New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04089513/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market to Reach $93 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions estimated at US$30.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.9% over the period 2022-2030. Standard HMI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.2% CAGR and reach US$56.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multimodal HMI segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.7% CAGR
The Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 13.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)
- ALPS ELECTRIC Co., LTD.
- Altran UK
- Atmel Corporation
- Continental AG
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- DENSO Corporation
- EAO AG
- Elektrobit Automotive GmbH
- Faurecia
- Luxoft
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A
- Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Rightware Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Synaptics Inc.
- Tata Elxsi Limited
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Valeo
- Visteon Corporation
- VoiceBox Technologies, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04089513/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recent Market Activity
With the Automotive Industry at a Turning Point, HMI Becomes
Pivotal to the Emerging Autonomous, Shared, Connected &
Electric Future of Urban Mobility
As In-Vehicle Connectivity & the Resulting Information Overload
Floods the Car, Driver Focused HMI Emerges into the
Cornerstone of Growth
Electronification & Digitalization of the Car Throws the
Emphasis on Providing Rich HMI Experiences
Smarter, Safer Interfaces Remain at the Core of the Connected
Car Trend
Holistic HMI: Vital in Building Consumer Confidence &
Acceptance of Electric Vehicles
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Mobility Services & Subscription Based Connected Car
Services Spurs the Importance of HMI
Innovative Fusion of Infotainment with Telematics, ADAS,
Navigation, ITS and Connected Vehicle Functions Drives Up the
Importance & Value of HMI Systems
The Emergence of Autonomous Cars Paves the Way for the
Development of Next Generation HMI Technologies
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Makes its Much Awaited Debut as
the Future of Automotive HMI
Automotive Assistant with Cognitive Arbitration Capabilities
Soon to Become a Reality
A Peek Into Other Noteworthy Trends
Rise in Semiconductor Content Per Car & a Parallel Rise in
Distracted Driving Spurs Opportunities for Intuitive HMI
Solutions
Distracted Driving: The Bane of Mobile Technology Proliferation &
An Opportunity for Intelligent Hands-Free HMI Architecture
Reduced Driver Distraction Tops Design Goals of HMI
The Risks Posed by Current Generation Touchscreens Throws the
Spotlight on Touchless HMI
Voice Recognition as the Most Basic Form of Touchless Sensing
Attracts Flake for Unsuitability in Automobile Applications
Gesture-Based Control of In-Car Devices Rises in Prominence
Touch Screen HMIs: Still the Dominant Technology in the
Automotive Industry
Multimodal HMI: The Current Reigning Technology Crowned as the
Future of In-Car Interaction
Augmented Reality Makes Inroads into the Automotive HMI Market
With the Next Generation Automotive Grade Heads-Up Displays
Effervescent Innovation Reinvents the Steering Wheel
HMI 2.0 & HTML5 Based In-Vehicle HMI Garner Strong Research
Interest
Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian
Market: The Foundation for Macro Market Optimism
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to
Drive Broad Based Growth in the Market
Market Challenges
Market Outlook
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Touch
Screen Display by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Touch Screen Display by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Touch Screen Display by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrument Clusters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Instrument Clusters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Instrument Clusters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Head-Up Display by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Head-Up Display by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Head-Up Display by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Standard HMI by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Standard HMI by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Standard HMI by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multimodal HMI by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Multimodal HMI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Multimodal HMI by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instrument Cluster by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Instrument Cluster by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Instrument Cluster by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Central Display by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Central Display by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Central Display by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Head-Up Display (HUD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Head-Up Display (HUD) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Head-Up Display (HUD)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Control System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Voice Control System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Voice Control System by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Seat Entertainment (RSE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Rear Seat Entertainment
(RSE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Rear Seat Entertainment
(RSE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steering Mounted Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Steering Mounted Control by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Steering Mounted
Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multifunction Switches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Multifunction Switches by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Multifunction Switches
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Visual Interface by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Visual Interface by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Visual Interface by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acoustic Interface by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Acoustic Interface by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Acoustic Interface by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 52: World Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI)
Solutions Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product
Segment - Touch Screen Display, Instrument Clusters, Head-Up
