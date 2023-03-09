Company Presentation Ensurge Micropower ASA

Attached is the presentation for today’s web conference with Interim CEO Mark Newman.

At the time of the event, the conference can be accessed at

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230309_2/

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

Contact Ståle Bjørnstad Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Mark Newman Interim CEO

E-mail: mark.newman@ensurge.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment