Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Biosimilars Market to Reach $121.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Biosimilars estimated at US$29.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$121.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 19.6% over the period 2022-2030. Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20% CAGR and reach US$56.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR
The Biosimilars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 15.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Allergan Plc
- Amgen Inc.
- Biocon Ltd.
- Biopartners GmbH
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Celltrion Inc.
- Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Fresenius Kabi
- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Mylan NV
- Pfizer Inc.
- Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd.
- Sandoz International GmbH
- STADA Arzneimittel AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Biosimilars: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
World Healthcare Sector Gears Up for Biosimilar Wave
Biosimilars Offer Great Promise Despite Challenges
The US & Europe Drive Momentum in Worldwide Biosimilars Sales
Emerging Markets also Offer Robust Growth Opportunities
R&D Funding: Crucial for Future Expansion of Biosimilars Market
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Funding Pattern
Biosimilars - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Allergan Plc (Ireland)
Amgen, Inc. (USA)
Biocon Ltd. (India)
Biopartners GmbH (Switzerland)
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)
Celltrion, Inc. (South Korea)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India)
Eli Lilly and Company (USA)
Fresenius Kabi (Germany)
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India)
Mylan N.V. (USA)
Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. (Korea)
Sandoz International GmbH (Germany)
STADA Arzneimittel AG (Germany)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Slew of Product Approvals Scale Up Market Revenues
Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of H1 2018)
Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of H1 2018)
Pipeline Biosimilar Products in the US (as of H1 2018)
Biosimilar Approvals in South Korea (as of H1 2018)
Patent Expiry of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs Leads Way for
Biosimilars
Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and
Europe
Cost Containment Measures Put Focus on Biosimilars
High Cost of Biologics - Favorable for Biosimilars
Efforts to Push Up Biosimilar Adoption Aid Market Expansion
Increasing Share of Biotech Drugs to Drive Biosimilars Market
Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals &
Subsequently Market Revenues
Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with
Year of Publication
Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets
Improvement in Nomenclature & Interchangeability Enhance Appeal &
Image of Biosimilars
Human Insulin Biosimilars Eye Potential Opportunities
Monoclonal Antibodies - A Key Segment for Biosimilars
Approved Monoclonal Antibodies (2014-2017)
Rituximab Biosimilars to Proliferate the Market
Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases & Ageing Population Widen
Prospects for Biosimilars
Growing Biosimilars Market - A Clear Advantage for
Bioseparation Technologies
Growth Restraints
Lack of Uniform Regulations
High Lead-time
High Manufacturing Costs
Difficulties in Delivery & Commercialization
Automatic Substitution
Biobetters: A Potential Industry Challenge
Other Impediments to Market Acceptance
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Recombinant
Non-glycosylated Proteins by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Recombinant Glycosylated
Proteins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recombinant Peptides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Recombinant Peptides by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Blood Disorders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chronic Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Chronic Diseases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Diseases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Diseases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Biosimilars Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Biosimilars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Product Type - Recombinant Non-glycosylated
Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins and Recombinant
Peptides - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant
Non-glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
and Recombinant Peptides for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Disease - Blood Disorders, Oncology, Chronic
Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Disease -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood Disorders,
Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other
Diseases for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Product Type - Recombinant Non-glycosylated
Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins and Recombinant
Peptides - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant
Non-glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
and Recombinant Peptides for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Disease - Blood Disorders, Oncology, Chronic
Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Disease -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood Disorders,
Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other
Diseases for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Biosimilars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Product Type - Recombinant Non-glycosylated
Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins and Recombinant
Peptides - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant
Non-glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
and Recombinant Peptides for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Disease - Blood Disorders, Oncology, Chronic
Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Disease -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood Disorders,
Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other
Diseases for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Biosimilars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Product Type - Recombinant Non-glycosylated
Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins and Recombinant
Peptides - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant
Non-glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
and Recombinant Peptides for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Disease - Blood Disorders, Oncology, Chronic
Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Disease -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood Disorders,
Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other
Diseases for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Biosimilars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Product Type - Recombinant Non-glycosylated
Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins and Recombinant
Peptides - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant
Non-glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
and Recombinant Peptides for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Disease - Blood Disorders, Oncology, Chronic
Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Disease -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood Disorders,
Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other
Diseases for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Biosimilars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Product Type - Recombinant Non-glycosylated
Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins and Recombinant
Peptides - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant
Non-glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
and Recombinant Peptides for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Disease - Blood Disorders, Oncology, Chronic
Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Disease -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood Disorders,
Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other
Diseases for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Biosimilars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Product Type - Recombinant Non-glycosylated
Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins and Recombinant
Peptides - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant
Non-glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
and Recombinant Peptides for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Disease - Blood Disorders, Oncology, Chronic
Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Disease -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood Disorders,
Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other
Diseases for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Product Type - Recombinant Non-glycosylated
Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins and Recombinant
Peptides - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant
Non-glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
and Recombinant Peptides for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Disease - Blood Disorders, Oncology, Chronic
Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Disease -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood Disorders,
Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other
Diseases for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Biosimilars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Product Type - Recombinant Non-glycosylated
Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins and Recombinant
Peptides - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant
Non-glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
and Recombinant Peptides for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biosimilars by Disease - Blood Disorders, Oncology, Chronic
Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by Disease -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood Disorders,
Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other
Diseases for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Biosimilars by Product Type - Recombinant Non-glycosylated
Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins and Recombinant
Peptides - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated
Proteins and Recombinant Peptides for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Biosimilars by Disease - Blood Disorders, Oncology, Chronic
Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by
Disease - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood
Disorders, Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and
Other Diseases for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Biosimilars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Biosimilars by Product Type - Recombinant Non-glycosylated
Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins and Recombinant
Peptides - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated
Proteins and Recombinant Peptides for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Biosimilars by Disease - Blood Disorders, Oncology, Chronic
Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by
Disease - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood
Disorders, Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and
Other Diseases for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Biosimilars by Product Type - Recombinant Non-glycosylated
Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins and Recombinant
Peptides - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated
Proteins and Recombinant Peptides for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Biosimilars by Disease - Blood Disorders, Oncology, Chronic
Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Diseases - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Biosimilars by
Disease - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood
Disorders, Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases and
Other Diseases for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
