Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Biosimilars Market to Reach $121.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Biosimilars estimated at US$29.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$121.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 19.6% over the period 2022-2030. Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20% CAGR and reach US$56.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR



The Biosimilars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 15.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Biosimilars: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

World Healthcare Sector Gears Up for Biosimilar Wave

Biosimilars Offer Great Promise Despite Challenges

The US & Europe Drive Momentum in Worldwide Biosimilars Sales

Emerging Markets also Offer Robust Growth Opportunities

R&D Funding: Crucial for Future Expansion of Biosimilars Market

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Funding Pattern

Biosimilars - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Allergan Plc (Ireland)

Amgen, Inc. (USA)

Biocon Ltd. (India)

Biopartners GmbH (Switzerland)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Celltrion, Inc. (South Korea)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India)

Eli Lilly and Company (USA)

Fresenius Kabi (Germany)

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India)

Mylan N.V. (USA)

Pfizer, Inc. (USA)

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Sandoz International GmbH (Germany)

STADA Arzneimittel AG (Germany)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Slew of Product Approvals Scale Up Market Revenues

Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of H1 2018)

Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of H1 2018)

Pipeline Biosimilar Products in the US (as of H1 2018)

Biosimilar Approvals in South Korea (as of H1 2018)

Patent Expiry of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs Leads Way for

Biosimilars

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and

Europe

Cost Containment Measures Put Focus on Biosimilars

High Cost of Biologics - Favorable for Biosimilars

Efforts to Push Up Biosimilar Adoption Aid Market Expansion

Increasing Share of Biotech Drugs to Drive Biosimilars Market

Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals &

Subsequently Market Revenues

Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with

Year of Publication

Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets

Improvement in Nomenclature & Interchangeability Enhance Appeal &

Image of Biosimilars

Human Insulin Biosimilars Eye Potential Opportunities

Monoclonal Antibodies - A Key Segment for Biosimilars

Approved Monoclonal Antibodies (2014-2017)

Rituximab Biosimilars to Proliferate the Market

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases & Ageing Population Widen

Prospects for Biosimilars

Growing Biosimilars Market - A Clear Advantage for

Bioseparation Technologies

Growth Restraints

Lack of Uniform Regulations

High Lead-time

High Manufacturing Costs

Difficulties in Delivery & Commercialization

Automatic Substitution

Biobetters: A Potential Industry Challenge

Other Impediments to Market Acceptance



IV. COMPETITION

