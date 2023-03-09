Global NSCLC Market Size to grow USD 38.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 10.4%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global NSCLC Market worth $38.1 Billion by 2030

According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global NSCLC Market Size to grow from USD 16.1 billion in 2021 to USD 38.8 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The NSCLC market was valued at USD 16.1 Billion in 2021.

The Market is Growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030

The Global NSCLC Market is expected to reach USD 38.8 Billion by 2030

Non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC), commonly known as non-small cell lung cancer, is the most common type of lung cancer. The term "non-small cell" refers to the appearance of cancer cells under a microscope. Small cell lung cancer is a term used to describe the size of the cancer cells (SCLC). Compared to SCLC, NSCLC has a higher survival rate and is less contagious. The majority of patients with early-stage NSCLC survive for at least five years, but survival rates are much lower if the cancer has already spread to other tissues when the patient is diagnosed.Squamous cell carcinoma is a typical kind of non-small cell lung cancer that is primarily brought on by smoking. It mostly impacts the lung's centre, which is near to the main airway. Large cell carcinoma can be more challenging to treat than the other two since it can appear anywhere in the lung and spread more quickly.The increase in cancer cases globally will cause the global non-small cell lung cancer market to expand over the course of the projection period. According to American Cancer Society data from 2016, individuals between the ages of 60 and 80 account for the majority of SCLC cases, which have an annual death rate of 30,000. Lung cancer is also the second most common cancer in both men and women, with 1.59 million deaths from it in 2012. This encourages market growth. Patients with small cell lung cancer in the early stages are treated with chemotherapy and radiation. They provide patients with a variety of significant advantages. Radiation therapy may be used on patients to shrink tumour cells and treat symptoms like coughing, swallowing issues, bleeding, and shortness of breath.Two common radiation treatment techniques are intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) and three-dimensional conformal radiation therapy (3D-CRT). The frequency of small cell lung cancer is becoming more widely known among patients and healthcare providers (SCLC). More than ever, medical professionals and individuals are actively learning about the drugs that can be used to treat these severe disorders. One of the most significant market forces is this. This expands the market's potential.Lack of qualified professionals who are unaware of the available treatments for the condition may restrain the growth of the global non-small cell lung cancer market during the forecast period.

The Adenocarcinoma segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global NSCLC Market is segmented into Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Large Cell Carcinoma, Others. Among these, the adenocarcinoma segment holds the largest market share over the forecast perioddue to the large number of people who are affected by adenocarcinoma and the variety of treatments that are accessible for this diagnosis. Squamous cell carcinoma is predicted to register a higher CAGR during the projection period. For example, according to the American Gastroenterological Association, there will be 604,100 new cases of esophageal cancer in 2020.

The Targeted Therapy segment is dominating the market over the forecast period.

Based on the treatment, the global NSCLC Market Share is segmented into Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy. Among these, the targeted therapy segment is dominating the market over the forecast perioddue to special clinical benefits offered by this therapy, such as its minimal risk of side effects and the availability of a wide range of targeted medications. Also, because targeted therapy is successful in up to 80% of cases, more patients are selecting it as a cancer treatment choice. On the other hand, it is projected that the immunotherapy industry will expand significantly.

The Hospital Pharmacy segment is dominating the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global NSCLC Market Growth is segmented into Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy. Among these, the hospital pharmacy segment is dominating the market over the forecast period.The domination is brought on by an increase in the admission of NSCLC patients to hospitals and the availability of trained doctors in these facilities.

NSCLC Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 38.8 Billion CAGR 10.4% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Type, By Treatment Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel), Sanofi (France), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), GSK plc (U.K.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Lilly (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Aurobindo Pharma (India), Lupin (India), CLOVIS ONCOLOGY (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, North America's non-small cell lung cancer market was in the lead in 2021. This was brought about by the area's dense concentration of large corporations, sophisticated healthcare system, and growing public awareness of the value of early cancer detection. Due to the existence of multiple important businesses in the region, the industry is growing. Additionally, it is projected that an increase in the number of individuals who are concerned with leading healthy lives and a rise in the demand for non-small cell lung cancer treatments would fuel market growth. Moreover, a robust healthcare system and an increase in the use of different drugs for non-small cell lung cancer are expected to fuel market growth.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global NSCLC market based on the below-mentioned segments:

NSCLC Market, By Type

Adenocarcinoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Large Cell Carcinoma

Others

NSCLC Market, By Treatment

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

NSCLC Market, By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

List of Key Companies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),

Mylan N.V. (U.S.),

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel),

Sanofi (France),

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.),

GSK plc (U.K.),

Novartis AG (Switzerland),

Bayer AG (Germany),

Lilly (U.S.),

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.),

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India),

Aurobindo Pharma (India),

Lupin (India),

CLOVIS ONCOLOGY (U.S.),

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Recent Developments

In May 2021, in order to expand its product lineup, Roche announced that the European Commission had approved Tecentriq. Adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer were treated with Tecentriq as their first line of defence.





