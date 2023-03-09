New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960400/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)

- Bartronics India Limited

- Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd.

- Etisalat Services Holding

- Gemalto NV

- Giesecke + Devrient

- IDEMIA

- KONA I

- Watchdata Technologies Pte Ltd.

- Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co. Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

SIM Cards - Market Review and Outlook

Emerging Markets Drive Growth in Subscriber Base

Low Mobile Penetration in Least Developed Countries Present

Untapped Potential

Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users - A Major Growth Driver

Growing Smartphone Penetration Buoys Market Opportunities

Opportunity Indicators

Recent Market Activity

SIM Volume Growth Decouples From Mobile Shipments

Ranking of Factors Impacting SIM Card Sales

SIM Cards - Traversing the Technology Graph

Competition Triggers SIM Upgradations

The Market for SIM Cards - An Outlook

Opportunities Galore for Embedded-SIM with RSP

e-SIM - The transition of SIMs to Digital Technology

Outlook

Huge Opportunities for Embedded-SIMs

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Embedded SIMs in Smartphones: The Next Big Leap in Mobile

Technology

Embedded SIM cards - A New SIM for Connected Consumers

Multi-SIM Ownership - Market Variations

Continued Migration to 4G Spur LTE SIM Card Sales

Proliferation of Smart Mobile Computing Devices Spurs Growth

Migration to 3G & 4G Networks to Spur Sales of UICC & USIM Cards

Connected Devices of the Future to Go SIM-less

In-Built SIM in Apple Watch - the Pros and Cons

Embedded-SIM or Virtual-SIM - Which One Would Remain Eventually

Triple SIM Card Rules the Roost

Penetration of Ultra Low Cost Phones Rakes in Demand for Low

Capacity SIM Cards

Growth in NFC SIM Cards Market Cools Down

SIM Card Commoditization Takes Hold in Developing Countries

SIM Card Registration: A Pressing Need

SIM Migration Packs Help Upgrade to Higher Capacity SIM Cards

Reprogrammable SIMs: A New Proposition

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Rising Living Standards

Burgeoning Middle Class Population



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Subscriber Identity

Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



UNITED STATES

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: USA Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



CHINA

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: China Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 15: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Subscriber Identity

Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: France Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Subscriber Identity

Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: UK Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 24: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Spain Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 26: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Russia Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Subscriber Identity

Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 32: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023

(E)

Table 33: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 34: Australia Historic Review for Subscriber Identity

Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



INDIA

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 35: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: India Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



SOUTH KOREA

Table 37: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: South Korea Historic Review for Subscriber Identity

Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment -

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for

2023 (E)

Table 41: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Latin America Historic Review for Subscriber Identity

Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 43: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 44: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Argentina Historic Review for Subscriber Identity

Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



BRAZIL

Table 46: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Brazil Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



MEXICO

Table 48: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Mexico Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 50: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment -

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



MIDDLE EAST

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023

(E)

Table 52: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region -

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Middle East Historic Review for Subscriber Identity

Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IRAN

Table 55: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 56: Iran Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



ISRAEL

Table 57: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 58: Israel Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 59: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Subscriber Identity

Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 61: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 62: UAE Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment -

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



AFRICA

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Segment - Subscriber

Identity Module (SIM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Africa Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module

(SIM) by Segment - Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



