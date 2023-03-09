New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Phone Accessories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960371/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market to Reach $162.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Phone Accessories estimated at US$93.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$162.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.2% over the period 2022-2030. Protective Case, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$46.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Headphone segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Mobile Phone Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 183 Featured)

- Apple Inc.

- Bose Corporation

- Energizer Holdings Inc.

- Griffin Technology

- iLuv Creative Technology

- Incipio LLC

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- LG Electronics

- Microsoft Corp.

- Motorola Mobility Inc.

- Otter Products LLC (OTTERBOX)

- Pelican Products Inc.

- Plantronics Inc.

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- SanDisk Corporation

- Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG

- Sony Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960371/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Mobile Phone Accessories: A Quick Primer

Recent Market Activity

Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable

Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other

Developing Regions

Sustained Growth Forecasts in Developed Regions

Mobile Phone Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Apple, Inc. (USA)

Bose Corporation (USA)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)

iLuv Creative Technology (USA)

Incipio LLC (USA)

Griffin Technology (USA)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Motorola Mobility, Inc. (USA)

Otterbox (USA)

Pelican Products, Inc. (USA)

Plantronics, Inc. (USA)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

SanDisk Corporation (USA)

Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Sony Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users - A Major Growth Driver

Smartphone Penetration: Foundation for Market Growth

Smartphone Accessories Continue to Gain Increased Consumer Demand

Prevailing Trends in the Mobile Communication Landscape

Strongly Favor Wider Uptake of Mobile Phone Accessories

Exponential Rise in 4G LTE Networks

Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Mobile Data

Social Networking on the Move

Proliferation of Wireless Gaming

Growing Enterprise Mobility & the BYOD Culture

Product Innovations Spearhead Market Growth

Feature & Performance Enhancing Mobile Phone Accessories Rise

in Demand

GPS Dongles

Desk Stands

Portable Hotspots

USB Adapters

Noise Cancellation Headphones

High-capacity Portable Chargers for Charging Multiple Devices

Micro USB Car Chargers

Growing Significance Attached to Mobile Phone Protection Drives

Demand for Protective Cases & Covers

A Snapshot of Select Recently Launched Protective Cases

Power Banks - A Promising Mobile Phone Accessory Market

A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Power Bank Devices

Demand for External Memory Cards Soars Amid Rising Media

Consumption on Mobile

Technological Advances Fuel Demand for Headphones & Earphones

Bluetooth Headsets Dominate Mobile Headsets Market

A Snapshot of Select Recently Introduced Headphone & Earphone

Solutions

Wireless Charging: A Key Trend

Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption

Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies

Popularity of Solar Mobile Phone Chargers Rides On the Strength

of the Green Trend

E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

Mobile Phone Fashion Accessories: Taking Advantage of Impulse

Buying Behavior

Sleek Designs Turn on the Heat

Colors, Designs & Styles Inundate the Market

Replacement Sales Spur Demand

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Rising Living Standards

Burgeoning Middle Class Population



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Case by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Protective Case by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Protective Case by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Charger by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Charger by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Charger by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Bank by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Power Bank by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Bank by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Headphone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Headphone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Headphone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Phone Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone,

Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by

Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and Other

Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Phone Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case,

Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power

Bank and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and

Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case,

Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by

Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and

Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case,

Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by

Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and

Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case,

Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power

Bank and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and

Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case,

Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power

Bank and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and

Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case,

Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power

Bank and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and

Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case,

Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by

Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and

Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Phone Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone,

Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by

Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and Other

Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Phone Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case,

Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by

Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and

Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case,

Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power

Bank and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and

Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Phone Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case,

Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone,

Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and

Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Phone Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline

and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Phone Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case,

Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone,

Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and

Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Phone Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline

and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



AUSTRALIA

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case,

Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Product Type - Protective Case, Headphone,

Charger, Power Bank and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Protective Case, Headphone, Charger, Power Bank and

Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phone Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone

Accessories by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



INDIA

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960371/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________