ADAS Market by Technology, and Growing at 13.2% CAGR to be Worth US$ 100.82 billion by 2029: Global Demand and Opportunity by Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the ADAS Market.

The global ADAS Market size is estimated at USD 33.16 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 100.82 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.2% for the forecasted years 2023 to 2029.

The market for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which consists of technologies aimed at enhancing car comfort, convenience, and safety, is expanding quickly. ADAS features use a combination of sensors, cameras, radar, and software to provide real-time environmental information and enhance the ability of the car and the driver to make decisions.

Rising awareness about vehicle safety ratings and reducing component costs due to wide application of camera and radars are major growth factors for the ADAS market. Prominent original equipment manufacturers are clinching ADAS solutions to achieve higher safety ratings to gain traction among consumers. Thus, the growing penetration of advanced driver assistance systems properties is surging the demand for components such as LiDAR, ultrasonic sensors, cameras, and radar sensors during the forecast time frame.

The global ADAS market is growing increasingly due to rising awareness about safety cars.

Driving Factors

One of the driving forces for ADAS market is the high-quality safety features in vehicles.

the increase in ADAS in vehicles is increasing worldwide. Also, the growing demand for premium and luxury cars is driving the market growth of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems. Additionally, government initiative towards passenger safety and decreasing system and component costs is estimated to fuel the demand for ADAS market.

Regional Opportunities-

North America region is expected to show higher market growth in the forecast period.

North America is the largest regional market of ADAS held the size of about 37 of overall market Advancement in technology is driving the ADAS market in north America. ADAS features are build considering safety of the driver so there is huge demand for ADAS in auto sector. More than 60 million US vehicles are fitted with ADAS technologies. Some shops have also started to see customers’ demands for aftermarket systems to be integrated in their vehicles.

Market Competition

In January 2022, Aptiv PLC introduced a next-generation advance driver-assistance system (ADAS) for autonomous and electric vehicles, this will aid to reduce the cost of software driven vehicles due to Aptiv scalable architecture.

introduced a next-generation advance driver-assistance system (ADAS) for autonomous and electric vehicles, this will aid to reduce the cost of software driven vehicles due to Aptiv scalable architecture. In January 2022, ZF has launched a 360-degree protection system for commercial vehicle which will detect the hazards from front and rear side and shield the vehicle through dynamic control system. As of now, company is primarily targeting the united states market owing to high demand from commercial fleet operators.

ADAS Market Scope and Segmentation

Report Feature Details Base Year: 2022 Projection Period: 2023-2029 Market Details: Total revenue and forecast, CAGR, Market value, share, and Y-o-Y growth by segment and region Segment Covered: By Type, By Component Type, By Vehicle Type, By Regions Regional and Country Scope North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico



Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC



Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe



South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA Largest market share North America - 37%. Market Players Covered Magna International, Rensesas Electronics Corporation, Autoliv Inc, Nvidia Corporation, Robert Bosh Gmbh, NXP Semiconductors Texas Instruments In, Panasonic Hildings Corporation, Continental Ag, ZF Friedrichshafen AG. ADAS Market Growth Drivers Some of the key growth drivers include: Increasing demand for safety features

Government regulations

Technological advancements

Increasing awareness among consumers

Increasing adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles



Key Market Segments: ADAS Market

ADAS market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Tire Pressure

Monitoring System

Drowsiness Monitor System

Intelligent Parking Assist System

Blind Spot Object Detection System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Front-Lighting System

ADAS market by Component Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Image Sensor

Lidar Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Radar Sensor

Laser

ADAS market by Vehicle Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Buses and Trucks

Points cover in ADAS Market Research Report:



Chapter 1: Overview of ADAS Market (2023-2029)



Definition

Specifications

Classification

Applications

Regions



Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players/Suppliers 2023 and 2029



Manufacturing Cost Structure

Raw Material and Suppliers

Manufacturing Process

Industry Chain Structure



Chapter 3: Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)



Sales

Revenue and market share



Chapter 4, 5 and 6: Global ADAS Market by Type, Application & Players/Suppliers Profiles (2023-2029)



Market Share by Type & Application

Growth Rate by Type & Application

Drivers and Opportunities

Company Basic Information



Chapter 7, 8, and 9: Sourcing & Marketing Strategy Analysis



Key Raw Materials Analysis

Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

Marketing Channel



Chapter 10 and 11: ADAS Market Effect Factors Analysis and Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2023-2029)



Technology Progress/Risk

Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (by Type, Application & Region)



Chapter 12, 13, 14 and 15: ADAS Market Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source



Methodology/Research Approach

Data Source (Secondary Sources & Primary Sources)

Market Size Estimation

