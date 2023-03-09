New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960400/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.
- Bartronics India Limited
- Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd.
- Etisalat Services Holding
- Gemalto NV
- Giesecke + Devrient
- IDEMIA
- KONA I
- Watchdata Technologies Pte Ltd.
- Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
SIM Cards - Market Review and Outlook
Emerging Markets Drive Growth in Subscriber Base
Low Mobile Penetration in Least Developed Countries Present
Untapped Potential
Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users - A Major Growth Driver
Growing Smartphone Penetration Buoys Market Opportunities
Opportunity Indicators
Recent Market Activity
SIM Volume Growth Decouples From Mobile Shipments
Ranking of Factors Impacting SIM Card Sales
SIM Cards - Traversing the Technology Graph
Competition Triggers SIM Upgradations
The Market for SIM Cards - An Outlook
Opportunities Galore for Embedded-SIM with RSP
e-SIM - The transition of SIMs to Digital Technology
Outlook
Huge Opportunities for Embedded-SIMs
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Bartronics India Limited (India)
Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Etisalat Services Holding (UAE)
Gemalto NV (Netherlands)
Giesecke + Devrient (Germany)
Hansol Secure Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
IDEMIA (France)
KONA I (South Korea)
Watchdata Technologies Pte Ltd. (Singapore)
Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
XH Smart Tech (China) Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Embedded SIMs in Smartphones: The Next Big Leap in Mobile
Technology
Embedded SIM cards - A New SIM for Connected Consumers
Multi-SIM Ownership - Market Variations
Continued Migration to 4G Spur LTE SIM Card Sales
Proliferation of Smart Mobile Computing Devices Spurs Growth
Migration to 3G & 4G Networks to Spur Sales of UICC & USIM Cards
Connected Devices of the Future to Go SIM-less
In-Built SIM in Apple Watch - the Pros and Cons
Embedded-SIM or Virtual-SIM - Which One Would Remain Eventually
Triple SIM Card Rules the Roost
Penetration of Ultra Low Cost Phones Rakes in Demand for Low
Capacity SIM Cards
Growth in NFC SIM Cards Market Cools Down
SIM Card Commoditization Takes Hold in Developing Countries
SIM Card Registration: A Pressing Need
SIM Migration Packs Help Upgrade to Higher Capacity SIM Cards
Reprogrammable SIMs: A New Proposition
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Rising Living Standards
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Subscriber Identity
Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: USA Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
CHINA
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: China Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 15: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Subscriber Identity
Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: France Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Subscriber Identity
Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: UK Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
SPAIN
Table 24: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Spain Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 26: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Russia Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Subscriber Identity
Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 32: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023
(E)
Table 33: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 34: Australia Historic Review for Subscriber Identity
Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
INDIA
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 35: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: India Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
SOUTH KOREA
Table 37: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: South Korea Historic Review for Subscriber Identity
Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment -
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for
2023 (E)
Table 41: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Latin America Historic Review for Subscriber Identity
Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 44: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Argentina Historic Review for Subscriber Identity
Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
BRAZIL
Table 46: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Brazil Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
MEXICO
Table 48: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Mexico Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 50: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment -
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
MIDDLE EAST
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023
(E)
Table 52: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region -
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Middle East Historic Review for Subscriber Identity
Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 55: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 56: Iran Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
ISRAEL
Table 57: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 58: Israel Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 59: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Subscriber Identity
Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 61: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 62: UAE Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment -
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
AFRICA
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber
Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Africa Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module
(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
