware-based storage and processing of sensitive data, such as encryption keys, digital certificates, and user credentials. TPM can also help to protect against various security threats, such as malware, phishing, and identity theft.

The size of the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. According to a report by Zion Market Research, the global Trusted Platform Module (TPM) market was valued at USD 2.69 billion in 2020 and is expected to surpass USD 5.725 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.89% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for secure computing and communication devices, along with the growing use of cloud computing and the internet of things (IoT), is driving the growth of the TPM market.