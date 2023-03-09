New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04089513/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market to Reach $93 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions estimated at US$30.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.9% over the period 2022-2030. Standard HMI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.2% CAGR and reach US$56.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multimodal HMI segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.7% CAGR



The Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 13.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

With the Automotive Industry at a Turning Point, HMI Becomes

Pivotal to the Emerging Autonomous, Shared, Connected &

Electric Future of Urban Mobility

As In-Vehicle Connectivity & the Resulting Information Overload

Floods the Car, Driver Focused HMI Emerges into the

Cornerstone of Growth

Electronification & Digitalization of the Car Throws the

Emphasis on Providing Rich HMI Experiences

Smarter, Safer Interfaces Remain at the Core of the Connected

Car Trend

Holistic HMI: Vital in Building Consumer Confidence &

Acceptance of Electric Vehicles



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Mobility Services & Subscription Based Connected Car

Services Spurs the Importance of HMI

Innovative Fusion of Infotainment with Telematics, ADAS,

Navigation, ITS and Connected Vehicle Functions Drives Up the

Importance & Value of HMI Systems

The Emergence of Autonomous Cars Paves the Way for the

Development of Next Generation HMI Technologies

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Makes its Much Awaited Debut as

the Future of Automotive HMI

Automotive Assistant with Cognitive Arbitration Capabilities

Soon to Become a Reality

A Peek Into Other Noteworthy Trends

Rise in Semiconductor Content Per Car & a Parallel Rise in

Distracted Driving Spurs Opportunities for Intuitive HMI

Solutions

Distracted Driving: The Bane of Mobile Technology Proliferation &

An Opportunity for Intelligent Hands-Free HMI Architecture

Reduced Driver Distraction Tops Design Goals of HMI

The Risks Posed by Current Generation Touchscreens Throws the

Spotlight on Touchless HMI

Voice Recognition as the Most Basic Form of Touchless Sensing

Attracts Flake for Unsuitability in Automobile Applications

Gesture-Based Control of In-Car Devices Rises in Prominence

Touch Screen HMIs: Still the Dominant Technology in the

Automotive Industry

Multimodal HMI: The Current Reigning Technology Crowned as the

Future of In-Car Interaction

Augmented Reality Makes Inroads into the Automotive HMI Market

With the Next Generation Automotive Grade Heads-Up Displays

Effervescent Innovation Reinvents the Steering Wheel

HMI 2.0 & HTML5 Based In-Vehicle HMI Garner Strong Research

Interest

Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian

Market: The Foundation for Macro Market Optimism

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to

Drive Broad Based Growth in the Market

Market Challenges

Market Outlook



