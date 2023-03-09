Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
9 March 2023

Notification of transaction by
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameSébastien de Montessus
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusExecutive Director
 Initial notification/ amendmentsInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares in respect of the deferral of 50% of the 2022 annual bonus award, calculated at the average weighted price during the 2022 financial year (the shares are subject to a holding period of two years)
 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
Nil37,585
Aggregated information
  • Volume
  • Price
  • 37,585
e)Date of the transaction8 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

