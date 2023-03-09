English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



9 March 2023

Convening of annual general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, 23 March 2023 at 12:00 noon at the Company's offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1560 Copenhagen V.

-o0o-

Agenda:

The Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year.



Presentation of the Annual Report 2022 for approval and resolution on the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.



Proposal for the appropriation of profit according to the approved Annual Report.



Remuneration matters, including the Remuneration Policy and remuneration report for approval.



Election of members of the Board of Directors.



Appointment of auditors.



Any other business.





The agenda of the Company's general meeting and the complete proposals, its updated Remuneration Policy, remuneration report, as well as its Annual Report have been submitted to Nykredit A/S, which owns all the shares of the Company.

Item 5 on the agenda proposes re-election of Merete Eldrup, Michael Demsitz, Per

W. Hallgren, Jørgen Høholt, Vibeke Krag, Mie Krog and Preben Sunke and election of Torsten H. Jørgensen. Hans-Ole Jochumsen has announced that he will not seek re- election to the Board of Directors.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S CVR no 12 71 92 80

Nykredit Realkredit A/S Kalvebod Brygge 1-3 DK-1560 Copenhagen V Tel +45 44 55 10 00

www.nykredit.com

Torsten H. Jørgensen is CEO of Nets A/S and Head of Issuing Solutions, EVP at Nexigroup Spa. Torsten H. Jørgensen has, among other things, previously served as Deputy CEO, Group COO, Group CFO and Head of Group Operations & Other Lines of Business at Nordea Bank AB. Torsten H. Jørgensen has also served as Director at Danske Markets, and holds a MSc (Economics) from the University of Copenhagen (1991).

As item 6 on the agenda the Board of Directors proposes re-appointment of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditors of the Company as recommended by the Board Audit Committee.

Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.

Copenhagen, 9 March 2023

Nykredit Realkredit A/S Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 27 58 95 88.

Page 2/2

Attachment