Display and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Segment - Touch Screen
Display, Instrument Clusters, Head-Up Display and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Touch Screen Display, Instrument
Clusters, Head-Up Display and Other Product Segments for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Type -
Standard HMI and Multimodal HMI - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Type - Standard HMI and Multimodal
HMI Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Standard HMI and Multimodal HMI for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product -
Instrument Cluster, Central Display, Head-Up Display (HUD),
Voice Control System, Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE), Steering
Mounted Control and Multifunction Switches - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Instrument Cluster,
Central Display, Head-Up Display (HUD), Voice Control System,
Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE), Steering Mounted Control and
Multifunction Switches Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Instrument Cluster, Central Display, Head-Up
Display (HUD), Voice Control System, Rear Seat Entertainment
(RSE), Steering Mounted Control and Multifunction Switches for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by
Technology - Visual Interface, Acoustic Interface and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Technology - Visual Interface,
Acoustic Interface and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Visual Interface, Acoustic Interface and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product
Segment - Touch Screen Display, Instrument Clusters, Head-Up
Display and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Segment - Touch Screen
Display, Instrument Clusters, Head-Up Display and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Touch Screen Display,
Instrument Clusters, Head-Up Display and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Type -
Standard HMI and Multimodal HMI - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Type - Standard HMI and Multimodal
HMI Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Standard HMI and Multimodal HMI
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product -
Instrument Cluster, Central Display, Head-Up Display (HUD),
Voice Control System, Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE), Steering
Mounted Control and Multifunction Switches - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Instrument Cluster,
Central Display, Head-Up Display (HUD), Voice Control System,
Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE), Steering Mounted Control and
Multifunction Switches Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Instrument Cluster, Central
Display, Head-Up Display (HUD), Voice Control System, Rear Seat
Entertainment (RSE), Steering Mounted Control and Multifunction
Switches for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by
Technology - Visual Interface, Acoustic Interface and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Technology - Visual Interface,
Acoustic Interface and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual Interface, Acoustic
Interface and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product
Segment - Touch Screen Display, Instrument Clusters, Head-Up
Display and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Segment - Touch Screen
Display, Instrument Clusters, Head-Up Display and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Touch Screen Display,
Instrument Clusters, Head-Up Display and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Type -
Standard HMI and Multimodal HMI - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Type - Standard HMI and Multimodal
HMI Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Standard HMI and Multimodal HMI
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product -
Instrument Cluster, Central Display, Head-Up Display (HUD),
Voice Control System, Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE), Steering
Mounted Control and Multifunction Switches - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Instrument Cluster,
Central Display, Head-Up Display (HUD), Voice Control System,
Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE), Steering Mounted Control and
Multifunction Switches Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Instrument Cluster, Central
Display, Head-Up Display (HUD), Voice Control System, Rear Seat
Entertainment (RSE), Steering Mounted Control and Multifunction
Switches for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by
Technology - Visual Interface, Acoustic Interface and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Technology - Visual Interface,
Acoustic Interface and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual Interface, Acoustic
Interface and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
China for 2023 (E)
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product
Segment - Touch Screen Display, Instrument Clusters, Head-Up
Display and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Segment - Touch Screen
Display, Instrument Clusters, Head-Up Display and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Touch Screen Display,
Instrument Clusters, Head-Up Display and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Type -
Standard HMI and Multimodal HMI - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: China Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Type - Standard HMI and Multimodal
HMI Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Standard HMI and Multimodal HMI
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product -
Instrument Cluster, Central Display, Head-Up Display (HUD),
Voice Control System, Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE), Steering
Mounted Control and Multifunction Switches - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: China Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Instrument Cluster,
Central Display, Head-Up Display (HUD), Voice Control System,
Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE), Steering Mounted Control and
Multifunction Switches Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Instrument Cluster, Central
Display, Head-Up Display (HUD), Voice Control System, Rear Seat
Entertainment (RSE), Steering Mounted Control and Multifunction
Switches for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by
Technology - Visual Interface, Acoustic Interface and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: China Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Technology - Visual Interface,
Acoustic Interface and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Visual Interface, Acoustic
Interface and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04089513/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market to Reach $93 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04089513/?utm_source=GNW