Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market to Reach $274.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) estimated at US$149.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$274.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.9% over the period 2022-2030. TFT LCD, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$161.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the OLED segment is readjusted to a revised 16.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$61 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Display Technology Revolution from CRT to Plasma, LCD & OLED,

Marks the Birth of FPDs

Rapidly Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics - Key Growth

Driver for FPDs

Recent Market Activity

Flat Panel Displays Market - An Insight

LED LCD vs. OLED - The Debate is Still on

OLED vs. LED LCD-Contrast

LCD’s Competition with OLED

Ongoing Transition of the World Electronics Industry and

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Outlook

Analysis by Display Technology

Analysis by Application

Competitive Market Structure: A Review

Demand for Flat Panel TVs to Rise, Propelling Demand for Displays

Big Three TV Manufacturers Dictate LCD TV Panel Demand-Supply

Scenario

Technological Innovation Becomes Key Differentiator for Vendors

in the Fiercely Competitive IFPD Market

Samsung Display, LG Display, and Sharp Lead Small and Medium

Displays Market

LG and Samsung Gain Early Bird Advantage in Large Area OLED

Displays Market

Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan)

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China)

CEC Panda LCD Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

China Star Optoelectronics Technology (China)

China Star Optoelectronics Technology (China)

Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd. (Taiwan)

Clover Display Limited (Hong Kong)

Densitron Technologies Ltd. (UK)

Emerging Display Technologies Corp. (Taiwan)

HannStar Display Corp. (Taiwan)

Hantronix, Inc. (USA)

Innolux Corporation (Taiwan)

Japan Display Inc. (Japan)

Kopin Corporation (USA)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Microtips Technology (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Powertip Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Tianma America, Inc. (USA)

Tianma Japan, Ltd. (Japan)

Universal Display Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

China Continues With FPD Capacity Expansions to Emerge as the

Largest Manufacturer & a Key Contributor to Over Capacity Woes

China Fuels Supply Glut in the LCD Panels Sector

Emerging New Applications in Education & Advertising Drive

Demand for Large-Area FPDs

OLED Displays Riding High on Technological Advancements

Futuristic Application of Innovative OLED Technology

LED and OLED Displays for Streamlining Workflow and Boosting

Productivity of Clinicians

4K LED Displays

Multimodality Monitors

Breast Imaging

Battle Rages On between LED-LCD and OLED Technologies for

Dominance in Display Products Market

OLED Displays Trounce LCD Displays on Performance

OLED Display Adoption Hindered by Cost and Technological Hurdles

LCD Display Vendors Fight Back with Technological Innovations

to Bridge Performance Gap

LCD Displays to Retain Hold on Market for the Time Being, the

Future Belongs to OLED Displays

AMOLED - a Fast Emerging Display Technology Lending Momentum to

FPD Devices Market

Rapid Rise of AMOLEDs for Smartphones

Plasma Displays - Challenging Path Ahead

Chronological Rise and Fall of Plasma Display Panels

Following 4K UHD Displays, 8K Display Format to Enter

Mainstream Market

Quad-Color Pixel Technologies to Succeed RGB Pixel Technology

Flexible Flat Panel Displays: A Game Changer for the World

Electronics Industry

Interactive FPDs - A Highly Promising Market for FPD Vendors

Vendors Keen on Replicating Success in Education Sector in the

Corporate Sector

Development of New Technologies Continue to Boost Market for

Wide Colour Gamut Displays

Key Display Technologies for Smartphones

Battery Consumption

Brightness

Colors

Price

Apple Leads the Way for Adoption of LTPS TFT-LCD and OLED

Displays in Smartphones Market

Laptops and Notebooks Market Gearing Up for High-Quality, Low-

Power Display Technologies

Consumer Shift to Smaller Display Notebooks Upsets Demand-

Supply Dynamics of Notebook Display Panels

Booming Electronic Signage Market Bolsters Propels Demand for

Large-Area LCD FPDs, Outdoor LED Displays

Automotive Displays Market Holds Strong Growth Prospects

Head-Mounted Displays - A Niche, albeit Fast-emerging

Application Area for FPDs



