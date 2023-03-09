Demand for Viral Antigens Is Forecasted to Expand at a High-Value CAGR of 8.2% by 2032

Paris, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of viral antigens positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per the latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global viral antigens market is estimated at US$ 175.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2032.

The entire world is facing health problems related to the rising outbreaks of various infectious & viral diseases, for which, viral antigens play a very crucial role. Investments in technology by government authorities as well as key market players support bringing in novel techniques to expand the production of antibodies in a host body.

The introduction of viral antigens comes with several advantages such as ease of production & quality control, low level of toxicity, safe in case of oncogenic viruses, and feasibility if a virus cannot be cultivated. Thus, viral antigens are gaining the attention of researchers and clinicians, which is reflecting in the high market growth. In addition, advancements in image analysis software and informatics platforms for viral antigen detection are flourishing the development of vaccine research.

Fact.MR suggests that manufacturers need to invest in conducting clinical trials for further product improvisation. Key players need to introduce more immunogenic viral antigen vaccines than conventional inactivated whole-virus vaccines.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global viral antigens market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 8.2% and be valued at US$ 388.1 billion by 2032.

The market expanded at 7.7 % CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

CAGR between 2017 and 2021. Under detection technique, ELISA is estimated to be valued at US$ 55.5 billion in 2022.

North America dominated the global market with 49% share in 2021.

Sales of viral antigens are expected to increase at CAGRs of 8.4% and 9.8%, respectively, in North America and East Asia.



Competitive Landscape

Prominent viral antigen manufacturers are

Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories

Creative Diagnostics

Aalto Bio Reagents

The native antigen company

Meridian bioscience

Inbios

ProSpec-Tany TechnoGene Ltd.

Technological improvements in the biopharmaceutical industry are providing substantial growth prospects for viral antigen suppliers. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on new product launches and product development. Hence, the rise in new product launches and developments, including the introduction of numerous novel recombinant antigens for the growth of antibody tests for COVID-19, will hasten the development of the market.

Apart from organic tactics, key market players are also adopting inorganic growth strategies for business expansion and the generation of a high-revenue share in the market.

In May 2020 , the U.S. FDA issued the EUA to Quidel Corporation for its Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA. It is a new category of test that can quickly detect protein particles on or within the coronavirus. The test is conducted by taking samples from the nasal cavity of patients.

, the U.S. FDA issued the EUA to Quidel Corporation for its Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA. It is a new category of test that can quickly detect protein particles on or within the coronavirus. The test is conducted by taking samples from the nasal cavity of patients. In May 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories, a U.S.-based developer of high-quality products for the clinical diagnostics market, bagged the EUA approval for its SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test from the U.S. FDA. It is a blood-based test for identifying the antibodies created by the human body in response to COVID-19.

Segmentation of Viral Antigens Industry Research

By Component : Influenza Coronavirus Zika Ebola Dengue Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Rotavirus Epstein-Barr Hepatitis A-E Parainfluenza Measles Adenovirus Mumps/Parotitis Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV) Others

By Detection Technique : ELISA Immunoassay Hemagglutination Radioimmunoassay (RIA) Immunoperoxidase Staining Immunofluorescence Electron Microscopy Others

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Laboratories Diagnostic Centers Blood Banks Research Institutes

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA



Market Development

Viral antigen suppliers are focusing on investing in research and development activities to amplify product development and gain a competitive edge in the market. Apart from that, mid-level and emerging players are competing with each other to gain fast approvals from government authorities to establish their products in the market.

Moreover, key players are investing in small start-ups and using diverse strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures to maintain supremacy in the viral antigens market. The important aim behind this is to uphold a leading position in the market for viral antigens.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global viral antigens market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of component (influenza viral antigens, coronavirus antigens, zika virus antigens, ebola virus antigens, dengue virus antigens, herpes simplex virus (HSV) viral antigens, rotavirus viral antigens, epstein-barr virus antigens, hepatitis A-E virus antigens, parainfluenza virus antigens, measles virus antigens, adenovirus viral antigens, mumps/parotitis virus antigens, varicella zoster virus (VZV) antigens, others), detection technique (ELISA, immunoassay, hemagglutination, radioimmunoassay (RIA), immunoperoxidase staining, immunofluorescence, electron microscopy, others), and end user (hospitals, clinics, laboratories, diagnostic centers, blood banks, research institutes), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What is the projected valuation of the viral antigen in 2023?

At what rate will the global viral antigen market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the viral antigen Industry?

Which region is expected to lead in the global viral antigen market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the viral antigen market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the viral antigen market during the forecast period?

