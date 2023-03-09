Global Power over Ethernet (POE) LED Lighting Market Size To Exceed USD 1378.6 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 28.2%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Power over Ethernet (POE) LED Lighting Market worth $1,378.6 Million by 2030

According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, The Global Power over Ethernet (POE) LED Lighting Market Size is to grow from USD 227 million in 2021 to USD 1,378.6 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.2% during the forecast period.

Key Insights

The Power over Ethernet (POE) LED Lighting Market size was valued at USD 227 million in 2021

The market is growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2022 to 2030

The Global Power over Ethernet (POE) LED Lighting Market is expected to reach USD 1,378.6 million by 2030

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.





The increasing penetration of high-tech lighting systems in smart buildings, falling LED costs, expanding use of PoE lighting solutions in commercial and healthcare applications, growing demand for cost-effective lighting solutions, expanding accessibility of intelligent and automated systems, and growing demand for sophisticated workplaces are the main factors propelling the power over Ethernet (POE) LED lighting market growth.

When we talk about Power over Ethernet (POE) LED Lighting, we're referring to the ability to power and communicate data between luminaires and software applications via an Ethernet cable. Power over Ethernet (POE) LED lighting connects, monitors, and controls LED light fixtures used in smart building systems by using Power over Ethernet technology. Smart power over Ethernet (POE) LED lighting helps to build owner’s health and environmental and environmental goals by lowering installation and operational expenses in half. When it comes to powering smart devices in a network, power over Ethernet (POE) LED lighting is a low-cost, dependable, and adaptable solution. It is required for smart buildings and their ecosystems of network-connected devices, such as lighting, window coverings, sensors, HVAC controllers, cameras, and security systems. Power over Ethernet (POE) LED lighting has advanced from supplying up to 25W of power over Ethernet cabling to supplying above 25. The quantity and variety of devices that can be powered and linked by power over Ethernet (POE) LED lighting have increased significantly as a result of that growth.

The commercial segment is dominating the market with the largest market share of 40% over the forecast period.

Based on applications, the global power over Ethernet (POE) LED lighting market is segmented into commercial, industrial, residential, and others. Among these, the commercial segment dominates the market with the largest market share of 40% over the forecast period. The commercial sector consists of workplaces, malls, retail stores, hospitals, schools, arenas, stadiums, and lodging facilities. The presence of significant PoE lighting solution providers and the rising demand for PoE lighting solutions in commercial industries are driving the power over Ethernet (POE) LED lighting market expansion across the world.

The above 25 watts segment is witnessing a higher growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on wattage type, the global power over Ethernet (POE) LED lighting market analysis is segmented into up to 25 watts and above 25 watts. Among these, the above 25 watts segment is witnessing a higher growth rate over the forecast period. The rise in the demand for high input-powered lighting devices and improved PoE technologies are the major driving factors for the power over Ethernet (POE) LED lighting market. The development of integrated solutions in luminaires by OEMs is increasing input power requirements. As a result, high-wattage, above 25 watts PoE lighting solutions are expected to witness higher market growth.





Power over Ethernet (POE) LED Lighting Market Report Scope: -

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 1,378.6 million CAGR 28.2% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Wattage, By Application, By Region Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Cisco Systems, STMicroelectronics, Signify Holding, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., Hubbell Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, H.E. Williams, Analog Devices, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Deco Lighting, Inc., Siemon, Igor, Ubiquiti Networks Inc., Mollex, Prolojik, Cypress, Silvertel, Akros Silicon, Inc., ALLNet GmbH, Eaton Lighting, Wipro Lighting, NuLEDs, Inc., Axis Lighting, GENYSIS PoE Lighting Systems, Ideal Industries, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., NETGEAR

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the largest market share of 30%.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with a 30% market share, owing to strong economic growth in the region's manufacturing industries led by countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. China is predicted to dominate the power over Ethernet (POE) LED lighting market in APAC due to its affordable land for manufacturing facilities and new commercial building construction, the existence of several lighting manufacturers, and the ongoing expansion of commercial, industrial, and smart office buildings.





Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global power over Ethernet (POE) LED lighting market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Power over Ethernet (POE) LED Lighting Market, By Wattage

Up To 25 Watts

Above 25 Watts

Power over Ethernet (POE) LED Lighting Market, By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others

List of Key Market Players

Cisco Systems

STMicroelectronics

Signify Holding

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Hubbell Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

H.E. Williams

Analog Devices

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg

Deco Lighting, Inc.

Siemon

Igor

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Mollex

Prolojik

Cypress

Silvertel

Akros Silicon, Inc.

ALLNet GmbH

Eaton Lighting

Wipro Lighting

NuLEDs, Inc.

Axis Lighting

GENYSIS PoE Lighting Systems

Ideal Industries

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

NETGEAR

Other





Recent Developments

In October 2021, Hubbell Lighting has formed a partnership with LightAZ, an Illinois-based luminaire manufacturer.

Hubbell Lighting has formed a partnership with LightAZ, an Illinois-based luminaire manufacturer. In May 2019, H.E. Williams, Inc. announced the acquisition of Platformatics, Inc., a provider of network-based systems for the smart building Internet of Things (IoT) industry based in Indiana.





