Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Pianos Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pianos estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.2% over the period 2022-2030. Acoustic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $652.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR



The Pianos market in the U.S. is estimated at US$652.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$498.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured)

- Baldwin Piano

- C. Bechstein Pianofortefabrik AG

- Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

- Fazioli Pianoforti s.p.a.

- Grotrian Piano Company GmbH

- Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group, Ltd.

- Julius Bluthner Pianofortefabrik GmbH

- Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co., Ltd.

- Korg Inc.

- Mason and Hamlin Piano Company

- Petrof Spol s.r.o.

- Roland Corporation

- Samick Musical Instruments Co. Ltd.

- Schulze Pollmann

- Walter Piano Company, Inc.

- Yamaha Corporation

- Young Chang Co. Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pianos - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020

(E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pianos by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Pianos by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Pianos by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acoustic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Acoustic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Acoustic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Digital by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Digital by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Pianos Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Pianos Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pianos

by Type - Acoustic and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA Historic Review for Pianos by Type - Acoustic and

Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Pianos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acoustic and Digital

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pianos by Type - Acoustic and Digital - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Pianos by Type - Acoustic

and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Pianos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acoustic and Digital

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Pianos Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pianos by Type - Acoustic and Digital - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Pianos by Type - Acoustic

and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Pianos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acoustic and Digital

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Pianos Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pianos by Type - Acoustic and Digital - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 21: China Historic Review for Pianos by Type - Acoustic

and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Pianos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acoustic and Digital

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Pianos Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pianos by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Pianos by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pianos by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pianos by Type - Acoustic and Digital - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Pianos by Type - Acoustic

and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pianos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acoustic and Digital

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Pianos Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pianos by Type - Acoustic and Digital - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 30: France Historic Review for Pianos by Type - Acoustic

and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Pianos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acoustic and Digital

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Pianos Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pianos by Type - Acoustic and Digital - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Pianos by Type - Acoustic

and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Pianos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acoustic and Digital

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pianos by Type - Acoustic and Digital - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Pianos by Type - Acoustic

and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Pianos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acoustic and Digital

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Pianos Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pianos

by Type - Acoustic and Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK Historic Review for Pianos by Type - Acoustic and

Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Pianos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acoustic and Digital

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pianos by Type - Acoustic and Digital - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pianos by Type -

Acoustic and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Pianos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acoustic and Digital

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Pianos Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pianos by Type - Acoustic and Digital - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pianos by Type -

Acoustic and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Pianos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acoustic and Digital

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pianos by Type - Acoustic and Digital - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of World Historic Review for Pianos by Type -

Acoustic and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Pianos by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acoustic and Digital

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246029/?utm_source=GNW



