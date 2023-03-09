Alpha Sigma Capital and Transform Ventures Create New Holding Company to Accelerate Blockchain Investment and Innovation, Launching Two New Funds

MIAMI, FLORIDA, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Sigma Capital, announced today an investment from Transform Ventures and its founder, Michael Terpin, into its new holding company, Alpha Transform Holdings.

Alpha Transform Holdings, Inc. (ATH) has been created by the merger of select assets from early blockchain investor and innovator Michael Terpin’s investment vehicle, Transform Ventures, and Alpha Sigma Capital’s parent company, creating a new holding company. The new company will also create two new funds with a total of $100 mm AUM.

The new assets include majority ownership in Content Syndicate, a Transform Ventures spin-out best known for its pioneering news service, BlockchainWire. Transform Strategies will also integrate its market-leading strategy and advisory services with Alpha Sigma’s existing research, strategy, and token financing facility offerings to create a powerful “one-stop shop” for digital asset companies, foundations, and projects of all sizes and orientations. The investment includes funding for the Alpha Transform Holdings parent company, the new Alpha Liquid digital asset fund, and a closed-end venture capital firm for early-stage equity investments in blockchain, AI, and emerging technology companies, the Aegean Fund.



Terpin also made a personal investment in cash, Bitcoin, and Ethereum of $2.65 million, with an option to invest an additional $2.9 million.

Alpha Sigma Capital launched in 2020, with a blockchain/Web3 founding fund that has successfully delivered alpha for the past three years, with a total fund performance of 1400 percent (14x capital invested). The Alpha Sigma Capital approach to investing is based on investing in high-performing teams, focusing on risk management, and focusing on results has proven out since inception.

“The ATH vision is to shepherd in a new era of financial and technological innovation leveraging decentralization, blockchain technology, and Web3 infrastructure,” said Enzo Villani, Alpha Transform Holdings CEO, and Chief Investment Officer. “The Alpha Transform model is to continue to support our portfolio companies with strategic advisory, acceleration, and capital to drive innovation and success.”

Michael Terpin commented, “Enzo and I have worked together in different capacities going back to NASDAQ’s strategic partnership with MarketWire, and then at Transform Group, where he expanded our Transform Strategies group. Officially combining these assets and advisory networks under one umbrella accelerates both businesses and our portfolio companies.”

ATH has three complementary areas of focus:

Asset Management: Investment arm, including Alpha Sigma Capital Web3 Fund, Alpha Liquid, and Aegean Ventures. Alpha Transform Products: Alpha Sigma Capital Research, Blockchain Wire, and Content Syndicate distribution and market intelligence products service clients, portfolio managers, and our limited partners with content and data. Alpha Transform Strategies: A combined group led by Michael Terpin and Enzo Villani to provide end-to-end solutions for digital asset companies including management consulting, strategy, advisory, funding, and investor/token relations.

The ATH model leverages ”Buy and Build” strategies to create a diversified Web3 holding organization that assists its portfolio and balance sheet companies to manage the full lifecycle. The core business model focuses on three key objectives:

Invest in Scale: Consolidation of blockchain economy companies that are in the growth phase including fintech, DeFi, CeFi, SaaS, and Dapps. Utilize both balance sheet and investment funds to acquire and invest in rising growth-oriented firms seeking scale. Innovate and Incubate: Develop strategies to invest in early-stage and incubate blockchain companies and Web3 applications. Build investments in top-tier seed to Series A funds, as well as Terpin’s global BitAngels investor network and CoinAgenda global blockchain investor conference series, to gain access to deal flow. Integration: ATH will create opportunities to service clients, investors, and stakeholders across multiple businesses and asset classes.





About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a new holding company created from the merger of strategic assets controlled by Enzo Villani of Alpha Sigma Capital and Michael Terpin of Transform Ventures. These assets include combining our market-leading advisory services with Alpha Sigma’s existing research, strategy, and token facility offerings to create a powerful “one-stop shop” for digital asset companies, foundations, and projects of all sizes and orientations. www.alphatransform.io



Alpha Sigma Capital Funds is a pioneering digital asset fund focused on the blockchain economy and the shift to a decentralized Web3 infrastructure. Alpha Sigma Capital invests in companies and decentralized projects that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide demonstrable change and efficiency in financial services, artificial intelligence, supply chain, gaming, healthcare technology, and ESG. Alpha Sigma Capital works closely with its founders to drive value and create outsized returns. The Fund’s research team is well known for its in-depth research and distinct analysis of growing blockchain companies. Apply to receive our research newsletter at www.alphasigma.fund/research.

