Open Access Journal Publishing 2022-2026: Open Access Becomes the Fastest Growing Subsegment of Journal Publishing

Inside Intelligence and Expert Analysis

Open Access Journal Publishing 2022-2026 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and issues and forecast that include:

Exclusive analysis of market size and structure

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

Title and article growth metrics

A breakdown of players in the open access ecosystem including public and private research funders.

A breakdown of open access publishing in key geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Analysis of mergers and acquisitions

Exclusive market projections to 2026 and more

Learn About Key Issues and Trends

Examples of some of the issues discussed include:

The impact of policy shifts in the U.S. to mandate immediate OA

The rise of transformative agreements

The pandemic's role in accelerating the transition

Economic impacts, specifically inflation

Global R&D Spending forecast

Key Topics Covered:





1. Methodology

Definition of Open Access Journal Publishing

Scope of the Report

Sources of Information

Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results

2. Executive Summary

Introduction

What is Open Access Publishing?

Key Facts & Trends

Open Access Sales Reach $1.4 billion in 2021

Open Access Has 12% of the Journal Market Share, Center of Conversation

Millions of Open Access Articles Published, Growing 10% Per Annum

Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook

After U.S. Policy Change, China and Other Asian Research Powers Expected to Follow Suit

APCs Could Rise as COVID-19 Impacts Are Replaced by Inflation

3. Open Access Journal Market

Introduction

Key Developments in Open Access

Internet, Economics Launch Open Access Movement

Plan S Takes Aim at Hybrid Journal Model

Biden Changes U.S. Open Access Policy

Open Access Definitions and Publishing Models

Open Access Journals

Gold

Green

Diamond

Hybrid

Megajournals

Article Processing Charges (APCs)

Institutional Memberships

The Open Access Ecosystem

Public Funding Agencies

National Institutes of Health

European Research Council

Research Councils UK

The Wellcome Trust

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)

Institutional Mandates

Market Size

Table | Open Access Journal Market by Metric, 2019-2021

Table | Research Outputs on Science Direct, 2018-2021

APC Journal Revenue

Direct Support

Premium Services

Memberships

Transformative Agreements

Table | Largest Transformative Agreements by Number of Publications Covered

Other Measures of Market Size

Open Access by Discipline

Medical & Biosciences

Scientific & Technical

Social Science and Humanities (SSH)

Open Access Publishing by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Language

4. Leading Open Access Journal Publishers

Introduction

Leading Open Access Journal Publishers

Table | Leading Open Access Journal Publishers' Revenue1, 2019-2021

Springer Nature

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

Open Access Strategy

Table | Most Cited Journals, 2021

MDPI AG

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

Open Access Strategy

John Wiley & Sons

Company Overview

Table | Most Active Peer Reviewed Open Access Journal Titles

Recent Company Performance

Open Access Strategy

Table | Open Access Journals Leading Citations in Cardiology and Cardiovascular Medicine, 2021

Elsevier

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

Open Access Strategy

Frontiers

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

Open Access Strategy

IEEE

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

Open Access Strategy

Informa PLC

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

Open Access Strategy

SAGE Publications

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

Open Access Strategy

Public Library of Science (PLOS)

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

Open Access Strategy

Wolters Kluwer

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

Open Access Strategy

Other Notable Publishers

De Gruyter

Table | Leading Publishers by Titles in the Directory of Open Journals

Oxford University Press

American Chemical Society

Table | Leading Publishers by Average Citations, 2021

Mergers & Acquisitions in the OA Journal Market

Table | OA Journal Publishing M&A Activity, 2020-2022

5. Trends & Forecast

Introduction

Trends in Open Access Publishing

Pandemic Hit the Accelerator on Open Access Transition

Transformational Deals Gobble Up Library Budgets Too

APCs Could Rise as COVID-19 Impacts Are Replaced by Inflation

After U.S. Policy Change, China and Other Asian Research Powers Expected to Follow Suit

Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook

Table | Research & Development Spending Forecast by Country, 2022-2026

Partnerships, Stakeholder Relationships Remain Crucial

Younger Researchers Embrace Open Access

Non-Open Access Journals Garner Slightly More Citations Per Paper

Peer Review Most Prevalent in Open Access Journals

Open Access Publishing Forecast

Global Economic Forecast is Stable

Table | World GDP Projected Growth by Region, 2022-2026

Market Forecast

Table | Open Access Journal Forecast by Metric, 2022-2026

Forecast Leading Publishers

Table | Leading OA Journal Publishers Forecast, 2019-2020P

Companies Mentioned

American Chemical Society

De Gruyter

Elsevier

Frontiers

IEEE

Informa PLC

John Wiley & Sons

MDPI AG

Oxford University Press

Public Library of Science (PLOS)

SAGE Publications

Springer Nature

Wolters Kluwer

