Endeavour Mining plc
9 March 2023
Notification of transaction by
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Sébastien de Montessus
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|Initial notification/ amendments
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares in respect of the deferral of 50% of the 2022 annual bonus award, calculated at the average weighted price during the 2022 financial year (the shares are subject to a holding period of two years)
|c)
|Currency
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|37,585
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|8 March 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
