Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market to Reach $162.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Phone Accessories estimated at US$93.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$162.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.2% over the period 2022-2030. Protective Case, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$46.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Headphone segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Mobile Phone Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 183 Featured)
- Apple Inc.
- Bose Corporation
- Energizer Holdings Inc.
- Griffin Technology
- iLuv Creative Technology
- Incipio LLC
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LG Electronics
- Microsoft Corp.
- Motorola Mobility Inc.
- Otter Products LLC (OTTERBOX)
- Pelican Products Inc.
- Plantronics Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- SanDisk Corporation
- Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG
- Sony Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Mobile Phone Accessories: A Quick Primer
Recent Market Activity
Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable
Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other
Developing Regions
Sustained Growth Forecasts in Developed Regions
Mobile Phone Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Apple, Inc. (USA)
Bose Corporation (USA)
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)
iLuv Creative Technology (USA)
Incipio LLC (USA)
Griffin Technology (USA)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Motorola Mobility, Inc. (USA)
Otterbox (USA)
Pelican Products, Inc. (USA)
Plantronics, Inc. (USA)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
SanDisk Corporation (USA)
Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users - A Major Growth Driver
Smartphone Penetration: Foundation for Market Growth
Smartphone Accessories Continue to Gain Increased Consumer Demand
Prevailing Trends in the Mobile Communication Landscape
Strongly Favor Wider Uptake of Mobile Phone Accessories
Exponential Rise in 4G LTE Networks
Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies
Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Mobile Data
Social Networking on the Move
Proliferation of Wireless Gaming
Growing Enterprise Mobility & the BYOD Culture
Product Innovations Spearhead Market Growth
Feature & Performance Enhancing Mobile Phone Accessories Rise
in Demand
GPS Dongles
Desk Stands
Portable Hotspots
USB Adapters
Noise Cancellation Headphones
High-capacity Portable Chargers for Charging Multiple Devices
Micro USB Car Chargers
Growing Significance Attached to Mobile Phone Protection Drives
Demand for Protective Cases & Covers
A Snapshot of Select Recently Launched Protective Cases
Power Banks - A Promising Mobile Phone Accessory Market
A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Power Bank Devices
Demand for External Memory Cards Soars Amid Rising Media
Consumption on Mobile
Technological Advances Fuel Demand for Headphones & Earphones
Bluetooth Headsets Dominate Mobile Headsets Market
A Snapshot of Select Recently Introduced Headphone & Earphone
Solutions
Wireless Charging: A Key Trend
Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption
Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies
Popularity of Solar Mobile Phone Chargers Rides On the Strength
of the Green Trend
E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities
Mobile Phone Fashion Accessories: Taking Advantage of Impulse
Buying Behavior
Sleek Designs Turn on the Heat
Colors, Designs & Styles Inundate the Market
Replacement Sales Spur Demand
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Rising Living Standards
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
